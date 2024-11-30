We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31,5" UHD 4K HDR-monitor
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
31.5
-
Grootte (cm)
80 cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
1800:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
2500:1
-
Responstijd
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Kromming
Nee
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Mini-LED-technologie
Nee
-
NaNee IPS™-technologie
Nee
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Nee
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
Ja
-
HW kalibratie
Nee
-
Auto-helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Nee
-
FPS-teller
Nee
-
OverClocking
Nee
-
Gebruikerstoets
Nee
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
Nee
-
RGB ledverlichting
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
Nee
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
USB-C
Ja(1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Ja
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream-poort
Ja(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
Nee
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Nee
-
SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
Nee
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
3-polig (alleen geluid)
-
Lijn uit
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
DTS HP:X
Nee
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
85W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
90W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Pivot
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3mm(Up)
714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
714.3 x 420 x 45.7mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
821 x 226 x 507mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
8.7kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6.8kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
12.4kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
USB A naar B
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
