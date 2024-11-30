We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27UL550P-W
Tweaker awards 23/24
Monitor
Voor het 3e jaar op rij
Compatibel met HDCP 2.2
Probleemloze aansluiting: deze LG 4K-monitor is compatibel met de nieuwste HDCP 2.2-kopiebeveiliging en kan dus video's van 4K-streamingdiensten, gameconsoles en Ultra HD-Blu-Ray-spelers weergeven.
* Bezoek LG.com om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden. Het getoonde beeld is alleen ter illustratie. 5:9 preview is niet beschikbaar.
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Maat (cm)
68.4
VERBINDING
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
704 x 518 x 192
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
622.6 x 572.2 x 230.0(↑) 622.6 x 462.2 x 230.0(↓)
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
622.6 x 371.0 x 45.8
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
8.6
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
6
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
4.4
INFO
-
Product naam
UHD
-
Jaar
2019
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
41W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSOIRES
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
RoHS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
