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Our Brand
De filosofie van LG draait om mensen, oprechtheid en vasthouden aan de fundamenten. Het draait om het begrijpen van onze consumenten en hen optimale oplossingen en nieuwe ervaringen bieden door onophoudelijke innovatie, waardoor zij een beter leven leiden.
Home Appliance & Air Solution
Refrigerators, Washing machines, Dishwashers, Cooking appliances, Vacuum cleaners, Built-in appliances, Air conditioners, Air purifiers, Dehumidifiers
Home Entertainment
TVs, Audio & Video, Monitors, PCs & Accessories, Commercial Products
Mobile Communications
G Series, Vu: Series, F Series, L Series II, K-series
Oplossingen voor in voertuigen
In-Vehicle Infotainment, HVAC & Motor, Vehicle Engineering
Zakelijke oplossingen
Informatie displays, zonne-energie, energie opslag sytemen(ESS) en energie management oplossingen (EMS)
Voor LG is het verschil maken in jou leven en deze meer glans geven de reden van ons bestaan.
Company Information
|Adresse
|LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
|Tél
|+82 (0)2 3777 1114
|URL
|http://www.lg.com
|Established
|Oct 1, 1958
The history of LG Electronics has always been surrounded by the company's desire to create a happier, better life.
-
LG Electronics was established in 1958 and has since led the way into the advanced digital era thanks to the technological expertise acquired by manufacturing many home appliances such as radios and TVs.
-
LG Electronics has unveiled many new products, applied new technologies in the form of mobile devices and digital TVs in the 21st century and continues to reinforce its status as a global company.
- 2011
- Launches shutter-glasses 3D TVs
- 2012
- First in the world to market 84-inch ULTRA HD TV
- 2013
- Introduces HomeChat
- 2014
- Introduces world’s first 4K OLED TV and webOS smart TV, Introduces the G3 smartphone with Quad HD display
- 2016
- Premium merk LG SIGNATURE wordt geïntroduceerd
- 2005
- Takes the lead in US drum washing market
- 2008
- Develops world's first LTE mobile modem chip
- 2009
- Becomes the second-largest LCD TV brand worldwide
- 1978
- Achieves USD 100 Million in exports
- 1982
- Establishes first overseas production base in the US
- 1995
- Rebrands company as LG Electronics
- 1999
- FEnters joint venture to develop LCD panels
- 1958
- Establishes Gold Star (Now LG Electronics)
- 1959
- Produces Korea's first radio
- 1965
- Produces Korea's first refrigerator
- 1966
- Produces Korea's first TV
LG Electronics 'Jeong-do Management' embodies our high ethical standards and doing business in a transparent and honest manner.
LG Way
"Jeong-do Management" is LG's unique application of ethics.
LG will succeed through fair management practices and constantly develop our business skills.
-
-
Vision
LG's vision is to become the market leading company with broad market recognition.
Conduct
LG will succeed through the constant development of capability based in ethical management.
Management Philosophy
Basic management philosophies that insure LG will accomplish its business activity goals.
-
Code of Ethics
It is the intention of LG, as set forth in the management charter, to spread the management philosophies of "creating value for customers" and "respect based management" allowing for more responsible and open management. LG continues to develop as the global leading company through seeking greater public benefits founded in cooperation, mutual trust, and respect for the free market economy. For this reason all LG employees promise to act uprightly and make value judgments in accordance with the code of ethics.
-
Compliance of Conductd
LG Electronics is committed to "winning by the rules". We regard sound and transparent management practices as the foundation to achieving individual success and global competitiveness. Throughout our global operations, LG Electronics pledges to comply with local laws and regulations, compete fairly, and uphold the highest standards of business conduct. The LG Electronics Compliance Code of Conduct sets forth clear standards for legal and regulatory compliance all employees should live by in order to realize the principles provided in the LG Code of Ethics.
Meet the people that help make LG a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications.
