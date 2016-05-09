TOUGH OR TENDER: THE LG TWIN WASH WASHING MACHINE

Laundry is often considered an everyday affair! However if your bed sheets are weaved with Egyptian Cotton and your wardrobe speaks of labels, consider home laundry a mission nearly impossible. The fabric along with the special instructions make it much harder than it looks. LG Presents Twin Wash, a premier washing machine that is dedicated to wash your clothes with the special attention and care that it truly deserves.

This unique product like it name comes with two washers. The top Front load washer 21kg does your regular laundry while the sidekick washer 3.5kg at the bottom solely washes delicates such as satin undergarments/Kids clothes among others. If you’re wondering whether both of these washers could operate at the same time then yes you’re right, it does. Not only will your clothes retain their fine quality but it will also save time.

The twin pedestal washer with 3.5 kg right capacity also known as the mighty mini is your perfect compact washing mate. Especially designed for anything small and compact, it also washes sweat laden clothes in a jiffy. With LG Twin Wash, explore the convenience of specialty cycles like lingerie/ wool/baby wear for thoroughly cleaning and proper fabric care. The boil wash cycle keeps a check on the hygiene criteria. For keeping the mini washer always fresh and in best condition, it comes with a tub clean option.

In addition to these, now you can rely on LG Twin Wash Washing Machine for one more reason, it comes with a 10 year warranty on the DD Motor drive.With elegant design, this innovation from LG will make your life a lot easier. Now wash your favourite white or neutral color delicates/ Baby Clothes in a separate washer without worrying about its colour or texture. Owning LG Twin Wash is like owning Washing Machine with opulence that has been designed to suit your lifestyle perfectly.





