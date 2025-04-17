We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4/21(月)0:00～8:00【ジャックス定期メンテナンス】分割払いご利用一時停止のお知らせ
04/17/2025
平素よりLG公式オンラインショップをご愛顧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。
下記日程でジャックスのWeb申込システムの定期メンテナンスを予定しており、メンテナンス中は分割払いがご利用いただけなくなります。
4/21(月)0:00～8:00 ［8時間予定］
※作業の進捗状況により、サービス再開時刻は多少前後する場合があります。
ご不便をおかけいたしますが、何卒ご理解とご協力を賜りますようお願い申し上げます。
https://www.lg.com/jp/support/announcement/20250420/ isCopied
