Vanuit elke hoek het scherm kunnen bekijken. De LG Magna is een mooi en kwalitatief hoogwaardig toestel.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
139.7 x 69.8 x 10.2 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
137
-
CPU
1.3 GHz Quad Core
-
CPU chipset type
Mediatek
-
RAM
1 GB
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720
-
Grootte (inch)
5.0
-
Type
Capacative LCD IPS Touchscreen
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2540 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
8 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
8
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
5.0
-
Videocamera
Ja, 1080p@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Digital Zoom, Auto Focus
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.1
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
