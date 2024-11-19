Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
a black basic image

Jak w kinie!

Tęsknisz za kinowym doświadczeniem?
Teraz możesz mieć je w domu dzięki projektorom LG 4K UHD!

Prawdziwie kinowe wrażenia

Większy rozmiar w oszałamiającej rozdzielczości 4K.

Prywatne kino domowe

Rozdzielczość 4K – nowa jakość obrazu od LG na Twojej ścianie.

 

Prywatne kino domowe1

webOS 4.5

 

Sprytny sposób na dostęp do treści

System webOS 4.5 umożliwia „bezstopniowy podgląd”, dzięki czemu możesz oglądać różne programy telewizyjne i filmy przy użyciu prostego połączenia z siecią Wi-Fi. Ponadto ten udoskonalony system, automatycznie umieści aplikacje obok Twoich ulubionych treści.

 

Odpowiedni do wszystkiego

Do pracyi
do rozrywki

Nie tylko rozrywka na dużym ekranie. Telekonferencje na ekranie o przekątnej 100 cali lub więcej dają komfort porównywalny tylko prawdziwą konferencją na żywo. Wystarczy podłączyć urządzenie do USB, aby oglądać filmy i zdjęcia oraz słuchać muzyki. Dostępne są standardowe funkcje łączności, takie jak USB, Ethernet i HDMI oraz połączenie bezprzewodowe dla takich urządzeń jak klawiatura i mysz.

Prawdziwa rozdzielczość 4K

Wyraźny obraz
o wysokiej rozdzielczości

Projektor zapewnia rozdzielczość 3840 x 2160 obrazu złożonego z 8,3 miliona pikseli generowanych przy użyciu techniki przetwarzania wideo XPR*. Obraz jest cztery razy gęstszy i bardziej szczegółowy, co w przypadku dużych ekranów jest bardzo istotne.

*XPR: Expanded Pixel Resolution.

Poznaj projektory LG 4K

