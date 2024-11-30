Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Middenklasse-smartphone met 120° groothoek selfiecamera en een krachtige 2800mAh batterij

Middenklasse-smartphone met 120° groothoek selfiecamera en een krachtige 2800mAh batterij

M250n

Middenklasse-smartphone met 120° groothoek selfiecamera en een krachtige 2800mAh batterij

PRODUCTTYPE

  • Producttype

    Smartphone met capacitief touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Designelementen

    Gebogen behuizing, kader in metalen uiterlijk, extra lichte stijlvolle performer voor elke situatie

  • Afmetingen

    148,7 x 75,2 x 7,99mm

  • Gewicht

    138 g

  • Kleurvarianten

    Zwart, goud

BEELDSCHERM

  • Technologie

    TFT LCD

  • Type

    In-cell touch display

  • Diagonaal in cm

    13,5 cm

  • Diagonaal in inch

    5,3 pixels

  • Kleuren

    16,7 miljoen

  • Resolutie

    1280 x 720, 277 PPI

CAMERA

  • Primaire camera

    13 Megapixels

  • Zoom

    Digitale 4 x zoom

  • Resolutie

    4160 x 3120 pixels

  • Flitser

    LED-flitser

  • Video-opname (max.)

    1920 x 1080 pixels

SELFIECAMERA

  • Selfiecamera

    5 megapixels, 2 560 x 1 920 pixels

  • Résolution

    120°

  • Video-opname (max.)

    2560 x 1920 pixels

  • Eigenschappen

    Opname met pauzeren en hervatten, Touch & Shoot, Spraakactivering, Timer, Geotagging, Auto Shot, Intervalopname, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-backlight (light-frame), filmeffect, HDR, raster

PROCESSOR

  • Model

    Mediatek® MT6750

  • Kloksnelheid

    1,5 GHz

  • Aantal cores

    8

NETWERKEN EN VERBINDINGEN

  • Mobiele telefoon

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Telefoonfrequenties

    LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/ 900/ 1900/ 2100 MHz), HSDPA 42,2 Mo/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mo/s, GSM (850/ 900 / 1800/ 1900 MHz)

  • LTE-categorie (DL/UL)

    Cat. 6 (300 Mo/s / 50 Mo/s)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

  • Bluetooth-versie

    4.2

  • Bluetooth-functies

    Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device Identification (DI), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)

  • GPS-ontvanger

    Geïntegreerde GPS-ontvanger, Glonass

  • Aansluitingen

    MicroUSB- en 3,5 mm stekkeraansluiting, microSD, Nano SIM

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Meer verbindingen

    Android Beam, indrukken

  • E-mail

    ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP en Exchange-verbinding)

  • SAR-waarde (hoofd)

    0,541 W/kg

  • Hotspot-functionaliteit

    Mobiele Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-tethering, Bluetooth-tethering

TOEPASSINGEN

  • Software

    LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, LG Smart World

  • Sensor

    Versnellingssensor, nabijheidssensor, digitaal kompas, lichtsensor

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Movies & Series, Play Music, Foto’s, Docs, Google Drive, tabellen, presentaties, Chrome, Google Now, Duo

  • Messaging

    E-mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

  • Overige functies

    Klok, wereldklok, rekenmachine, stopwatch, wekker, timer, kalender, weerwidget, updatecentrum, LG Backup, Download Manager, bestandsbeheer, muziekspeler, spraakmemo, USB OTG, taken, Evermore, Facebook, Instagram

  • Synchronisatie

    Google-services

OVERIGE FUNCTIES

  • Schrijfhulp

    QWERTY-toetsenbord

  • Beltoon

    Polyfoon

  • FM-radio

    Ja

  • Overige functies

    Trillingsalarm, KnockOn-functie, snelkeuzetoets, sms-verzending naar groepen, bellersgroepen met eigen beltoon, handsfree-systeem via touchscreen in- en uitschakelbaar

  • Persoonlijke aanpassing

    Telefoonschema, lettertype, tekengrootte, achtergrondafbeelding, widgets, helderheid, geanimeerde achtergrondafbeeldingen

  • Talen

    Duits, Engels, Italiaans, Frans, Spaans, Portugees, Nederlands, Zweeds, Deens, Fins, Noors, Catalaans, Tsjechisch, Ests, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, IJslands, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Pools, Roemeens, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Russisch, Bulgaars, Arabisch, Koreaans, Chinees, Turks, Grieks, Bosnisch

  • Videoformaten

    H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG

  • Audioformaten

    AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), WAVE, WMA, ALAC, OPUS, WAV, 3GP

BATTERIJ

  • Soort

    Li-Ion 3,85 V

  • Capaciteit

    2800 mAh (verwisselbaar)

  • Stand-by-tijd

    2G: 370 uur; 3G: 361 uur; 4G: 370 uur

  • Spreekduur (afhankelijk van de stroomvoorziening)

    2G: 420 min ; 3G: 840 min.

GEHEUGEN

  • Harde schijfgeheugen

    16 GB

  • Uitbreidbaar geheugen

    microSD voor max. 2TB

  • RAM

    2 GB

OVERIGE

  • Leveringsomvang

    Apparaat, batterij, ladingsadapter, USB-gegevenskabel, beknopte handleiding

ACHTERVOEGSEL

  • Zwart: LGM160E.ADECBK

    8806087017953

