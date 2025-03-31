Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Wasmachine Koopgids Maat & capiciteit Kleuropties Prestaties & Functies Energie-efficiëntie

wasmachine - hero banner

LG Wasmachine Koopgids

Wat uw wasbehoeften ook zijn, LG heeft de wasmachine die bij uw levensstijl past. Lees verder en ontdek hoe u de beste wasmachine voor uw huishouden kiest op basis van grootte, capaciteit, functies en energieverbruik. Maak ook kennis met de geavanceerde LG-technologieën die zorgen voor een efficiënte en grondige wasbeurt, elke keer weer.

Welke maat wasmachine heb ik nodig?

Wasmachines hebben over het algemeen standaardafmetingen, dus de capaciteit bepaalt uw keuze. De trommelcapaciteit geeft aan hoeveel kilo wasgoed uw apparaat maximaal aankan. Kies de juiste LG wasmachine op basis van uw behoeften. Als richtlijn adviseren wij:

Welke maat wasmachine heb ik nodig?

8 kg: geschikt voor maximaal 30 overhemden, ideaal voor alleenstaanden.
9 kg: wast tot 45 overhemden, ideaal voor kleine gezinnen.
10,5 kg: kan 50-55 overhemden aan, geschikt voor gemiddelde gezinnen.
12 kg: geschikt voor maximaal 60 overhemden, ideaal voor grotere gezinnen.

*Deze capaciteitsrichtlijn is gebaseerd op een katoenwasprogramma en kan variëren per cyclus.

Capaciteit

Dankzij innovatieve technieken en ontwerpen bieden LG wasmachines een grotere trommelcapaciteit zonder dat de afmetingen toenemen. Heeft u een groot gezin maar beperkte ruimte? Dan kunt u alsnog een model met een grotere capaciteit kiezen, zodat u meer was per keer kunt doen zonder concessies te doen aan de ruimte in uw huis.

Goed nieuws: een grotere capaciteit betekent niet automatisch een hoger energie- en waterverbruik. Uw slimme LG wasmachine berekent automatisch de optimale wasinstellingen voor het gewicht en type wasgoed, zodat u bespaart op water en stroom zonder in te leveren op prestaties.

Wasmachines met grotere capaciteit

Hoe te meten en goed te passen

maat

Alle LG wasmachines hebben een standaard hoogte en breedte. Alleen de diepte varieert per trommelgrootte.

Afmetingen: B 600 mm x H 850 mm x D 565-675 mm

Gebruik deze vijf-stappen-checklist om zeker te weten dat uw LG wasmachine perfect past:

Zorg voor voldoende ruimte achter en rondom de machine voor leidingen en installatie. Controleer de vereisten voor uw specifieke model voordat u bestelt.
Controleer of er genoeg ruimte is om de deur volledig te openen.
Bedenk hoe u de wasmachine naar zijn plek krijgt. Past hij door deuropeningen, trappenhuizen of in een lift? Meet en plan uw route vooraf om problemen bij installatie te voorkomen.
Zorg ervoor dat er een stopcontact in de buurt is. LG raadt aan om de machine rechtstreeks op het lichtnet aan te sluiten, niet via een verlengsnoer.
Wilt u ruimte besparen? Overweeg een stapelopstelling, maar controleer eerst of er een compatibele stapelkit beschikbaar is.

Kleuropties

Wit

Een tijdloze en klassieke uitstraling die makkelijk te combineren is met andere apparaten. 

Zwart staal

Geeft uw wasruimte een luxe en moderne uitstraling.

Wit
Zwart staal
Wit
Zwart staal
Wit

Wit

Een tijdloze en klassieke uitstraling die makkelijk te combineren is met andere apparaten. 

Zwart staal

Zwart staal

Geeft uw wasruimte een luxe en moderne uitstraling.

Bekijk de productpagina's voor beschikbare kleuren per model.

Ontdek meer

Prestaties & Functies

Nu u de juiste maat en capaciteit heeft bepaald, kunt u modellen vergelijken op prestaties en functies die uw waservaring sneller, eenvoudiger en slimmer maken.

