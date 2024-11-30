We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De LG Optimus F6 is snel, krachtig en compleet uitgerust. Met 4G aan boord haalt het grote snelheden.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.1.2, Jelly Bean
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
127x65.8x10.2
-
Gewicht (gram)
124
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Dual Core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
1 GB
-
SAT
0,558 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
B | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,4 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 0,8 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
960 x 540
-
Grootte
4.5 inch
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2460 mAh
-
Standby tijd
400 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 19,5 uur
