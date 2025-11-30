About Cookies on This Site

Pralka LG | 9 kg |1400 obr. min. | Programy antyalergicnze | F4A1009NWK
Label_F4A1009NWK.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Pralka LG | 9 kg |1400 obr. min. | Programy antyalergicnze | F4A1009NWK

Label_F4A1009NWK.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Pralka LG | 9 kg |1400 obr. min. | Programy antyalergicnze | F4A1009NWK

F4A1009NWK
Główne cechy

    Prezentacja wnętrza pralki

    Zaprojektowane z
    myślą o harmonii z
    otoczeniem

    Nadaj stylowy charakter każdemu wnętrzu dzięki naszej nowo
    zaprojektowanej pralce LG.

    *Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

    Starannie zaprojektowane

    Prezentacja wnętrza pralki

    Zdejmowana górna pokrywa

    Opracowane z myślą o ograniczonych przestrzeniach

    W środku transmisji strumieniowej znajduje się logo 6 Motion DD

    6 Motion DD

    Optymalny sposób prania

    Silnik pralki objęty jest 10-letnią gwarancją

    10 lat gwarancji

    Niezawodność gwarantowana

    Widać tkaninę i pył z włókna

    Allergy Care

    Usuwaj roztocza za pomocą pary wodnej

    Stworzona, aby pasować nawet do ciasnych przestrzeni

    Idealna do niewielkich przestrzeni. Z łatwością zdejmiesz górną pokrywę, aby uzyskać jednolity, zintegrowany wygląd. 

    Górna część pralki może zostać zdjęta, tworząc kompaktowy wymiar

    *Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

    6 Motion DD

    Optymalny sposób prania

    Inwerterowy silnik Direct Drive™ pralki jest w stanie wykonać sześć różnych ruchów prania, zapewniając tkaninom odpowiednią pielęgnację i wyjątkową czystość.

    Pokazuje sześć ruchów pralki

    *Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

    Steam™

    Usuń alergeny z tkanin dzięki parze

    Możesz bez obaw nosić swoje ubrania, wiedząc, że roztocza domowe i bakterie usuwane są za pomocą pary.

    Pranie jest oczyszczane parą

    *Cykl Allergy Care zatwierdzony przez BAF (British Allergy Foundation) redukuje alergeny roztoczy kurzu domowego.

    Tub clean

    Czysta od środka

    Utrzymuj pralkę w czystości i zapewnij sobie higieniczne pranie

    Silnik pralki wiruje wraz z wodą

    *Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

    Obraz przedstawia silnik pralki i logo na czarnym, falującym tle

    Obraz przedstawia silnik pralki i logo na czarnym, falującym tle

    Dziesięć lat spokoju

    LG oferuje kompleksową 10-letnią gwarancję na silnik inwerterowy Direct Drive™.

    *10-letnia gwarancja dotyczy wyłącznie silnika Direct Drive.

    Udoskonal swoje pranie dzięki eleganckiemu i prostemu wzornictwu pralki

    • Obraz produktu
    • Obraz produktu
    • Obraz produktu
    • Obraz produktu
    • Obraz produktu
    • Obraz produktu

    *Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

    FAQ

    Jaka wielkość pralki jest najlepsza dla rodziny?

    Pralki o pojemności od 9 kg do 12 kg są idealne dla rodzin. Model 9 kg jest odpowiedni dla rodziny 3-4-osobowej, natomiast 11-12 kg będzie lepszy dla większych gospodarstw domowych lub osób, które często piorą.

    Jaka wielkość pralki będzie odpowiednia do konkretnego miejsca?

    Wszystkie pralki LG mają standardową wysokość i szerokość. Głębokość pralek LG może się różnić w zależności od rozmiaru bębna i pojemności. Standardowe wymiary to: szerokość 600 mm x wysokość 850 mm x głębokość 565-675 mm. Jeśli szukasz wąskiej pralki ze względu na ograniczenia przestrzenne, LG Counter-Depth MAX™ może być idealnym rozwiązaniem. Ten produkt zmniejsza głębokość przy jednoczesnym zachowaniu pojemności, oferując opcję, która lepiej wykorzystuje przestrzeń.

    Jak czyścić pralkę?

