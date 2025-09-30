Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025
55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED55G56LS
Belangrijkste functies

  • 4K-beeldkwaliteit, AI-upscaled beeld en surround-geluid van de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Diepe zwartwaardes in elke pixel zorgen voor verbluffend contrast, diepte en detail
  • 100% kleurgetrouwheid voor nauwkeurige, levensechte kleuren. 100% kleurvolume voor rijkere tinten
  • Tot 3x helderdere beelden vergeleken met conventionele OLED-tv's dankzij Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, drag-and-drop-functies op de AI Magic Remote
2025 CES Innovation Awards-badge met een vermelding voor De beste in Innovatie.

2025 De beste in Innovatie – CES Innovation Awards (OLED G5)

Video Displays

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (OLED G5)

Imaging

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen die aan de jury zijn voorgelegd. CTA heeft de juistheid van de inzendingen of beweringen niet gecontroleerd en heeft het artikel waaraan de prijs is toegekend niet getest.

Op het scherm van een LG OLED evo AI TV zien we een abstract beeld met indrukwekkende details, kleuren en contrast. Een uitvergrote versie van de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 staat achter de tv. Deze gloeit met licht, dat de microchipcircuits eromheen oplicht. De titel luidt: LG OLED evo AI. De tekst die wordt weergegeven luidt: Powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. Er staat een gouden logo met sterren in de hoek met de tekst: World’s number one OLED TV for 12 years (12 jaar ‘s werelds beste OLED TV).

Op het scherm van een LG OLED evo AI TV zien we een abstract beeld met indrukwekkende details, kleuren en contrast. Een uitvergrote versie van de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 staat achter de tv. Deze gloeit met licht, dat de microchipcircuits eromheen oplicht. De titel luidt: LG OLED evo AI. De tekst die wordt weergegeven luidt: Powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. Er staat een gouden logo met sterren in de hoek met de tekst: World’s number one OLED TV for 12 years (12 jaar ‘s werelds beste OLED TV).

Zie de details van alle
licht en donker

*Omdia. 12 jaar nummer 1 met de meeste verkochte eenheden van 2013-2024. Dit resultaat is geen reclame voor LGE of zijn producten. Bezoek https://www.omdia.com/ voor meer informatie.

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS 25GeluidskwaliteitDesignEpische films en games

Onze meest briljante alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 voor de beste kijkervaring

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 verbetert beelden tot verbluffende 4K-kwaliteit. AI-engines nemen objecten waar met precisie op pixelniveau om de beeldkwaliteit te verbeteren voor de beste kijkervaring.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 tegen een donkere achtergrond. Het gloeit van binnenuit met paars en blauw licht dat de microchipcircuits eromheen verlicht. Prestatiestatistieken zijn zichtbaar. 6,7 keer grotere neurale verwerking met AI, NPU. 2,2 keer snellere werking, CPU. 3,6 keer verbeterde grafische weergave, GPU.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

3X helderdere beelden met Brightness Booster Ultimate

De alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, de nieuwe lichtgevende structuur en de architectuur voor verlichtingsregeling, leveren tot drie keer helderdere beelden.

Scène van de lancering van een spaceshuttle in tweeën gesplitst. De ene helft van de scène is helder en levendig dankzij de helderheidsverhogende algoritmen van LG. De andere helft is donker, vervaagd en grijs.

*De helderheid kan per model, schermafmeting en marktregio verschillen.

*3X helderder dan LG OLED B5 @10% venster volgens interne metingen.

Perfect zwart, zelfs in lichte of donkere ruimtes

Geniet van betoverende diepte, detail en contrast van verbluffende afbeeldingskwaliteit. True Black-niveaus behouden hun diepete zwarte weergave, zelfs als het helder of donker is om je heen.

Woomruimte met een LG OLED TV met wandmontage. Op de tv is een gebergte te zien tegen een zwarte avondhemel gevuld met sterren. De scene is in het midden gesplitst. Eén zijde heeft een doffere, grijzere versie van het landschap met het label ‘Niet perfect zwarte weergave’. Aan de andere kant is een plezieriger beeld te zien, met een groter dynamisch bereik van zwart en wit. Dit heeft het label ‘Perfect zwarte weergave’. Logocertificatie wordt ook zichtbaar, Perfect zwart-technologie levert zwartniveaus die minder dan of gelijk zijn aan 0,24 nit tot maximaal 500 lux.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfect zwart gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

*Daadwerkelijke prestaties kunnen verschillen op basis van de omgevingsverlichting en de kijkomgeving.

