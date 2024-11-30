We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig , Beste Koelprestatie-Total No Frost, Langdurige houdbaarheid-Multi-Airflow
Altijd zuinig , Beste Koelprestatie-Total No Frost, Langdurige houdbaarheid-Multi-Airflow
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Combinatie
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
367
-
Optimale prestatie bij omgevingstemperaturen °C
16 - 32
-
Inhoud totaal (koel-/vriesgedeelte)
296 (210 / 86)
-
Linear Compressor
nee
-
Koelsysteem
Total No Frost
-
Multi airflow (koel- / vriesgedeelte)
ja / ja
-
No plumbing
ja
-
Afmetingen BxHxD (mm/kg)
595x1896x617 (77)
-
Geluidsnivea (db)
42
-
Alarm openstaande deur
ja
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking
New Silver (PCM)
-
Kastafwerking
PCM
-
Handgreep
Plastic (Pocket handgreep)
-
Display
Tactile bar LED (Groen)
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Ja / nee
-
Soft touch home bar
ja
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezer
ja
-
Bioshield (antibacteriele dichting)
ja
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Kanteldeur
Ja
-
Verlichting
LED
-
V Fresh
nee
-
Moist balance crisper
ja
-
Digitale sensoren
3
-
Accessoires
Nee
-
Blikken rek
nee
-
Lucht hygiene filter
nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Deurvakken
Nee
-
Vriesplanken
Nee
-
Lades
3
-
Deur gemonteerde ijsmachine
Nee
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
-
Extra mini lade
nee
EXTRA GARANTIE
-
10 jaar garantie op de linear compressor
n.v.t.
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente