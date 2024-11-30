We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG GT540 Optimus Android telefoon, de compacte smartphone voor al je favoriete Android applicaties. Beschikbaar in Zilver, Wit en Roze.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Ja, op scherm
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
109x54.5x12.7
-
Gewicht (gram)
115
-
Standby tijd (uur)
500
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
7
-
Scherm
3.0inches WQVGA TFT LCD Resistive Touch Screen
-
Extern Scherm
Nee
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
Andorid 1.6 Donut
-
Intern Geheugen
130MB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32GB
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Ja, 900/2100
-
3G
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps, HSUPA
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, 802.11b/g
-
Bluetooth
V2.1
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja, A-GPS
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Video Connector
Nee
-
Laad / Data Connector
MicroUSB, USB 2.0
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
Ja
-
Pushmail
Ja
-
Chatberichten
Ja
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
3
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Digitale Zoom
Ja, 12 keer
-
Videocamera
Ja
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja
-
Dolby Mobile
Nee
-
Beltoon
MP3
-
FM-radio
Ja
INTERNET
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja
