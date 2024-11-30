We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Middenklasse-smartphone met 120° groothoek selfiecamera en een krachtige 2800mAh batterij
Middenklasse-smartphone met 120° groothoek selfiecamera en een krachtige 2800mAh batterij
Alle specificaties
PRODUCTTYPE
-
Producttype
Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Designelementen
Gebogen behuizing, kader in metalen uiterlijk, extra lichte stijlvolle performer voor elke situatie
-
Afmetingen
148,7 x 75,2 x 7,99mm
-
Gewicht
138 g
-
Kleurvarianten
Zwart, goud
BEELDSCHERM
-
Technologie
TFT LCD
-
Type
In-cell touch display
-
Diagonaal in cm
13,5 cm
-
Diagonaal in inch
5,3 pixels
-
Kleuren
16,7 miljoen
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720, 277 PPI
CAMERA
-
Primaire camera
13 Megapixels
-
Zoom
Digitale 4 x zoom
-
Resolutie
4160 x 3120 pixels
-
Flitser
LED-flitser
-
Video-opname (max.)
1920 x 1080 pixels
SELFIECAMERA
-
Selfiecamera
5 megapixels, 2 560 x 1 920 pixels
-
Résolution
120°
-
Video-opname (max.)
2560 x 1920 pixels
-
Eigenschappen
Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, Auto Shot, Intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame), filmeffect, HDR, raster
PROCESSOR
-
Model
Mediatek® MT6750
-
Kloksnelheid
1,5 GHz
-
Aantal cores
8
NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN
-
Mobiele telefoon
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Telefoonfrequenties
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/ 900/ 1900/ 2100 MHz), HSDPA 42,2 Mo/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mo/s, GSM (850/ 900 / 1800/ 1900 MHz)
-
LTE-categorie (DL/UL)
Cat. 6 (300 Mo/s / 50 Mo/s)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-versie
4.2
-
Bluetooth-functies
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device Identification (DI), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)
-
GPS-ontvanger
Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger, Glonass
-
Aansluitingen
MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Meer verbindingen
Android Beam, indrukken
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)
-
SAR-waarde (hoofd)
0,541 W/kg
-
Hotspot-functionaliteit
Mobiele Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering
TOEPASSINGEN
-
Software
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, LG Smart World
-
Sensor
Versnellingssensor, nabijheidssensor, digitaal kompas, lichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Movies & Series, Play Music, Foto’s, Docs, Google Drive, tabellen, presentaties, Chrome, Google Now, Duo
-
Messaging
E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Overige functies
Klok, wereldklok, rekenmachine, stopwatch, wekker, timer, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, USB OTG, taken, Evermore, Facebook, Instagram
-
Synchronisatie
Google-services
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Schrijfhulp
QWERTY-toetsenbord
-
Beltoon
Polyfoon
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Overige functies
Trillingsalarm, KnockOn-functie, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar
-
Persoonlijke aanpassing
Telefoonschema, lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen
-
Talen
Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch
-
Videoformaten
H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG
-
Audioformaten
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), WAVE, WMA, ALAC, OPUS, WAV, 3GP
BATTERIJ
-
Soort
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Capaciteit
2800 mAh (verwisselbaar)
-
Stand-by-tijd
2G: 370 uur; 3G: 361 uur; 4G: 370 uur
-
Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)
2G: 420 min ; 3G: 840 min.
GEHEUGEN
-
Harde schijfgeheugen
16 GB
-
Uitbreidbaar geheugen
microSD voor max. 2TB
-
RAM
2 GB
OVERIGE
-
Leveringsomvang
Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding
ACHTERVOEGSEL
-
Zwart: LGM160E.ADECBK
8806087017953
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente