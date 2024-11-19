Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

UltraPanoramiczny monitor 21:9 z matrycą IPS

UltraPanoramiczny Ekran 21:9 FHD (2560x1080) to przestrzeń, która zapewnia komfortowe warunki rozrywki i pracy. Monitory LG IPS gwarantują niesamowitą jakość obrazu, czysty obraz i żywe, naturalne kolory, dzięki czemu obrazy wyświetlane na monitorze odpowiadają oryginalnym.

Tryb gracza

Zoptymalizuj ustawienia monitora dla gier typu FPS i RTS. Jedno proste dotknięcie dżojstika, umieszczonego na dole monitora, a Twój ekran perfekcyjnie dostosuje się do gry. Szybki i prosty sposób wyboru i zmiany typu rozgrywki zwiększa Twoje szanse na ostateczne zwycięstwo!

Kompletne, mistrzowskie wyposażenie

Black Stabilizer zapewnia pełną widoczność, nawet w najciemniejszych lokacjach. Ciemne obszary zostają rozjaśnione tak, że bez trudu odnajdziesz czyhających wrogów. Natomiast sceny zbyt jasne (np. granat błyskowy), monitor częściowo wygasi. Z kolei funkcja Dynamic Action Sync dzięki skróconemu czasowi opóźnienia umożliwia szybsze atakowanie wrogów.

Ponad 99% pokrycie przestrzeni barwowej sRGB

Realistyczne odwzorowanie przestrzeni kolorów sRGB na poziomie ponad 99% i matryca IPS zapewniają doskonałe środowisko pracy.

Większa wydajność pracy

Funkcja Screen Split to komfort pracy wielozadaniowej. Pozwala swobodnie dostosować podział ekranu do Twoich potrzeb. Zaawansowane opcje obejmują aż 14 ustawień, w tym 4 różne konfiguracje trybu „obraz w obrazie (PIP)”. Dzięki trybowi PIP można pracować na głównym ekranie oraz oglądać film w małym oknie wyświetlanym .

Wygodniejsza obsługa i większa produktywność

Menu ekranowe OnScreen Control pozwala kilkoma kliknięciami myszy, bez dotykania monitora, regulować ustawienia obrazu. Opcja My Display Presets pozwala na przypisanie indywidualnych ustawień monitora do konkretnych aplikacji. Teraz nie musisz już za każdym razem wybierać optymalnych ustawień ekranu.

Alt text

*Przedstawiony obraz służy tylko do zobrazowania funkcji, wygląd właściwego produktu może się różnić.

Alt text

*Przedstawiony obraz służy tylko do zobrazowania funkcji, wygląd właściwego produktu może się różnić.

Co mówią ludzie

Polecane produkty

Potrzebujesz pomocy?

Jesteśmy tu, aby ci pomóc w tym, czego potrzebujesz

Uzyskaj wsparcie