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Odkryj gamę urządzeń pralniczych LG

Jak wybrać urządzenie pralnicze, które pasuje do Twojego życia?

Porównaj i wybierz idealne urządzenie pralnicze do swojego stylu życia. Łatwo poznaj zalety Pralki, Suszarki, Pralko-suszarki i WashTower—i znajdź to, które najlepiej do Ciebie pasuje.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Pralki
Pralki LG są dostępne w różnych pojemnościach, dostosowanych do każdego gospodarstwa domowego.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Suszarki
Suszarki LG zapewniają szybkie, wydajne i delikatne suszenie dla zadbanych ubrań.
# Pompa ciepła elektryczna
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Pralko-suszarki
Pralko-suszarki LG oszczędzają miejsce, piorąc i susząc w jednym urządzeniu.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
Oszczędzająca miejsce pralka i suszarka ze scentralizowanym sterowaniem dla łatwej i wydajnej pielęgnacji prania.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Poprzedni
Następny

All Laundry Lineup

Pralki

Rutyny prania mogą wyglądać inaczej w każdym domu, od częstych małych ładunków po kilka większych prań w tygodniu. Pralki wspierają te różnorodne rytmy niezawodną wydajnością, utrzymując płynność codziennego prania.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Singles & Couples (7~9kg)
Kompaktowa pralka do codziennego prania — idealna do częstego, lekkiego prania i mniejszych przestrzeni mieszkalnych.
# Model: F2W9S721W # Single i pary
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Medium Family (10~11kg)
Wszechstronna pralka do różnych załadunków — z łatwością obsługuje codzienne pranie, pościel i ręczniki.
# Model: F4X7511TBB # Średnia rodzina
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Large Family (13kg)
Pralka o dużej pojemności do rzadszego, ale pełniejszego prania — upierz więcej za jednym razem, w tym kołdry i duże rzeczy.
# Model: F4W1372YW # Duża rodzina
Poprzedni
Następny

※ Ta oferta stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Singles & Couples
(7~9kg)
Medium
Family (10~11kg)
Large
Family (13kg)

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Pralki z zewnątrz mają zazwyczaj podobne wymiary, dlatego to pojemność bębna stanowi kluczową różnicę. Podawana w kilogramach wartość informuje, ile prania zmieści się w jednym załadunku.

9kg

9kg

11kg

11kg

13kg

13kg

6 Motion DD

Ta technologia odtwarza różnorodne ruchy prania ręcznego dzięki precyzyjnemu sterowaniu silnikiem, zapewniając dokładne, a zarazem delikatne pranie poprzez dostosowanie ruchów bębna do różnych rodzajów tkanin.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

Intelligent Care to „mózg” Twojej pralki: nasza zaawansowana technologia AI DD™ wykorzystuje głębokie uczenie do rozpoznawania zarówno wagi, jak i miękkości tkanin, automatycznie dobierając optymalny ruch bębna dla 18% lepszej ochrony materiałów. Z kolei Inverter Direct Drive™ zapewnia niezawodną i cichą pracę dzięki firmowemu systemowi 6 ruchów LG, gwarantując, że każdy załadunek jest traktowany z należytą troską niezależnie od wybranego modelu.

Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

Technologia TurboWash określa szybkość i wydajność prania: TurboWash™ 360 wykorzystuje pięć mocnych dysz natryskowych do pełnego prania w zakresie 360 stopni w zaledwie 39 minut przy maksymalnej ochronie tkanin, natomiast standardowy TurboWash™ stosuje dysze wysokociśnieniowe, by znacząco skrócić czas prania w porównaniu z modelami Podstawowymi, które opierają się na tradycyjnych metodach prania bez specjalistycznych dysz.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Najszybsze pranie w 39 min z wielokierunkowym natryskiem 360°"
2. TurboWash™: "Skrócony czas prania dzięki mocnym dyszom natryskowym"
3. Podstawowy (bez Turbo): "Standardowa wydajność prania"

TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Sprawdź etykietę energetyczną swojej pralki – znajdziesz na niej klasę od A (najlepsza) do G (najgorsza).

