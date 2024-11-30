We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Koel/Vries combinatie voorzien van No Frost en Moist Balance Crisper en Bioshield
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
No frost de luxe
-
Totaal
303
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar/klasse)
297 / A+
-
Inhoud totaal (koel-/vriesgedeelte)
217 / 86
-
Product (breedte x hoogte x diepte)
595x1896x617
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking
ACM (Shine steel)
-
Display
LED
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Nee
-
Handgreep
Bar handle
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
No frost
Ja
-
Multi-Air flow
Ja
-
Moist balance crisper
Ja
-
Alarm openstaande deur
Ja
-
Express vriezer
Ja
-
Bioshield (antibacteriële dichting)
Ja
-
Kanteldeur
Ja
-
kinderslot
Ja
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Legplanken
3
-
Zuivelvak
Ja
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Ijslades
Ja
-
Lades
3
