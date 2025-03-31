Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
2025 CES Innovation Awards badge with a Best of Innovation citation.

2025 Best of Innovation - CES Innovation Awards (OLED G5)

Video Displays

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (OLED G5)

Imaging

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Sound Quality Design Epic Movies & Games

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor
Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate

The alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 the new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Reflection-free certification and other Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED G5 models.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

Personalized visual from 1.6 billion possibilities with AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

Personalized sound with AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

Find answers instantly with AI Search

Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Solve requests in real-time with AI Chatbot

Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button.

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote - no extra device needed! Simple but powerful click, drag and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.

AI button icon. It is the unique logo of LG AI.

AI Button

AI integrates with your voice to fulfill your needs

Easy guide icon. A symbol of a TV screen with a question mark in the middle.

Easy Guide

Get the assistance you need with an easier click

Home Hub icon. A symbol of a house in a circle with dots that represent smart connections.

Home Hub

Control all your devices from one unified dashboard

Quick access icon. A symbol of a pointer finger tapping a symbol to represent convenience and ease of use.

Quick Access

Instantly access your favorite picks with a single click

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*An internet connection is required for use.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 11.1.2 channels

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*OLED G5 can be paired with SG10TY.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*OLED G5 can be paired with SG10TY.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*Orchestra Sound/Soundbar Control applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

One Wall Design

When you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

*97/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design.

*48 inch of OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design and is only available in the UK. 

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*OLED G5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.  

*97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