A

A

A

A

A

A

Body Color
Biały
Matowa czerń
Biały
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475

600 x 850 x
475

600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

600 x 850 x 615

600 x 850 x
615

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ zmienia sposób, w jaki robisz pranie – pozwala uruchamiać i monitorować cykle prania zdalnie za pomocą smartfona. Umożliwia także pobieranie nowych specjalistycznych programów, śledzenie zużycia energii oraz korzystanie z funkcji Smart Diagnosis™, aby Twoja pralka lub suszarka zawsze działała w najlepszej formie.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Detergent Management

Zarządzanie detergentem określa, jak pralka obsługuje środki czyszczące: dzięki innowacyjnej technologii LG, ezDispense™ automatycznie oblicza i dozuje dokładną ilość detergentu na podstawie wagi prania, zapewniając najwyższą wygodę i ochronę tkanin. Z kolei Ręczne Dozowanie oferuje klasyczne podejście dla użytkowników, którzy wolą samodzielnie odmierzać i dodawać detergent przy każdym praniu.

Manual

EzDispense™

Manual

Steam

LG oferuje specjalistyczne rozwiązania parowe, które podnoszą jakość pielęgnacji tkanin: TrueSteam™ to zaawansowana technologia podgrzewająca czystą wodę do 100°C, eliminująca 99,9% alergenów i zapachów oraz odświeżająca ubrania, natomiast Steam+™ jest zoptymalizowany pod kątem cykli prania – redukuje zagniecenia nawet o 30% i usuwa ukryte alergeny, dzięki czemu pranie jest higienicznie czyste i łatwiejsze do prasowania.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Zasilanie Wodą określa, czy pralka samodzielnie podgrzewa wodę. Tryb „Tylko Zimna” podgrzewa wodę wewnątrz bębna, natomiast modele „Ciepła i Zimna” posiadają podwójne wloty, umożliwiając pobieranie ciepłej wody bezpośrednio z kranu.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Max Spin Speed (RPM)

Maksymalna Prędkość Wirowania określa, jak szybko obraca się bęben podczas końcowego cyklu wirowania, mierzona w obrotach na minutę (obr./min). Wyższa prędkość wirowania usuwa więcej wody z tkanin, pomagając skrócić czas suszenia i zmniejszyć zużycie energii. Standardowe pralki pracują zazwyczaj przy 400–500 obr./min, natomiast cięższe załadunki wymagają 800–1000 obr./min. Pralki LG oferują do 1400 obr./min, zapewniając wydajne i skuteczne wirowanie.

Not available
Not available
Not available

Suszarki

Mokre pranie zajmuje więcej miejsca i potrzebuje odpowiedniej przestrzeni do szybkiego i równomiernego schnięcia. Wybór suszarki dopasowanej do pojemności pralki pomaga stworzyć bardziej efektywną rutynę prania.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Singles & Couples (8kg)
Podstawowa suszarka do codziennego użytku — doskonale współpracuje z kompaktowymi pralkami, zapewniając efektywne suszenie.
# Model: RC80V5AV5N # Single i pary
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium Family (9kg)
Suszarka o średniej pojemności do różnych załadunków — suszy tygodniowe pranie, ręczniki i pościel w komfortowy sposób.
# Model: RC90V9PV2N # Średnia rodzina
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large Family (10kg)
Suszarka o dużej pojemności do dużych ilości prania — suszy duże rzeczy i pełne załadunki z mniejszym czasem oczekiwania.
# Model: RHX7010TBB # Duża rodzina
Poprzedni
Następny

※ Ta oferta stanowi odniesienie do kluczowych funkcji w ramach serii. Rzeczywiste specyfikacje i opcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Singles & Couples (8kg)
Medium Family (9kg)
Large Family (10kg)

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

Pojemność suszenia pralko-suszarki jest zazwyczaj mniejsza niż pojemność prania. Wynika to z faktu, że proces suszenia wymaga więcej miejsca w bębnie, aby gorące powietrze mogło swobodnie cyrkulować i skutecznie suszyć ubrania.

