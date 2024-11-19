Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pralka LG | 9 kg |1400 obr. min. | Progmramy antyalergicnze | Zdejmowana górna pokrywa | F4X1009NWK
MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 24.5.7.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
F4X1009NWK

F4X1009NWK

Pralka LG | 9 kg |1400 obr. min. | Progmramy antyalergicnze | Zdejmowana górna pokrywa

front view
Nowy, stylowy wygląd

Nowy, stylowy wygląd

Nadaj stylowy charakter każdemu wnętrzu dzięki naszej nowo zaprojektowanej pralce LG.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

                                     Starannie zaprojektowane

Starannie zaprojektowane

Zdejmowana górna płyta

Zaprojektowane z myślą o ograniczonych przestrzeniach

6 Motion DD

6 Motion DD

Optymalny sposób prania

10 lat gwarancji

10 lat gwarancji

Niezawodność gwarantowana

Program dla alergików

Program dla alergików

Usuwaj roztocza za pomocą pary wodnej

Zdejmowana górna płyta

Stworzona z myślą o ograniczonej przestrzeni

Idealna do niewielkich przestrzeni. Z łatwością zdejmiesz górną pokrywę, aby uzyskać jednolity, zintegrowany wygląd.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Ładny design

Popraw jakość wnętrza swojego domu

Wybierz pralkę pasującą do Twojego wystroju.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

6 Motion DD

Optymalny sposób prania

Inwerterowy silnik Direct Drive™ pralki jest w stanie wykonać sześć różnych ruchów prania, zapewniając tkaninom odpowiednią pielęgnację i wyjątkową czystość.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Steam™

Usuwaj alergeny z tkanin za pomocą pary wodnej

Możesz bez obaw nosić swoje ubrania, wiedząc, że roztocza domowe i bakterie usuwane są za pomocą pary.

*Cykl Allergy Care zatwierdzony przez BAF (British Allergy Foundation) redukuje alergeny pochodzące z roztoczy kurzu domowego.

Tub clean

Wyczyść wnętrze pralki

Utrzymuj pralkę w czystości i dbaj o higienę prania.

Tvättmaskinens motor virvlar med vatten

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Zachowaj spokój i zwracaj uwagę na wszelkie problemy

Smart Diagnosis™ ułatwia zidentyfikowanie wszelkich problemów z pralką.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

*Funkcja może być dostępna w różnym stopniu w zależności od tego, jak aktualne jest oprogramowanie smartfona.

Obraz przedstawia silnik pralki i logo na czarnym, falującym tle

Dziesięć lat spokoju

LG oferuje kompleksową 10-letnią gwarancję na silnik Inverter Direct Drive™.

*10-letnia gwarancja dotyczy wyłącznie silnika Direct Drive. (tylko część)

Udoskonal swoje pranie dzięki eleganckiemu i prostemu wzornictwu pralki

  Produktbild
  Produktbild
  Produktbild
  Produktbild
  Produktbild
  Produktbild

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    9

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x550

  • Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

    1 350

  • ezDispense

    Nie

  • Para

    Tak

  • Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

    Nie

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

Wszystkie specyfikacje

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Kolor obudowy

    Biały (połysk)

  • Typ drzwi

    Okrągłe drzwi (bez osłony)

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    9

PROGRAMY

  • Pościel

    Nie

  • Bawełna

    Tak

  • Ubranka dziecięce parowo

    Nie

  • AI Wash

    Nie

  • Antyalergiczny

    Nie

  • Automatyczne pranie

    Nie

  • Ubranka dziecięce

    Nie

  • Odzież dziecięca

    Nie

  • Prześcieradła

    Nie

  • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

    Nie

  • Ochrona kolorów

    Nie

  • Bawełna+

    Nie

  • Pranie ciemnych rzeczy

    Nie

  • Delikatne

    Tak

  • Mój program

    Tak

  • Kurtka puchowa

    Nie

  • Syntetyczne

    Tak

  • Eco 40-60

    Tak

  • Delikatne pranie

    Nie

  • Higiena

    Nie

  • Intensywny 60

    Nie

  • Mieszane

    Tak

  • Outdoor

    Nie

  • Szybki 14

    Nie

  • Szybki 30

    Tak

  • Szybkie pranie

    Nie

  • Szybkie pranie + suszenie

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie

    Nie

  • Płukanie+Wirowanie

    Nie

  • Ciche pranie

    Nie

  • Pielęgnacja skóry

    Nie

  • Obszycia rękawów i kołnierzyki

    Nie

  • Tylko wirowanie

    Nie

  • Odzież sportowa (ubrania aktywne)

