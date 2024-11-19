Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soundbar S40T do telewizora z 2.1 kanałowym Dzwiękiem Stereo

S40T

Soundbar S40T do telewizora z 2.1 kanałowym Dzwiękiem Stereo

Widok z przodu na LG Soundbar S40T i subwoofer

LG Soundbar na czarnym tle podświetlonym reflektorem.

Idealny towarzysz dla LG TV

Zwiększ wrażenia z użytkowania LG TV dzięki soundbarowi wspaniale uzupełniającemu wzornictwu oraz jakość dźwięku.

Otaczające Cię wspaniałe krajobrazy dźwiękowe

Pilot LG jest skierowany w stronę LG TV z LG Soundbar umieszczonym pod spodem. Ekran LG TV pokazuje menu interfejsu WOW. LG Soundbar, LG TV i subwoofer w salonie. Odtwarzany jest obraz występu muzycznego. Dwa rozgałęzienia białych fal dźwiękowych, składających się z kropelek wystają z soundbara, a subwoofer tworzy efekt dźwiękowy od dołu. LG Soundbar z trzema różnymi ekranami telewizyjnymi powyżej. Jeden wyświetla film, drugi koncert, a trzeci wiadomości. Poniżej soundbara znajdują się trzy ikony przedstawiające poszczególne gatunki.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

Soundbary LG wzbogacają wrażenia z użytkowania LG TV

Interfejs WOW

Prostota tuż na wyciągnięcie ręki

Dostęp do interfejsu WOW za pomocą LG TV zapewnia proste sterowanie soundbarem, jak np. zmiana trybów dźwięku, profili i dostęp do innych, przydatnych funkcji. 

Pilot LG jest skierowany w stronę LG TV z LG Soundbar umieszczonym pod spodem. Ekran LG TV pokazuje menu interfejsu WOW.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami. 

** Korzystanie z pilota LG TV jest ograniczone jedynie do niektórych funkcji. 

*** Interfejs WOW – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Kompatybilność telewizorów FHD 63 może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania.

**** WOW Orchestra – zgodne telewizory: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatybilność telewizorów może się różnić w zależności od roku wydania. Obsługa QNED 80 jest ograniczona do modeli z lat 2022 i 2023.

***** Należy pamiętać, że usługi mogą nie być dostępne w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

****** Interfejs WOW może się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

Poczuj szczegóły panoramy dźwiękowej

2.1-kanałowy dźwięk

Urzekający dźwięk dookoła

Stań się częścią sceny, z 2.1-kanałowym dźwiękiem przestrzennym o mocy 300 W i subwoofera, tworzących odważne, realistyczne pejzaże dźwiękowe.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

Dźwięk wykrywa, jak chcesz słuchać

AI Sound Pro

Każda muzyka brzmi dobrze

AI Sound Pro wykrywa, jakiego gatunku muzyki słuchasz, a następnie dokonuje odpowiednich ustawień.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

Czysty dźwięk – czysta planeta

Recycled Inside

Wewnętrzne części z plastiku pochodzącego z recyklingu

Plastik pochodzący z recyklingu wykorzystywany jest w soundbarach LG w górnej i dolnej części obudowy. To dowód, że w produkcji soundbarów przyjmujemy bardziej ekologiczne podejście i bierzemy pod uwagę środowisko.

Z tyłu znajduje się przednia perspektywa soundbara, a z przodu metalowa ramka prezentująca soundbar. Ukośna obserwacja tylnej części metalowej ramy soundbara z napisem „Recycled Plastic” wskazującym krawędź ramy.

*Dokładne certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

** Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

*** Wykorzystanie plastiku pochodzącego z recyklingu i uzyskane certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Recycled Outside

Dżersejowy materiał z plastikowych butelek

Soundbary LG projektujemy bardzo starannie i dążymy do tego, aby ich produkcji wykorzystywać jak najwięcej materiałów z odzysku. Certyfikat Global Recycled Standard stanowi potwierdzenie, że używany przez nas materiał to poliestrowy dżersej z plastikowych butelek.

Piktogram pokazuje butelki z napisem „plastikowe butelki” poniżej. Strzałka po prawej stronie wskazuje na symbol recyklingu z napisem „Przetworzone na poliestrową tkaninę” poniżej. Strzałka po prawej stronie wskazuje lewą część LG Soundbar z napisem „LG Soundbar z materiałem z recyklingu” poniżej.

*Dokładne certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

** Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

*** Wykorzystanie plastiku pochodzącego z recyklingu i uzyskane certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Opakowanie z pulpy

Opakowanie wykonane z masy papierowej z recyklingu

LG Soundbar otrzymał świadectwo ekologicznego produktu SGS, ze względu na zmianę opakowania wewnętrznego z pianki EPS (styropianu) i plastikowych toreb na rzecz formowanej pulpy z recyklingu przyjaznej dla środowiska i zapewniającej równie dobrą ochronę produktu.

Opakowanie LG Soundbar na beżowym tle z ilustracjami drzew. Logo Energy Star Logo produktu SGS Eco

*Dokładne certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu soundbara.

** Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane. 

*** Wykorzystanie plastiku pochodzącego z recyklingu i uzyskane certyfikaty mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1

  • Moc wyjściowa

    300 W

  • Główny/a

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Wszystkie specyfikacje

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806091960320

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

  • Kino

    Tak

  • Gra

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Tak

  • USB

    1

  • Optyczny/e

    1

WSPARCIE HDMI

  • Kanał Zwrotny (ARC)

    Tak

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Tak

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1

  • Liczba głośników

    3 EA

  • Moc wyjściowa

    300 W

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Tak

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Tak

  • ACC

    Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Aplikacja - iOS/Android OS

    Tak

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Tak

  • WOW Interfejs

    Tak

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Główny/a

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

WAGA

  • Główny/a

    1,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

  • Waga brutto

    7,6 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Pilot

    Tak

MOC

  • Pobór w trybie czuwania (jednostka główna)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Pobór mocy (jednostka główna)

    22 W

  • Pobór w trybie czuwania (subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Pobór mocy (subwoofer)

    35 W

Co mówią ludzie

