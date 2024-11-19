Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

Monitor 24MP88

Monitor 24MP88 jest pozbawiony ramek ze wszystkich stron, co pozwala uzyskać jeszcze większy obraz.

Podstawka ArcLine

Wykończenie monitora charakteryzują gładkie i ciągłe linie krzywizn.
Całości dopełania piękne wzornictwo ArcLine.

Rozkoszuj się idealnymi kolorami

Realistyczne odwzorowanie przestrzeni kolorów sRGB na poziomie ponad 99% i matryca IPS zapewniają doskonałe środowisko pracy.

Chroń swoje oczy i ciesz się komfortem

Technologia LG chroni oczy przed wyczerpującym migotaniem i nadmiarem męczącego, niebieskiego światła. Sterowanie podświetleniem niemal eliminuje męczące oczy migotanie obrazu. Natomiast by obraz na ekranie przypominał kartkę papieru wystarczy jedno, proste kliknięcie. Rozwiązanie to umożliwia komfortową, wielogodzinną zabawę i pracę z monitorem.

Wkrocz do świata gier

Black Stabilizer to pełną widoczność nawet w najciemniejszych lokacjach i w zbyt jasnych scenach. Dynamic Action Sync skraca czas opóźnienia i umożliwia szybsze atakowanie wrogów.
MaxxAudio® pozwala na odtwarzanie kinowego dźwięku przestrzennego, a tym samym zapewnia pełną radość z oglądania filmów bez podłączania zewnętrznych głośników.

Gotowe opcje konfiguracyjne dostępne za jednym kliknięciem

Menu ekranowe OnScreen Control umożliwia kilkoma kliknięciami myszy, bez dotykania monitora, regulowanie ustawień obrazu. Opcja My Display Presets pozwala na przypisanie indywidualnych ustawień monitora do konkretnych aplikacji. Teraz nie musisz już za każdym razem wybierać optymalnych ustawień ekranu.

Dostosuj swoje środowisko do pracy wielozadaniowej

Funkcja Screen Split to komfort pracy wielozadaniowej. Pozwala swobodnie dostosować podział ekranu do Twoich potrzeb. Zaawansowane opcje obejmują aż 14 ustawień, w tym 4 różne konfiguracje trybu „obraz w obrazie (PIP). Dzięki trybowi PIP można pracować na głównym ekranie oraz oglądać film w małym oknie wyświetlanym na tle podstawowego obszaru.

Udogodnienia dla osób słabo rozpoznających barwy

Algorytmy rewizji kolorów pomagają osobom słabo rozpoznającym niektóre zakresy barw dostrzec wszystkie ważne szczegóły wyświetlanych obrazów.