    Aby wyczyścić pralkę, wyjmij i namocz szufladę na detergent w gorącej wodzie, a następnie wytrzyj jej komorę. Wyczyść filtr odpływowy, usuwając zanieczyszczenia i mocząc go w gorącej wodzie. Wytrzyj bęben szmatką. W przypadku gumowej uszczelki, uruchom pusty cykl z sodą oczyszczoną, a następnie wyczyść ciepłą wodą. Szczegółowe instrukcje znajdziesz pod linkiem na YouTube.

     

    https://youtu.be/LA6dPVAEbfE 

    Co to jest AI DD w inteligentnej pralce LG?

    Pralki LG z technologią AI DD™ wykorzystują inteligentną technologię do indywidualnej analizy wagi i rodzaju tkaniny prania. Rezultat? Twoja pralka automatycznie optymalizuje ruch prania, co prowadzi do lepszej ochrony tkanin i sprawia, że Twoje ulubione ubrania wyglądają najlepiej przez dłuższy czas. Silniki DirectDrive™ zapewniają technologię 6 ruchów, co pozwala na skuteczne pranie przy mniejszej liczbie ruchomych części, co przekłada się na bardziej trwałe i energooszczędne urządzenie. Więcej szczegółów na temat technologii LG AI Core Tech znajdziesz na YouTube: https://youtu.be/b9ZTNG3dh1g 

    Jak zainstalować pralkę?

    Aby zainstalować pralkę, upewnij się, że masz odpowiednie miejsce z dostępem do wody, odpływu i gniazdka elektrycznego. Ostrożnie usuń całe opakowanie i śruby transportowe z maszyny. Ustaw pralkę na równej powierzchni, aby zapobiec wibracjom podczas pracy. Podłącz wąż dopływowy do kranu, upewniając się, że jest dobrze zamocowany, i przymocuj wąż odpływowy do systemu hydraulicznego. Podłącz pralkę do uziemionego gniazdka. Po podłączeniu wszystkiego uruchom cykl testowy, aby sprawdzić, czy nie ma wycieków lub problemów. Aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółowe instrukcje, zapoznaj się z linkiem do serwisu YouTube, który dla ciebie przygotowaliśmy.

     

    https://youtu.be/FiwpMT5LDys 

    Podsumowanie

    Drukuj

    Wymiary

    Schemat wymiarów pralki LG F4A1009NWK z podanymi wymiarami 600 × 850 × 490–995 mm oraz minimalnymi odstępami instalacyjnymi.

    Kluczowe parametry

    • POJEMNOŚĆ - Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

      9

    • WYMIARY I WAGA - Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

      600x850x490

    • ULOTKA PRODUKTU (PROGRAM PRANIA) - Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

      1 350

    • CECHY - ezDispense

      Nie

    • CECHY - Para

      Tak

    • DODATKOWE OPCJE - Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

      Nie

    • INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

      Nie

    Wszystkie specyfikacje

    MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

    • Kolor obudowy

      Biały

    • Typ drzwi

      Okrągłe drzwi (bez osłony)

    POJEMNOŚĆ

    • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

      9

    PROGRAMY

    • Pościel

      Nie

    • Bawełna

      Tak

    • Ubranka dziecięce parowo

      Nie

    • AI Wash

      Nie

    • Antyalergiczny

      Nie

    • Automatyczne pranie

      Nie

    • Ubranka dziecięce

      Nie

    • Odzież dziecięca

      Nie

    • Prześcieradła

      Nie

    • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

      Nie

    • Ochrona kolorów

      Nie

    • Bawełna+

      Nie

    • Pranie ciemnych rzeczy

      Nie

    • Delikatne

      Nie

    • Mój program

      Nie

    • Kurtka puchowa

      Nie

    • Syntetyczne

      Nie

    • Eco 40-60

      Tak

    • Delikatne pranie

      Nie

    • Higiena

      Tak

    • Intensywny 60

      Nie

    • Mieszane

      Tak

    • Outdoor

      Nie

    • Szybki 14

      Nie

    • Szybki 30

      Tak

    • Szybkie pranie

      Nie

    • Szybkie pranie + suszenie

      Nie

    • Odświeżanie

      Nie

    • Płukanie+Wirowanie

      Tak

    • Ciche pranie

      Nie

    • Pielęgnacja skóry

      Nie

    • Obszycia rękawów i kołnierzyki

      Nie

    • Tylko wirowanie

      Nie

    • Odzież sportowa (ubrania aktywne)

