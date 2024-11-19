Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ | 1,86m | srebrna | DoorCooling+™ | Total No Frost | 36db | LinearCooling™ | 341 L | GBP31DSLZN
MEZ68517676_GBP31DSLZN_284914.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ | 1,86m | srebrna | DoorCooling+™ | Total No Frost | 36db | LinearCooling™ | 341 L | GBP31DSLZN

Total No Frost

Door Cooling+™

LinearCooling™

Bezkolizyjne otwieranie drzwi

Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™

Ciesz się świeżym jedzeniem i produktami. Zachwyć swoje zmysły przepysznym jedzeniem.

LinearCooling™

Dłużej zachowaj świeżość jedzenia

Inwerterowa sprężarka LG pomaga dłużej utrzymać świeży wygląd i smak produktów, obniżając wahania temperatury.

24 godziny równomiernego chłodzenia

Precyzyjna kontrola temperatury.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na pomiarze średnich szczytowych wartości temperatury w komorze ze świeżą żywnością; testowane modele LGE: lodówka z zamrażarką na dole GBB72NSDFN (±0,5℃), lodówka typu French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), lodówka typu Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5℃), lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B607S (±0,5℃) oraz lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B606S (±1,0℃).
*Bez załadunku i przy normalnym ustawieniu temperatury. Wyniki mogą być inne w warunkach rzeczywistego użytkowania.

DoorCooling+

Do 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie

Otwory wentylacyjne z przodu lodówki pomagają utrzymać odpowiednią temperaturę do zapewnienia świeżości żywności.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

 

*Zdjęcia/zrzuty ekranu są symulowane i/lub wzbogacone o dodatkowe elementy graficzne. Niektóre prezentowane funkcje są dostępne tylko w wybranych modelach. Pełna lista funkcji dostępnych w poszczególnym modelu, została zamieszczona w specyfikacji.

Podsumowanie

Wymiary

POJEMNOŚĆ
344 L
WYMIARY PRODUKTU
595 x 1 860 x 675 mm
TECHNOLOGIA
DoorCooling+™
FUNKCJE DODATKOWE
Total No Frost

Kluczowe parametry

  • Objętość całkowita (l)

    341

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    595x1860x682

  • Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    253

  • Klasa energetyczna

    E

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

  • Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Dark Silver

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PODSTAWOWE DANE TECHNICZNE

  • Klasa energetyczna

    E

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Objętość całkowita (l)

    341

  • Objętość zamrażarki (l)

    107

  • Objętość lodówki (l)

    234

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Wyświetlacz

    wewnętrzny

  • Express Freeze

    Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Waga produktu (kg)

    70

  • Wysokość do górnej części zawiasu lub nasadki ozdobnej (mm)

    1965

  • Wysokość do górnej części obudowy (mm)

    1860

  • Głębokość z uchwytem (mm)

    682

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    595x1860x682

  • Waga opakowania (kg)

    74

CECHY

  • Door Cooling+

    Tak

SYSTEM DOZOWANIA LODU I WODY

  • Tylko dozownik wody

    Nie

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Dark Silver

  • Płyta Metal Fresh

    Nie

SPRAWNOŚĆ

  • Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    253

  • Klasa klimatyczna

    SNT

  • Moc akustyczna (dB)

    36

  • Moc akustyczna (klasa)

    C

KOMORA LODÓWKI

  • Półki ze szkła hartowaanego

    3

  • Półka na wino

    Nie

  • Strefa Fresh 0

    Tak

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Tak

  • Półka_Składana

    Nie

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806098466207

KOMORA ZAMRAŻARKI

  • Kosze na drzwiach

    3

  • Szuflady w zamrażarce

    1

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