    Tak

  • Usuwanie plam

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie parowe

    Nie

  • Czyszczenie bębna

    Tak

  • TurboWash 39

    Nie

  • TurboWash 49

    Nie

  • TurboWash 59

    Nie

  • Pranie+suszenie

    Nie

  • Wełna (ręczne/wełna)

    Tak

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Zegar opóźniający

    3-19 godzin

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    Pokrętło + Przyciski na ekranie LCD + Wyświetlacz LED

  • Wskaźnik blokady drzwi

    Tak

  • Wskaźnik cyfrowy

    18:88

CECHY

  • 6 Motion DD

    Tak

  • AI DD

    Nie

  • Typ

    Pralka ładowana od przodu

  • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

    Tak

  • Centum System

    Nie

  • Dodawanie produktów

    Nie

  • ezDispense

    Nie

  • Automatyczny restart

    Nie

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Tak

  • System wykrywania piany

    Tak

  • LoadSense

    Tak

  • Para

    Tak

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Nie

  • Steam+

    Nie

  • Nóżki z funkcją poziomowania

    Tak

  • Bęben ze stali nierdzewnej

    Tak

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nie

  • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

    Tak

  • Czujnik wibracji

    Nie

  • Podnośnik bębna

    Zabieraki z tworzywa sztucznego

  • Doprowadzenie wody (ciepła/zimna)

    Tylko zimna woda

  • Poziom wody

    Automatyczny

  • TurboWash

    Nie

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    660x890x660

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x550

  • Waga (kg)

    58,0

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    62,0

  • Głębokość produktu od tylnej osłony do drzwi (D' mm)

    590

  • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 030

ENERGIA

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (pranie)

    A

DODATKOWE OPCJE

  • Wi-Fi

    Tak

  • Dodawanie produktów

    Tak

  • Sygnał wł./wył.

    Nie

  • Blokada zabezpieczająca przed dziećmi

    Tak

  • Opóźnienie zakończenia

    Tak

  • Poziom detergentu

    Nie

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Nie

  • Pranie wstępne

    Tak

  • Zdalne włączanie

    Tak

  • Płukanie

    2 razy

  • Płukanie + wirowanie

    Tak

  • Płukanie+

    Nie

  • Poziom zmiękczacza

    Nie

  • Wirowanie

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Bez wirowania

  • Para

    Nie

  • Temp.

    Zimna/20/30/40/60/95°C

  • Czyszczenie bębna

    Nie

  • TurboWash

    Nie

  • Pranie

    Tak

  • Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

    Nie

  • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

    Nie

  • Czyszczenie dyszy ezDispense

    Nie

ULOTKA PRODUKTU (PROGRAM PRANIA)

  • Zużycie energii na 100 cykli (kWh)

    49

  • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

    Tak

  • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (pełne załadowanie)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (połowa załadunku)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (ćwierć załadunku)

    0,254

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej

    A

  • Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

    1 350

  • Poziom hałasu podczas wirowania (moc akustyczna) (dBA)

    75

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

    0,5

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

    0,5

  • Sprawność wirowania – klasa efektywności

    B

  • Efektywność wirowania – zawartość wilgoci (%)

    53,9

  • Program standardowy (tylko pranie)

    Eko 40-60 40℃

  • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

    228

  • Czas (min) – (pół załadunku)

    174

  • Czas (min) – (ćwierć załadunku)

    170

  • Pojemność prania (kg)

    9

  • Zużycie wody na cykl (l)

    50

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806096049310

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Nie

  • Pobierz program

    Nie

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    Nie

  • Zdalne włączanie i monitorowanie programu

    Nie

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

  • Sugerowanie czyszczenia bębna

    Nie

  • Inteligentne łączenie

    Nie

OPCJE / AKCESORIA

  • Zgodność z LG TWINWash

    Nie

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

