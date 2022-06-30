A washing machine is an integral part of our lives. They reduce the time and effort we put into our day-to-day chores. Today, there are numerous types of washing machines available to choose from, which can make it harder for us to choose the right one for ourselves.

Factors such as the Washing Machine price, features, and whether or not it will match our requirements are important to consider whenever we head out to buy a washing machine.

So, if you are planning to buy a washing machine for your home, we are here to back you up. In this article, we will look at a few things to keep in mind while comparing washing machines.

1. Choose the Type of Washing Machine

There are 2 major types of washing machines you can choose from –

• Fully automatic (Front Loading and Top Loading)



• Semi-automatic



The fully automatic LG washing machine, i.e., both front load and top load are capable of sensing the weight and type of fabric. The Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology, popularly known as AI DD choose the most appropriate washing mode to give the best washing results.



The LG washing machines also possess the feature of Steam+ with Wrinkle Care that kills 99.9% allergens and reduces wrinkles up to 30%. On top of that their Turbowash 360 feature thoroughly washes your laundry in just 39 minutes and the 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles reaches to every inch of your laundry.





However, the difference between the two types of washing machines is that the semi-automatic washing machine requires manual interference. In contrast, the fully automatic washing machine does not require any manual interference. Most people opt for the best fully automatic washing machine due to its advanced features and convenience.

2. Choose the Capacity of the Washing Machine You Want

The capacity of the washing machine, i.e., the weight of clothes it can withhold per washing, is a crucial aspect to consider when you are planning to buy a washing machine. Usually, the capacity of the best washing machine ranges between 7 to 10 kgs. However, the range may vary from product to product.



If you are finding it difficult to choose the range, here is a hack for you. Think about the type and number of clothing pieces you are planning to wash in a single go. For example, large and heavy clothing pieces such as bedcovers, towels, etc. This way you will be able to identify your washing pattern and plan the range of capacity that you are looking for.

3. The Spin Cycle of the Washing Machine

Many people might not know that checking for the spin cycle of the washing machine is equally important while you are planning to buy one. The spin cycle is used to dry your clothes after washing and is calculated by the number of spins or revolutions per minute. Normally, the washing machines come with a spin cycle of 400 to 500 rpm, while for heavy clothes, the rpm is 800 to 1000. LG washing machine range comes with an RPM of 1400 which gives the best spinning performance.

4. Temperature Control of the Washing Machine

Most of the best washing machines come with an in-built feature of temperature control. This feature comes in handy, especially during the winter season, as you would prefer washing your clothes in warm water. Apart from temperature control, many washing machines also come with a Steam+ with wrinkle care feature which kills 99.9% allergens and reduces wrinkles up to 30% along with drying your clothes.

5. Advanced Features

LG offers AI Direct Drive washing machines which can automatically determine the best washing motions for your clothes, by detecting the weight and type of fabric. Moreover, unlike most washing machines that are just able to carry out one single washing motion, LG’s wide range of washing machines have 6-Motion technology, I.e., scrubbing, stepping, rolling, swinging, tumble and filtration.Furthermore, Steam+ with wrinkle care keeps your clothes protected from allergens, and the Turbowash 360 feature thoroughly washes the clothes in just 39 minutes.

6. Top or Front Load

If we compare washing machines, the front-load machine costs a little more but can manage to wash larger quantities of clothes. It is efficient and reduces the drying time with a high spinning speed. On the other hand, a top load washing machine is more commonly used as they are easier to operate, lighter, and affordable.

Your Way Forward

You now know a few things to keep in mind while you are planning to compare washing machines and buy the one that is best for you. Many of us also worry about the high washing machine price. Well, you don’t have to worry as the best washing machines come at affordable prices as well. So, if you are planning to buy a washing machine, what are you waiting for? Head to our washing machine section and get your hands on one of the best washing machines in India.