      Nie

    • Usuwanie plam

      Nie

    • Odświeżanie parowe

      Nie

    • Czyszczenie bębna

      Tak

    • TurboWash 39

      Nie

    • TurboWash 49

      Nie

    • TurboWash 59

      Nie

    • Pranie+suszenie

      Nie

    • Wełna (ręczne/wełna)

      Tak

    STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

    • Zegar opóźniający

      1-24 godzin

    • Typ wyświetlacza

      W pełni dotykowe przyciski i wyświetlacz LED

    • Wskaźnik blokady drzwi

      Tak

    • Wskaźnik cyfrowy

      18:88

    CECHY

    • 6 Motion DD

      Nie

    • AI DD

      Nie

    • Typ

      Pralka ładowana od przodu

    • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

      Tak

    • Centum System

      Nie

    • Dodawanie produktów

      Nie

    • ezDispense

      Nie

    • Automatyczny restart

      Tak

    • Inverter DirectDrive

      Nie

    • System wykrywania piany

      Tak

    • LoadSense

      Tak

    • Para

      Tak

    • Podświetlenie bębna

      Nie

    • Steam+

      Nie

    • Nóżki z funkcją poziomowania

      Tak

    • Bęben ze stali nierdzewnej

      Tak

    • TurboWash360˚

      Nie

    • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

      Nie

    • Czujnik wibracji

      Nie

    • Podnośnik bębna

      Zabieraki z tworzywa sztucznego

    • Doprowadzenie wody (ciepła/zimna)

      Tylko zimna woda

    • Poziom wody

      Automatyczny

    WYMIARY I WAGA

    • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

      650x885x580

    • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

      600x850x490

    • Waga (kg)

      61,0

    • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

      65,0

    • Głębokość produktu od tylnej osłony do drzwi (D' mm)

      550

    • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

      995

    ENERGIA

    • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (pranie)

      A

    DODATKOWE OPCJE

    • Wi-Fi

      Nie

    • Dodawanie produktów

      Nie

    • Sygnał wł./wył.

      Nie

    • Blokada zabezpieczająca przed dziećmi

      Tak

    • Opóźnienie zakończenia

      Tak

    • Poziom detergentu

      Nie

    • Podświetlenie bębna

      Nie

    • Pranie wstępne

      Tak

    • Zdalne włączanie

      Nie

    • Płukanie

      Nie

    • Płukanie + wirowanie

      Nie

    • Płukanie+

      Tak

    • Poziom zmiękczacza

      Nie

    • Wirowanie

      1400/1200/1000/800/400/Bez wirowania

    • Para

      Nie

    • Temp.

      Zimna/20/30/40/60/95°C

    • Czyszczenie bębna

      Nie

    • TurboWash

      Nie

    • Pranie

      Nie

    • Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

      Nie

    • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

      Nie

    • Czyszczenie dyszy ezDispense

      Nie

    ULOTKA PRODUKTU (PROGRAM PRANIA)

    • Zużycie energii na 100 cykli (kWh)

      49

    • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

      Nie

    • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

      5

    • Eco 40-60 (pełne załadowanie)

      0,850

    • Eco 40-60 (połowa załadunku)

      0,465

    • Eco 40-60 (ćwierć załadunku)

      0,210

    • Klasa efektywności energetycznej

      A

    • Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

      1 350

    • Poziom hałasu podczas wirowania (moc akustyczna) (dBA)

      74

    • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

      0,5

    • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

      0,5

    • Sprawność wirowania – klasa efektywności

      B

    • Efektywność wirowania – zawartość wilgoci (%)

      53,9

    • Program standardowy (tylko pranie)

      Eco 40-60

    • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

      228

    • Czas (min) – (pół załadunku)

      174

    • Czas (min) – (ćwierć załadunku)

      174

    • Pojemność prania (kg)

      9,0

    • Zużycie wody na cykl (l)

      50

    KOD EAN

    • Kod EAN

      8806096100301

    INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

    • Smart Diagnosis

      Nie

    • Pobierz program

      Nie

    • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

      Nie

    • Zdalne włączanie i monitorowanie programu

      Nie

    • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

      Nie

    • Sugerowanie czyszczenia bębna

      Nie

    • Inteligentne łączenie

      Nie

    OPCJE / AKCESORIA

    • Zgodność z LG TWINWash

      Nie

    Informacje dotyczące zgodności

    Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
    The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
    Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