Perfecte kleur

100% kleurvolume en 100% keurgetrouwheid gecertificeerd. Geniet van nauwkeurige, levendige kleuren op een reflectievrij scherm, zelfs bij zonlicht of in donkere omgevingen.

Stralend en levendig kleurrijk vuurwerk is te zien op een tv-scherm. Lococertificatie wordt zichtbaar, Perfecte kleur-technologie zorgt voor kleurconsistentie van meer dan 99% tot maximaal 500 lux. Daarnaast zijn er de reflectievrije certificering en andere Intertek-certificeringen die onafhankelijke tests aantonen.

*'Reflectievrij' geldt voor OLED G5-modellen.

*‘100% kleurgetrouwheid’ en ‘100% kleurvolume voor DCI-P3’ is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED TV’s.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfecte kleur gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

*100% kleurvolume wordt gedefinieerd als de prestaties van weergave die gelijk is aan of groter dan het formaat van het DCI-P3 standardkleurvolume zoals onafhankelijk bevestigd door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-paneel is door Intertek gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurgetrouwheid, gemeten volgens de CIE DE2000-norm met 125 kleurpatronen.

*De reflectie van het display is gedefinieerd als de Specular Component Included (SCI)-waarde bij 550nm, onafhankelijk getest door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-paneel is door Intertek gemeten als reflectievrij beeldscherm met een reflectie van minder dan 1%.

Breng elk beeld tot leven met AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling en OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyseert de elementen van elk frame voor het verbeteren van resolutie, helderheid en diepte.

Lijnen lopen over een zeer dof en bijna grijs beeld van een luipaard in een bos alsof een supercomputer de elementen in het frame analyseert. Een laser tekent het silhouet van de luipaard en vervolgens wordt het helderder, scherper en kleurrijker gemaakt. De achtergrond transformeert ook van links naar rechts, nu met verbeterd contrast, diepte en kleuren.

**AI Picture Pro zal niet werken met auteursrechtelijk beschermde inhoud op OTT-diensten.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 worden gelanceerd.

*Voice ID is beschikbaar voor LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games en PPW.

Zoek direct antwoorden met AI Search

Met de stem geactiveerde intelligentie met ingebouwde AI begrijpt je vragen. Stel vragen en krijg advies op maat dat voldoet aan je behoeften. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

LG OLED TV-scherm laat zien hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Zoeken reageert via de chat en door thumbnails weer te geven van verschillende beschikbare inhoud. Er wordt een scherm weergegeven voor het vragen aan Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

Los verzoeken in realtime op met AI Chatbot

Je eigen AI Chatbot helpt je actief met het afhandelen van je verzoeken. Praat met je tv, omdat deze je intenties kan bepalen en dienovereenkomstig kan reageren.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG OLED TV-scherm. Aan de linkerzijde van het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebuiker stuurt een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is en de chatbot biedt oplossingen voor het verzoek.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice en mobiele contacten.

Maak je AI-ervaring compleet met de AI Magic Remote met een speciale AI-knop. 

Bedien je TV eenvoudig met een magische afstandsbediening met AI – je hebt geen extra apparaat nodig! Krachtige klik-, sleep- en neerzetfuncties maken het gebruik van webOS intuïtief en eenvoudig.

LG AI Magic Remote in actie. Het hele scenario laat zien hoe gemakkelijk en comfortabel de AI Magic Remote te gebruiken is. De LG webOS-startpagina is zichtbaar en er verschijnt een cursor die op een specifieke miniatuur klikt. Het scherm wordt ermee gevuld. Vervolgens wordt de AI-knop op de afstandsbediening benadrukt.

LG AI Magic Remote in use. The whole scenario shows how easy and convenient the AI Magic Remote is. The LG webOS home page is visible as a cursor appears and clicks on a specific thumbnail. It fills the screen. The AI button on the remote is then highlighted.

Pictogram met AI-knop. Het is het unieke logo van LG AI.

AI-knop

AI integreert met je stem om aan al je behoeften te voldoen

Pictogram voor Eenvoudige gids. Een symbool van een tv-scherm met een vraagteken in het midden.

Eenvoudige gids

Krijg de hulp die je nodig hebt met een eenvoudigere klik

Pictogram met Home Hub. Een symbool van een huis in een cirkel met stippen die slimme verbindingen voorstellen.

Home Hub

Bedien al je apparaten vanaf één dashboard

Pictogram met Snelle toegang. Een symbool van een aanwijsvinger die op een symbool tikt om comforten gebruiksgemak weer te geven.

