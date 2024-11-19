We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraPanoramiczny monitor 21:9 z matrycą IPS
UltraPanoramiczny Ekran 21:9 FHD (2560x1080) to przestrzeń, która zapewnia komfortowe warunki rozrywki i pracy. Monitory LG IPS gwarantują niesamowitą jakość obrazu, czysty obraz i żywe, naturalne kolory, dzięki czemu obrazy wyświetlane na monitorze odpowiadają oryginalnym.