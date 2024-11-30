We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.0" inch display, Android Platform, Bluetooth en batterij voor langdurig gebruiksplezier
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.1.2, Jelly Bean
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
102.9x59.2x12.2
-
Gewicht (gram)
105
-
CPU
1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
Adreno 200
-
RAM
512 MB
-
SAT
0,631 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
C | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,8 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 1,2 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
320 x 240
-
Grootte
3.0 inch
-
Type
Capacitive Touchscreen TFT
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1540 mAh
-
Standby tijd
400 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 4 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
4 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
2
-
Camera voorkant
Nee
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
Nee
-
Videocamera
Ja, VGA@30fps
-
Flitser
Nee
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
4G Frequentie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v3.0
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3 ringtones
