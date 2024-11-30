We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
QNED Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
55" | 139.7 cm
-
Design
Nano Bezel
-
Kleur
Dark Meteor Titan
-
Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
-
Type
Full HD
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Edge
-
Paneel type
QNED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz / 100Hz
-
Kleurweergave
Nano Color Pro
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colors
-
Beeldkwaliteit
AI Picture
-
Helderheid
AI Brightness
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HDR 10 Pro en HLG
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
AI sound Pro
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
LG sound sync
Ja
-
WiSA
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
G-Sync
Nee
-
FreeSync
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
RF In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
Nee
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.5W
-
Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)
G
AFMETINGEN
-
Set zonder voet
1233 x 716 x 44.2 mm
-
Set met voet
1233 x 781 x 271 mm
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht zonder voet
16.3 kg
-
Gewicht met voet
17.9 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
