Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

Monitory UltraWide™ 21:9 to najlepszy wybór

Monitory LG UltraWide™ 21:9 to doskonały wybór zarówno do pracy, jak i rozrywki. Szeroki asortyment monitorów UltraWide™ 21:9 – zarówno zakrzywionych, jak i płaskich – spełni wymagania każdego klienta.

Zakrzywiony monitor UltraWide™ 21:9 z matrycą IPS

Zakrzywiony monitor UltraWide™ FHD (2560*1080) 21:9 zapewni komfort twoim oczom i sprawi, że będziesz z przyjemnością patrzeć na ekran. Nie występuje żadne przesunięcie ani zniekształcenie kolorów.

Piękna stylistyka ArcLine

Inspirowana pięknem i potęgą natury linia ArcLine charakteryzuje się eleganckim stylem.

Technologii FreeSync i UltraWide™ 21:9

Nadeszła era technologii FreeSync. Dzięki zakrzywionemu monitorowi UltraWide™ 21:9 odkryjesz nowy świat gier bez rozrywania i zacinania się obrazu.

Tryb gracza

Tryb gracza, obejmujący FPS, RTS i tryby własne użytkownika, zapewnia ustawienia specjalnie dostosowane do gatunku gry.

Kompletne wyposażenie w mistrzowskie funkcje

Funkcja Black Stabilizer ułatwia wykrywanie obiektów, np. wrogów, skrywających się w ciemnych zakątkach. Funkcja Dynamic Action Sync dzięki skróconemu czasowi opóźnienia umożliwia szybsze atakowanie wrogów.

Bezbłędne odwzorowanie kolorów

Dzięki ponad 99% odwzorowaniu przestrzeni kolorów sRGB dostrzeżesz całe piękno obrazu.
Wierność kolorów zapewniają fabryczne testy kalibracyjne.

Nowoczesny styl

Podstawka z funkcją ustawiania wysokości i kąta nachylenia monitora zapewnia najwyższy komfort pracy

Większa wydajność pracy

Funkcja dzielenia ekranu i tryb wyświetlania dodatkowego obrazu umożliwiają wykonywanie wielu zadań jednocześnie.

Wygodniejsza obsługa i większa produktywność

Menu ekranowe OnScreen Control pozwala kilkoma kliknięciami myszy, bez dotykania monitora, regulować ustawienia obrazu. Opcja My Display Presets pozwala na przypisanie indywidualnych ustawień monitora do konkretnych aplikacji. Teraz nie musisz już za każdym razem wybierać optymalnych ustawień ekranu.

Szybkie ładowanie przez USB 3.0

Port USB 3.0 pozwala na szybkie ładowanie akumulatorów urządzenia podłączonego do monitora.
Ekran UltraWide Full HD 21:9 szerszy o 33% od ekranu Full HD 16:9, na ekranie którego widać lekcję odbywającą się przez internet.

Lekcje przez internet z szerokim polem widzenia

Zamień szeroki ekran monitora w wirtualną klasę, w której sprawnie uporządkujesz wszystkie podręczniki, lekcje, rozmowy i wyszukiwania.
It can be 27 characters.

Heading can be up to 40 characters

Body texts can be up to 100 characters.
Ekran UltraWide™ Full HD

Ulepsz swoje domowe biuro

Monitor UltraWide™ Full HD (2560 x 1080) 21:9 zapewnia o 33% więcej przestrzeni roboczej w porównaniu z monitorami Full HD. Dzięki temu pozwala na komfortowy udział w webinariach z większą liczbą uczestników i wygodne przeglądanie materiałów.

Ekran UltraWide Full HD 21:9 szerszy o 33% od ekranu Full HD 16:9, na ekranie którego widać toczące się webinarium.

Alt text

Co mówią ludzie

Polecane produkty

Potrzebujesz pomocy?

Jesteśmy tu, aby ci pomóc w tym, czego potrzebujesz

Uzyskaj wsparcie