Snelle toegang

Met één klik direct toegang tot je favorieten

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor gebruik is een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Elk jaar een nieuwe upgrade met het bekroonde webOS Re:New Program

Profiteer van de nieuwste functies en software met jaarlijkse upgrades.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

AI Sound Pro met virtuele 11.1.2 kanalen

*Moet worden geactiveerd via het Soundbar Mode- menu.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken.

Verbeter je geluidslandschap met LG TV en LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.  

*OLED G5 kan worden gekoppeld met SG10TY.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface is beschikbaar op 2025 LG OLED TV's.

Vind de beste LG Soundbars voor je tv

One Wall-design

Als je je TV aan de muur bevestigt, zorgen de smalle randen en het naadloze ontwerp ervoor dat er geen tussenruimte is.

*Randmaat verschilt per serie en formaat.

*97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G5 heeft een ‘One Wall-design’.

*De 48 inch OLED G5 heeft een Ultradun design en is alleen verkrijgbaar in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. 

Ultieme gameplay

Geniet van gaming op topniveau met G-Sync compatibiliteit, 165Hz VRR, 0,1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium en ClearMR 10000-certificering. Ga lekker gamen zonder lag of bewegingsonscherpte.

Twee afbeeldingen van een auto in een videogame naast elkaar. Eén vertoont veel bewegingsonscherpte. De andere is scherp en laat de hoge beeldsnelheid van LG OLED TV zien. Nvidia G-Sync-logo en 165Hz-logo en andere relevante certificeringen zijn zichtbaar.

Twee afbeeldingen van een auto in een videogame naast elkaar. Eén vertoont veel bewegingsonscherpte. De andere is scherp en laat de hoge beeldsnelheid van LG OLED TV zien. Nvidia G-Sync-logo en 165Hz-logo en andere relevante certificeringen zijn zichtbaar.

*OLED G5 beschikt over NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC en HGiG.

*83/77/65/55 inch OLED G5 werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 165Hz ondersteunen. En hij werkt met 144 Hz op Dolby Vision ingangen.  

*97 inch ondersteunt 120Hz en 48 inch ondersteunt 144Hz.. 

*HGiG is een groep vrijwillige bedrijven uit de game- en TV-displayindustrie die samenkomen om richtlijnen op te stellen en openbaar te maken om de game-ervaringen in HDR te verbeteren.

*Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

*48 inch OLED G5 heeft alleen ClearMR 9000-certificering.

*clearMR is een certificeringsprogramma van VESA om de bewegingsonscherpte van het beeldscherm te beoordelen.

Beste OLED TV voor films

Bekijk hoe films in je thuisbioscoop tot leven komen dankzij de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan omgevingslicht voor een beeld van topkwaliteit.

Dolby Vision en Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo dicht mogelijk bij de oorspronkelijke versie houdt.

Dolby Atmos

Laat levensecht surround geluid om je heen bewegen, zodat je het gevoel hebt dat je midden in alle actie zit.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE met Dolby Vision wordt ondersteund.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service verschilt per regio en land.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

Belangrijkste specs

  • Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • Schermtype

    4K OLED

  • Verversingssnelheid

    120 Hz Native (VRR 165 Hz)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Beeld processor

    α11 AI-processor 4K Gen2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    4.2 Kanaal

  • Audio-vermogen

    60W

  • Kleurengamma

    OLED Color

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 222 x 703 x 27,2

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,8

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Schermtype

    4K OLED

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Verversingssnelheid

    120 Hz Native (VRR 165 Hz)

  • Kleurengamma

    OLED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α11 AI-processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selectie

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Helderheidsregeling

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Technologie

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • AI Beeld Pro

    Ja

  • Auto Calibratie

    Ja

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (tot 165 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision voor gaming (4K 120 Hz)

    Ja

  • Reactietijd

    Minder dan 0.1ms

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 222 x 703 x 27,2

  • TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 222 x 742/787 x 263

  • Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

    1 360 x 810 x 172

  • TV-standaard (BxD mm)

    485 x 263

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,8

  • TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

    22,1

  • Gewicht verpakking (kg)

    27,1

  • VESA-montage (BxH mm)

    300 x 200

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096363683

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Geluid

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (AI Object Remastering)

  • Geschikt voor WiSA

    Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Audio-vermogen

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    4.2 Kanaal

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

  • HDMI Ingang

    4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 poorten))

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    3x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • AI-chatbot

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Handsfree spraakbediening

    Ja

  • Thuishub

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Meegeleverd

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spraak-ID

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Home

    Ja

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Afstandsbediening

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (VK, Italië)

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (bijgevoegd)

UITZENDING

  • Analoge TV-ontvangst

    Ja

  • Digitale TV-ontvangst

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Onze keuze

