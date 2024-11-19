Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Oprogramowanie LG SuperSign

Zapraszamy do zapoznania się ze wszystkimi programami i zastosowaniami Naszej serii oprogramowania SuperSign - Znajdź coś dla Ciebie! Co da ci oprogramowanie SuperSign i czego możesz się po nim spodziewać? Sprawdź to koniecznie!

ID_Software_00_Hero_M02_Standard

LG Digital Signage oferuje kompleksowe i niezbędne rozwiązania technologiczne, w ramach których dostosowuje najnowsze osiągnięcia techniki cyfrowej do specyficznych potrzeb środowisk komercyjnych.

Przegląd oprogramowania LG Wideo

Serwer

SuperSign Lite

Wersja darmowa, pojedyncze konto, aplikacja sieciowa (do 50 klientów)
▪ Podstawowe oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią
- Tworzenie planów i dystrybucja przez sieć
- Sterowanie odtwarzaczem

SuperSign W

Wersja premium, wiele kont, aplikacja sieciowa (do 1 000 klientów)
▪ Zaawansowane funkcje zarządzania treścią
- Synchronizacja ścian wideo itd.

Edytor

SuperSign Editor

Darmowa wersja
▪ Edytor treści szablonowej dla SuperSign W i Lite

Simple Editor

Darmowa wersja, pojedyncze konto
▪ Oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią Simple Signage
- Tworzenie treści i list odtwarzania oraz dystrybucja USB

Media Editor

Wersja premium, pojedyncze konto
▪ Profesjonalny edytor
- Możliwość konfiguracji układu przy użyciu szablonu

Telefony komórkowe

SuperSign M

Wersja premium, wiele kont
▪ Oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią na telefony komórkowe
- Edytowanie i tworzenie harmonogramów oraz dystrybucja treści przez telefon komórkowy

Dane zewnętrzne

SuperSign N

Wersja premium, pojedyncze konto, aplikacja sieciowa
▪ Pobieranie danych zewnętrznych do treści SuperSign

Kontrola

SuperSign C

Darmowa wersja, pojedyncze konto
▪ Oprogramowanie do zarządzania ekranami
- Zdalne sterowanie i monitorowanie przez interfejsy RJ45 i RS232C

SuperSign WB

Darmowa wersja, pojedyncze konto
▪ Oprogramowanie do kalibracji balansu bieli
- czujnik i aparat

LG Software Structure – darmowa wersja

LG Software Structure – wersja licencjonowana

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_14_video

SuperSign – wprowadzenie

Prawie niewidoczne ramki w ściankach wideo LG stwarzają liczne możliwości prezentacji przekazu. Prezentację można łatwo rozszerzyć, aby jak najskuteczniej przyciągać uwagę odbiorcy.