All-in-One Wasdroogcombinatie

Wilt u ruimte besparen of gemak toevoegen aan uw huishouden? Met een LG was-droogcombinatie bespaart u tijd en ruimte, omdat wassen en drogen in dezelfde trommel gebeurt. Let wel op het verschil in capaciteit:

De droogcapaciteit is meestal kleiner dan de wascapaciteit, omdat drogen meer ruimte in de trommel nodig heeft voor luchtcirculatie.
Kies een model waarvan de droogcapaciteit aansluit bij uw behoeften of verwijder een deel van de was voordat u overschakelt naar de droogstand.

Was- en droogcapaciteit in was-droogcombinatie

De droogcapaciteit van een was-droogcombinatie is over het algemeen kleiner dan de wascapaciteit. Dit komt omdat het droogproces meer ruimte in de trommel vereist, waardoor hete lucht efficiënt kan circuleren om uw items te drogen.

Let er bij het kiezen van een was-droogcombinatie op dat de droogcapaciteit aan je behoeften voldoet. Als je een was-droogcombinatie gebruikt, verminder dan de waslading of verwijder sommige items voordat je overschakelt van de was- naar de droogmodus.

Was- en droogcapaciteit in was-droogcombinatie

Slimme Textielzorg met AI DD™

Weet u nooit zeker welk programma u moet kiezen? LG’s AI DD™-technologie analyseert automatisch het gewicht en de stofsoort van uw kleding en past het wasprogramma daarop aan. Het resultaat? 18% betere bescherming van uw kleding en een langere levensduur van uw favoriete outfits.

*Getest door Intertek, maart 2019. Resultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van kleding en omgeving.

Supersnel en Grondig Schoon met TurboWash™ 360˚

Met LG's TurboWash™ 360˚-technologie worden uw kleren in slechts 39 minuten grondig gereinigd.

3D Multi Spray spuit waterstralen uit meerdere hoeken voor een diepere reiniging.Slimme Inverterpomp past de kracht van de waterstralen aan voor een optimale balans tussen waterdruk, wasmiddel en beweging.

*Getest door Intertek, TurboWash39-cyclus vergeleken met conventionele katoenwas.

Verwijder Allergenen & Kreukels met Steam+™

Met LG’s Steam+™-technologie bestrijdt u effectief allergenen én vermindert u kreukels met 30%.

 

Allergy Care verwijdert tot 99,9% van huisstofmijten, goedgekeurd door de British Allergy Foundation. Wrinkle Care stoomt kleding na het centrifugeren voor minder kreukels en een frisse uitstraling.

Automatische Wasmiddeldosering – ezDispense™

Geen gedoe meer met het afmeten van wasmiddel! De ezDispense™-technologie doseert automatisch de juiste hoeveelheid wasmiddel op basis van het gewicht van uw wasgoed.

Geen overdosering, geen verspilling, goed voor uw kleding en het milieu. De wasmiddel- en wasverzachtercompartimenten hebben een inhoud voor maximaal 35 wasbeurten.

Innovatief & Elegant Design

LG-wasmachines zijn ontworpen met slimme en duurzame kenmerken:

Grote, gebruiksvriendelijke draaiknop met metalen afwerking.
Vergroot display met verbeterde interface.
Krasbestendige deur van gehard glas.
Roestvrijstalen trommel en lifters voor een hygiënische en duurzame werking.

Slimme Wasbeurten met WiFi – LG ThinQ™ App

Dankzij LG ThinQ™ blijft u verbonden met uw wasmachine, waar u ook bent:

Start uw wasbeurt op afstand.
Ontvang meldingen wanneer uw was klaar is.
Gebruik Smart Diagnosis om eventuele problemen snel op te lossen.
Download extra wasprogramma’s via WiFi.

Slimme Wasbeurten met WiFi – LG ThinQ™ App

G-wasmachines zijn uitgerust met een Inverter DirectDrive™-motor, die de trommel rechtstreeks aandrijft zonder riem of katrol. Dit zorgt voor:

✔ Minder slijtage en een langere levensduur.
✔ Minder trillingen en een stillere werking.

Energy-efficiëntie in uw wasmachine

Veel LG-wasmachines hebben een Triple A-score voor energie-efficiëntie, centrifugeerprestaties en geluidsniveau. In combinatie met ezDispense™, AI-technologie en TurboWash™, geniet u van maximale prestaties met minimale energie- en waterconsumptie.

Vind uw ideale LG wasmachine!

Bekijk alle wasmachines