LG Electronics speelt een activie rol in de wereld markt met een assertief wereldwijd beleid. Hierdoor controleerd LG Electronics meer dan 118 lokale vestigingen wereldwijd, met ruwweg 75.000 bestuurders en medewerkers.
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi
17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
/ [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77,
Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul
Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton,
Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay
Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi
17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
/ [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77,
Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul
Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton,
Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay
Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow
Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow
Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai
Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong,
China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone,
Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post
Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai,
China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai
Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong,
China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone,
Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post
Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co.,
Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai,
China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro,
Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center
B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw,
Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco
d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro,
Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center
B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw,
Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco
d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila
Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao
Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila
Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao
Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building,
Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254,
Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf,
Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah
21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty)
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road,
Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli
– Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building,
Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254,
Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf,
Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah
21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty)
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road,
Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli
– Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600
MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P.
54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP
88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600
MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P.
54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP
88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
Brand Identity
LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo are a great representation of what we stand for.
The letters "L" and "G" in a circle symbolize the world, future, youth, humanity, and technology.
Our philosophy is based on Humanity. Also, it represents LG's efforts to keep close relationships
with our customers around the world.
The symbol mark consists of two elements: the LG logo in LG Grey and the stylized image of a human face in the unique LG Red color. Red, the main color, represents our friendliness, and also gives a strong impression of LG's commitment to deliver the best. Therefore, the shape or the color of this symbol mark must never be changed.
We have two versions of our logo : Corporate Logo and 3D Logo.
The updated 3D Logo retains the heritage and equity of the Corporate Logo, while aligning with our new positioning.
It was redrawn to strengthen the visual impact of our symbol mark and help communicate our attributes.
-
3D Logo
Applicable Items :
- Advertising (Print, Online, TV and Outdoor)
- Websites and microsites
- Promotional literature (Leaflet, Brochures, etc)
- Packaging
- Retail signs and POPs
- Shopping bags
- Service vehicle
-
Corporate Logo
Applicable Items :
- Stationery (Business Card, Letterhead, Envelope)
- Office templates (Fax, Memo)
- Awards
- ID badges
- Corporate signs
LIFE'S GOOD MET LG IN DE ZIGGO DOME
LG technology partner of ZIGGO DOME werken samen aan met ZIGGO DOME voor uniek concept.
-
-
Als Technology Partner zal LG in de Ziggo Dome aanwezig zijn om de uitgaansavond voor bezoekers nóg leuker te maken: door onder andere de aanwezigheid van de Life’s Good Music Lounge waar je altijd terecht kunt voor een drankje en live muziek, Silent Booths waar je rustig kunt bellen zonder het harde concertgeluid op de achtergrond, een Meeting Point met een gigantische SMS/Twitter Wall waar je direct je ervaringen met andere bezoekers kunt delen en een Connection Point met Wifi verbinding, de mogelijkheid je telefoon op te laden en foto’s direct te uploaden. Uiteraard zal LG aanwezig zijn met haar innovatieve producten, waaronder de nieuwste CINEMA 3D televisies.
“Ziggo Dome sluit uitstekend aan bij onze visie op entertainment. Als hét Life’s Good merk wil LG de levens van mensen verrijken, iets wat volledig geïntegreerd is in het Ziggo Dome concept. LG doet dat door middel van state-of-the-art technologie en zo gaan we samen met Ziggo Dome voor een ware concertbeleving 2.0. Dit is een unicum in Nederland”, zegt Nicole Rosanella, Brand & Communications Manager bij LG Electronics Benelux. “In LG hebben wij een waardevolle partner gevonden,” vertelt Danny Damman, directeur commerciële zaken bij Ziggo Dome. “Ziggo Dome zorgt vanaf volgend jaar voor een totaalbeleving voor iedere bezoeker en dat sluit perfect aan bij LG’s streven naar een Life’s Good gevoel. Bij de bouw van deze nieuwe concertlocatie is speciale aandacht besteed aan innovatie, stijl en technologie; kenmerken die voortreffelijk door LG kunnen worden ingevuld.”