Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

Rozkoszuj się idealnymi kolorami

Realistyczne odwzorowanie przestrzeni kolorów sRGB na poziomie ponad 99% i matryca IPS zapewniają doskonałe środowisko pracy.

Podstawka ArcLine

Produkt charakteryzują gładkie i ciągłe linie krzywizn. Wisienką na torcie jest piękne wzornictwo ArcLine.

Płynna grafika w grach

Model MP68 został specjalnie przystosowany do współpracy z technologią AMD FreeSync™, która likwiduje rozrywanie spowodowane niską prędkością zmiany klatek oraz zacięcia obrazu występujące przy połączeniach przez port HDMI. Dzięki temu możesz w pełni cieszyć się wciągającym światem gry.

Wkrocz do świata gier

Stabilizator czerni zapewnia lepszą widoczność obiektów także na ciemnym tle.

Chroń swoje oczy i ciesz się komfortem

Technologie Flicker Safe i Reader Mode zwiększają komfort i chronią Twoje oczy przez prawie całkowitą redukcję migania oraz szkodliwego światła niebieskiego.

Konfiguracja za jednym kliknięciem

Dzięki funkcjom OnScreen Control i My Display Presets dostosujesz ustawienia monitora zaledwie kilkoma kliknięciami myszy.

Dostosuj swoje środowisko do pracy wielozadaniowej

Funkcja Screen Split dzieli ekran przez zmianę rozmiaru okien, w których można wykonywać różne zadania. Tryb PIP umożliwia pracę i jednoczesne oglądanie filmu w okienku pływającym na ekranie.

Udogodnienia dla osób słabo rozpoznających barwy

Algorytmy rewizji kolorów pomagają osobom słabo rozpoznającym niektóre zakresy barw dostrzec wszystkie ważne szczegóły.

