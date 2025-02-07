Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27インチ IPS WQHD USB Type-C™搭載モニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

27インチ IPS WQHD USB Type-C™搭載モニター

27U631A-B

27インチ IPS WQHD USB Type-C™搭載モニター

(3)
  • Front view
  • Side view
  • Side view
  • Side view
  • 背面画像
  • +30°の背面画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • 扉が開いた背面画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
Front view
Side view
Side view
Side view
背面画像
+30°の背面画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
扉が開いた背面画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像

主な機能

  • 27インチ WQHD（2560 x 1440）IPSディスプレイ
  • sRGB 99%（標準値）
  • USB Type-C™（USB PD 15W）
  • ブルーライト低減モードとフリッカーセーフ
  • 傾き調節可能なスタンド
もっと見る

27インチ WQHD IPSディスプレイ

高精細表示を広い視野角で
仕事も映像視聴もより快適に

クリアな映像を届けるWQHD（2560×1440）解像度に加え、どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できるIPSパネルを採用。光の反射を抑え映り込みが少ないアンチグレア仕様で、仕事も映像視聴もさらに快適になります。

モニターと書類ホルダーのあるデスク上のワークスペース。

*画像はイメージです。

快適な映像

27インチ

IPSパネル

WQHD(2560×1440）

快適な操作

USB Type-C
（USB PD 15W）

人にやさしく

エルゴノミックスタンド

ブルーライト低減モード

フリッカーセーフ

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの
表示に対応

高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。

*画像はイメージです。

IPSパネル sRGB99％

正確な色再現と広い視野角

視野角が広く、鮮やかで自然な色再現を実現するIPSパネルを採用。

さらにsRGB99％(標準値)をカバーし、sRGBの色空間を忠実に表示します。

*画像はイメージです。

USB Type-C

ケーブル一本で簡単に接続

映像端子としてUSB Type-Cを搭載。
また、スマホなどの接続機器の充電（最大15W）を行うことができます。

ディスプレイのピクトグラム。

モニター接続

電源供給のピクトグラム。

給電

（最大15W）

1本のUSB Type-Cケーブルで接続されたノートパソコンとモニターの画像。

*USB Type-Cケーブルは別売りです。 *画像はイメージです。

見やすい画面で作業に集中

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

*画像はイメージです。

ゲーム体験を向上

DASモード

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは、ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

*画像はイメージです。

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。

超スリムなスタンド

デスクを最大限に活用

超スリムなスタンドでデスク占有スペースを最小限に抑え、作業スペースを効率的に活用できます。

*画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

前：－5°～後：20°のチルト（角度調整）に対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

モニターと書類ホルダーのあるデスク上のワークスペース。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
27U631A-B		製品シリーズ
LG Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-029293		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
27インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
597×336(mm)		解像度
2560×1440		画素ピッチ
0.2331×0.2331(mm)		表示色
約1,677万色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
250cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
sRGB 99%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
48-100Hz		USB Type-C™
48-100Hz		  

出入力端子
HDMI入力
1		USB Type-C™
1		ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1		 

USB Type-C機能
DisplayPort Alternate Mode
USB Power Delivery
15W		  

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		HDCP
○(HDCP2.2)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
6色相環
Black Level
ガンマ
色温度
工場出荷時キャリブレーション済
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
LG Switch
Dual Controller

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
-
ピボット
-		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
613 × 455 × 215		セット(スタンドなし)
613 × 363 × 44		梱包時
690 × 450 × 140		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
4.4		セット(スタンドなし)
3.6		梱包時
5.7		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
23W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
取付け用ネジ
  

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
VCCI
クラスB		UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
 

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

おすすめ製品