8kg

8kg

9kg

9kg

Not available
Heat Source Type

Źródło Ciepła określa temperaturę i delikatność cyklu suszenia. Podczas gdy tradycyjne modele grzejnikowe używają gorącego powietrza, które może obciążać tkaniny, technologia Pompy Ciepła LG stosuje metodę niskotemperaturowego osuszania. Chroni to ubrania przed kurczeniem się i uszkodzeniami, jednocześnie znacząco obniżając zużycie energii.

Pompa ciepła

Pompa ciepła

Pompa ciepła

Pompa ciepła

Not available
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ to szczyt wydajności suszenia, wykorzystujący dwa cylindry zamiast jednego do sprężania czynnika chłodniczego. Ten podwójny system zapewnia szerszy zakres prędkości pracy, umożliwiając znacznie krótsze czasy suszenia i maksymalną efektywność energetyczną dzięki precyzyjnemu sterowaniu mocą potrzebną dla każdego załadunku.

AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
Not available
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Sprawdź etykietę energetyczną swojej pralki – znajdziesz na niej klasę od A (najlepsza) do G (najgorsza).

A+++

A+++

A+++ (efektywność A+++10%)

A+++ (efektywność A+++10%)

Not available
Body Color
Not available
Not available
Not available
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

Not available
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ zmienia sposób, w jaki robisz pranie – pozwala uruchamiać i monitorować cykle prania zdalnie za pomocą smartfona. Umożliwia także pobieranie nowych specjalistycznych programów, śledzenie zużycia energii oraz korzystanie z funkcji Smart Diagnosis™, aby Twoja pralka lub suszarka zawsze działała w najlepszej formie.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Not available

Features

Drying Type

Typ Suszenia określa, w jaki sposób urządzenie radzi sobie z wilgocią i jak jest instalowane. Bezodpływowa technologia kondensacyjna LG zbiera wodę w zbiorniku lub odprowadza ją do odpływu bez konieczności stosowania zewnętrznego węża wydechowego, zapewniając elastyczność instalacji suszarki w dowolnym miejscu domu, w przeciwieństwie do modeli odprowadzających powietrze, które muszą być podłączone do zewnętrznego otworu wentylacyjnego.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Condenser Care

Konserwacja Skraplacza określa, jak suszarka utrzymuje swoją wydajność: Automatycznie Czyszczący się Skraplacz LG myje skraplacz mocnymi strumieniami wody podczas każdego cyklu, usuwając nagromadzone kłaczki i zapewniając stałą wydajność suszenia bez konieczności ręcznego czyszczenia. Modele z Ręcznym Czyszczeniem wymagają natomiast okresowej konserwacji, aby zapobiec spadkowi wydajności.

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Not available
Dual Lint Filter

Podwójny Filtr Kłaczków wyposażony jest w dwustopniowy system filtracji, który wyłapuje kłaczki i kurz dwukrotnie skuteczniej; minimalizując przedostawanie się zanieczyszczeń do wewnętrznych podzespołów suszarki, zapewnia optymalną wydajność suszenia i gwarantuje, że ubrania pozostaną nieskazitelne i wolne od mikropyłu.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Reversible Door

Technologia Odwracalnych Drzwi pozwala zmienić kierunek otwierania drzwi suszarki na lewo lub prawo, zapewniając idealne dopasowanie do układu Twojej pralni. Ta elastyczność ułatwia przenoszenie ubrań z pralki i optymalizuje przestrzeń roboczą, niezależnie od ograniczeń architektonicznych Twojego domu.

Not available
Not available
Not available
  • *Wszystkie powyższe zdjęcia są symulowane.
  • *Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu lub pojemności. Szczegółowe specyfikacje znajdziesz na stronie każdego produktu.
  • *Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.
  • *Zdjęcia produktów mają charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

Jak funkcje i terminy urządzeń pralniczych mogą pomóc szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają?

Jak funkcje i terminy urządzeń pralniczych mogą pomóc szybko zrozumieć, co oznaczają? Dowiedz się więcej