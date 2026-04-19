The letters "L" and "G" in a circle symbolize the world, future, youth, humanity, and technology. Our philosophy is based on Humanity. Also, it represents LG's efforts to keep close relationships with our customers around the world.

The symbol mark consists of two elements: the LG logo in LG Grey and the stylized image of a human face in the unique LG Red color. Red, the main color, represents our friendliness, and also gives a strong impression of LG's commitment to deliver the best. Therefore, the shape or the color of this symbol mark must never be changed.



We have two versions of our logo : Corporate Logo and 3D Logo.



The updated 3D Logo retains the heritage and equity of the Corporate Logo, while aligning with our new positioning.

It was redrawn to strengthen the visual impact of our symbol mark and help communicate our attributes.