We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De LG L90 heeft van al het goede heel veel in huis, zonder dat je er de hoofdprijs voor betaalt. Veel snelheid, veel scherm, veel stijl en heel veel mogelijkheden.
De LG L90 heeft van al het goede heel veel in huis, zonder dat je er de hoofdprijs voor betaalt. Veel snelheid, veel scherm, veel stijl en heel veel mogelijkheden.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.4, KitKat
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
131.5x66.02x9.7
-
Gewicht (gram)
124
-
CPU
Qualcomm MSM8226 Quad CA7 1.2GHz
-
CPU chipset type
Adreno 305, 450 MHz
-
RAM
1 GB
-
SAT
0,467 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
B | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,4 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 0,8 W/kg
-
EAN Code
8808992097730
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
960 x 540
-
Grootte (inch)
4.7
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen Gorilla Glass
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2540 mAh
-
Standby tijd
977 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 24,5 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
8 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
8
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
VGA
-
Videocamera
Ja, 1080p@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Digital Zoom, Auto Focus
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
USB
v2.0
-
HDMI
Nee
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, MP3, WMA, MIDI, WAV, OGG, AMR
-
Video codec
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, XVID, WMV, VP8
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Nee
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente