Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower 12/10kg I AI DD I Smart Pairing I TurboWash 360
MEZ69065882 WT1210WWF 24.4.1.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

WashTower 12/10kg I AI DD I Smart Pairing I TurboWash 360

MEZ69065882 WT1210WWF 24.4.1.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

WashTower 12/10kg I AI DD I Smart Pairing I TurboWash 360

WT1210WWF
  • front view
  • front view
  • front view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
  • side view
front view
front view
front view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
detail view
side view
side view
side view
side view
side view
side view
side view

Główne cechy

  • Smart Pairing™
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™360
  • Allergy Care
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump™
  • Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza
Więcej

Rewolucja w branży pralniczej

Ściana pokoju wyglądająca jak garderoba. Washtower jest harmonijnie zaaranżowany z innymi meblami.

Oszczędność miejsca

Jednoelementowa pralka i suszarka, które zmieszczą się w niewielkiej przestrzeni.

Obramowanie środkowego panelu sterowania jest podświetlone.

Łatwo dostępny panel sterowania

Dzięki konstrukcji Center Control™ nie trzeba zginać pleców czy wchodzić na stołek.

Drzwiczki od pralki. Za drzwiami znajduje się pranie, a nad nim ikona koszuli.

Fabric Care

Technologia AI do wykrywania tekstury tkaniny i rozmiaru ładunku.

Animacja demonstruje proces prania i suszenia w ciągu godziny.

Oszczędność czasu

Wypierz i wysusz pranie w ciągu 1 godziny.

LG WashTower™

Pojedyncza jednostka pralki i suszarki zmieści się na małej przestrzeni

WashTower™ nadaje się do każdego wnętrza, sprawiając, że przestrzeń wygląda bardziej elegancko i pięknie.

Inteligentna technologia

Smart Pairing™

Cykl suszenia synchronizuje się z wybranym cyklem prania

Ustawienie suszarki jest automatycznie dobierane na podstawie wybranego cyklu prania.

*Zdjęcia produktów na zdjęciach i filmach służą wyłącznie do celów ilustracyjnych i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

AIDD™

Wbudowana sztuczna inteligencja eliminuje zbędne zgadywanie

Auto Sense AIDD™ wykrywa odpowiedni cykl prania, aby ostrożnie obchodzić się z ubraniami.

*Testowane przez Intertek w maju 2022 r. Cykl bawełny z 2 kg ładunkiem w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym cyklem bawełny LG. (F13EJN) Przetestowano średnie uszkodzenie tkaniny, umieszczając próbki z 5 otworami i porównując klasę AI 1 z klasą AI 3 w cyklu bawełnianym.

*Rezultat może być różny w zależności od ubrania i otoczenia.

*Tylko dla tkanin bawełnianych, mieszanych i łatwych w pielęgnacji.

Oszczędność czasu

Animacja demonstruje proces prania i suszenia w ciągu godziny.

Kompletne pranie i suszenie w godzinę 

Suszarka zaczyna się nagrzewać przed zakończeniem prania, dzięki czemu suszenie trwa krócej.

*Testowane przez Intertek. Testowane w 3 warunkach obciążenia: damska odzież sportowa (poliester 89%, spandex 11%), 3 koszulki (poliester 65%, bawełna 35%) i dwie pary piżam (bawełna 73%, poliester 27%). 

Przetestowano z cyklem szybkiego prania (Quick Wash) w pralce, cyklem małego załadunku (Quick Dry) w suszarce i opcją „Przygotuj do suszenia”.

*Rezultat może być różny w zależności od ubrania i otoczenia.

有個洗衣機門。水從門內的四個方向噴出。

TurboWash™360

Wykonaj pranie w krótszym czasie

Pranie można dokładnie wyprać w zaledwie 39 minut bez narażania tkanin na uszkodzenie.

*Badanie przeprowadzone przez Intertek w styczniu 2023 r., program Bawełna z opcją TurboWash™ przy wsadzie 2 kg.

*Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska.

Linia

Allergy Care

Zmniejsz ilość roztoczy kurzu domowego

Noś swoje ubrania bez obaw, wiedząc, że cykl LG Allergy Care zmniejsza ilość roztoczy kurzu domowego.

*Cykl Allergy Care zatwierdzony przez BAF (British Allergy Foundation) redukuje alergeny roztoczy kurzu domowego.

*Program higieny można pobrać za pośrednictwem aplikacji ThinQ lub wybrać bezpośrednio z Cloud Cycle w aplikacji.

*Przetestowany przez Intertek, program higieny w pralce redukuje bakterie (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa i K. pneumoniae) przy 3,6 kg ładunku testowym tkanin bawełnianych.

*Zdjęcia produktów na filmie służą wyłącznie do celów ilustracyjnych i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

Energooszczędny sposób suszenia

Podwójne cylindry pozwalają na szybsze suszenie i oszczędność energii. 

*Testowane przez Intertek w styczniu 2021 r. Cykl Bawełna (Normalny) z 3,83 kg wsadu w porównaniu z konwencjonalną suszarką z grzałką LG. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)

*Rezultat może być różny w zależności od ubrania i otoczenia.

Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

Skraplacz z możliwością wygodnego czyszczenia

Skraplacz z funkcją Auto Cleaning samodzielnie się czyści, zapewniając bezproblemową konserwację.

*Zdjęcia produktów na zdjęciach oraz filmach służą wyłącznie do celów ilustracyjnych i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

*Czystość skraplacza może się różnić w zależności od środowiska pracy.

*Częstotliwość uruchamiania funkcji auto cleaning skraplacza może się różnić w zależności od rozmiaru i początkowej wilgotności prania.

Łatwe sterowanie z asystentem głosu

Powiedz swojej pralce dokładnie, czego potrzebujesz i kiedy tego potrzebujesz. Zapytaj: „Jaki cykl ma pralka?”, a głośnik AI wysłucha i sprawdzi cykl, aby Cię o tym powiadomić.

Sterowanie i kontrola z każdego miejsca

Aplikacja LG ThinQ™ umożliwia łatwe łączenie się z pralką w sposób, w jaki nigdy wcześniej nie było to możliwe. Wystarczy dotknąć przycisku, aby uruchomić pralkę.

Sprawna obsługa urządzenia

Aplikacja LG ThinQ™ stale monitoruje pralkę. Niezależnie od tego, czy jest to codzienna pielęgnacja, czy coś innego, aplikacja pozwala łatwo monitorować zużycie energii. Można również otrzymywać inteligentne powiadomienia i pobierać ulubione kursy.

*Obsługa inteligentnych urządzeń domowych zgodnych z usługami Alexa i Asystent Google może różnić się w zależności od kraju oraz

konfiguracji zastosowanej w danym mieszkaniu.

Przewodnik po instalacji WashTower™

WashTower to zintegrowany system, który optymalnie dopasowuje się do Twojej przestrzeni 

Ktoś mierzy rozmiar mebli za pomocą taśmy mierniczej.

Przewodnik pomiarowy

Przed instalacją zapoznaj się z poniższym przewodnikiem i obejrzyj wideo, klikając przycisk „+” poniżej 

Wyjaśnia, ile miejsca potrzeba na instalację pralki. Zawiera informację o tym, ile miejsca potrzeba na zamontowanie pralki – 10 cm z tyłu i 2,5 cm z lewej i prawej strony.

1. Wykonywanie pomiarów z zaworem obok urządzenia

1. Wykonywanie pomiarów z zaworem obok urządzenia

2. Wykonywanie pomiarów z zaworem za urządzeniem

2. Wykonywanie pomiarów z zaworem za urządzeniem

Części i zestawy

Sprawdź, jakie części są dołączone.

Części i zestawy

  • Instrukcja obsługi

    Instrukcja obsługi 

  • Przewodnik dla użytkownika

    Przewodnik dla użytkownika

Najczęstsze pytania

Q.

Czy urządzenie LG WashTower ma jedną wtyczkę?

A.

Urządzenie LG WashTower ma dwie wtyczki: jedną dla pralki i drugą dla suszarki. Dzięki temu pralka i suszarka mogą być używane jednocześnie lub oddzielnie. 

Q.

Czy w przypadku awarii suszarki pralka może nadal działać?

A.

Urządzenie LG WashTower jest jedną konstrukcją, ale ma dwie oddzielne jednostki: pralkę i suszarkę, a każda z nich ma własną wtyczkę. Jeśli więc pralka ulegnie awarii, suszarka nadal będzie działać i na odwrót.  

Q.

Czy urządzenie LG WashTower jest objęte inną gwarancją?

A.

Gwarancja na urządzenie LG WashTower jest taka sama, jak gwarancja udzielana przez firmę LG na pralkę z przednim ładowaniem i suszarkę do ubrań w danym kraju.

Q.

Czym jest „Smart Pairing”?

A.

Funkcja Smart Pairing przesyła informacje z pralki do suszarki, rekomendując jej optymalny cykl suszenia. Inaczej mówiąc, pralka może poinformować suszarkę, aby wybrała kompatybilny cykl suszenia.

Q.

Czy jest to model stosowy?

A.

LG WashTower to pojedyncza konstrukcja z suszarką na górze i pralką na dole. Panel sterowania znajduje się pośrodku, dlatego nie jest potrzebny stołek, aby dosięgnąć panelu suszarki. Nie jest wymagany zestaw do piętrowania.

Q.

Czy drzwi można przełączyć tak, by obracały się w prawo zamiast w lewo?

A.

Nie, zmiana kierunku obrotu drzwi nie jest możliwa w tym modelu.

Q.

Czy urządzenie jest wyposażone w wentylację czy nie?

A.

Jest to urządzenie bez wentylacji, dzięki czemu można je instalować w różnych miejscach.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Typ drzwi

    Czarny matowy szklany panel

  • Kolor obudowy (suszarka)

    Biały

  • Kolor obudowy (pralka)

    Biały

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Maks. pojemność suszenia (kg)

    10

  • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    12

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Zegar opóźniający

    3-19 godzin

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    Dotykowy ekran LED

  • Wskaźnik cyfrowy

    18:88

  • Wskaźnik blokady drzwi (pralka)

    Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    658 x 1 696 x 698

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x1 655x660

  • Waga (kg)

    128,0

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    136,0

  • Głębokość produktu od tylnej osłony do drzwi (D' mm)

    1 180

  • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 180

ULOTKA PRODUKTU (SUSZARKA)

  • Automatyczna suszarka bębnowa

    Tak

  • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

    Nie

  • Klasa efektywności kondensacji

    A

  • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

    10

  • Efektywność kondensacji przy pełnym załadunku (%)

    91

  • Efektywność kondensacji przy połowie załadunku (%)

    91

  • Poziom hałasu (poziom mocy dźwięku) (dBA)

    62

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

    1,79

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

    0,92

  • Standardowy program suszenia

    Bawełna do szafy

  • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

    299

  • Czas (min.) – (częściowy załadunek)

    160

  • Ważona efektywność kondensacji (%)

    91

  • Ważony czas programu (min)

    220

  • Roczne zużycie energii (kWh)

    211

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806096136287

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

  • Pobierz program

    Tak

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    Tak

  • Zdalne włączanie i monitorowanie programu

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

  • Cykl z chmury

    Tak

  • Przewodnik czyszczenia bębna (pralka)

    Tak

  • Inteligentne łączenie

    Tak

FUNKCJE (SUSZARKA)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Nie

  • AI DD

    Nie

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Nie

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

    Tak

  • Automatyczny restart

    Nie

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Tak

  • Dual Dry

    Tak

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Tak

  • Podwójny filtr zgrubny

    Tak

  • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

    Tak

  • Wskaźnik braku wody

    Tak

  • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

    Tak

  • Typ źródła ciepła

    Elektryczna pompa ciepła

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Nie

  • LoadSense

    Nie

  • Przekręcane drzwiczki

    Nie

  • Czujnik suszenia

    Tak

  • Typ

    Suszarka kondensacyjna (bez odprowadzania powietrza)

FUNKCJE (PRALKA)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Tak

  • AI DD

    Tak

  • Automatyczny restart

    Tak

  • Podnośnik bębna

    Cienki podnośnik ze stali nierdzewnej

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Tak

  • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

    Tak

  • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

    Tak

  • ezDispense

    Nie

  • System wykrywania piany

    Nie

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Tak

  • Nóżki z funkcją poziomowania

    Tak

  • LoadSense

    Tak

  • RPM

    1400

  • Bęben ze stali nierdzewnej

    Tak

  • Para

    Tak

  • TurboWash360˚

    Tak

  • Typ

    Pralka ładowana od przodu

  • Czujnik wibracji

    Tak

  • Doprowadzenie wody (ciepła/zimna)

    Tylko zimna woda

  • Poziom wody

    Automatyczny

KARTA PRODUKTU (PRALKA)

  • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

    Nie

  • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

    20

  • Eco 40-60 (pełne załadowanie)

    0,850

  • Eco 40-60 (połowa załadunku)

    0,550

  • Eco 40-60 (ćwierć załadunku)

    0,320

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej

    A

  • Zużycie energii na 100 cykli (kWh)

    49

  • Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

    1 350

  • Poziom hałasu podczas wirowania (moc akustyczna) (dBA)

    72

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

    0,5

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

    0,5

  • Sprawność wirowania – klasa efektywności

    A

  • Efektywność wirowania – zawartość wilgoci (%)

    44,9

  • Program standardowy (tylko pranie)

    Eko 40-60 40℃

  • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

    240

  • Czas (min) – (pół załadunku)

    180

  • Czas (min) – (ćwierć załadunku)

    160

  • Pojemność prania (kg)

    12

  • Zużycie wody na cykl (l)

    57

PROGRAMY (SUSZARKA)

  • AI Dry

    Nie

  • Programy antyalergiczne (suszarka)

    Tak

  • Odświeżenie pościeli

    Nie

  • Duże przedmioty

    Nie

  • Chłodne powietrze

    Nie

  • Bawełna

    Tak

  • Bawełna +

    Nie

  • Delikatne

    Tak

  • Pobrany cykl

    Tak

  • Odświeżenie kurtki puchowej

    Nie

  • Kołdra

    Tak

  • Łatwa pielęgnacja

    Nie

  • Dżinsy

    Nie

  • Mieszane (różne tkaniny)

    Tak

  • Szybki 30

    Nie

  • Szybkie suszenie

    Tak

  • Suszenie do szafy

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie

    Tak

  • Pielęgnacja skóry

    Nie

  • Odzież sportowa

    Nie

  • Parowa pielęgnacja bębna

    Nie

  • Higieniczny parowy

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie parowe Steam

    Nie

  • Ręczniki

    Nie

  • Ciepłe powietrze

    Nie

  • Wełna

    Nie

PROGRAMY (PRALKA)

  • Mycie AI

    Nie

  • Programy antyalergiczne (pralka)

    Nie

  • Pranie na zimno

    Nie

  • Pielęgnacja koloru

    Nie

  • Bawełna

    Tak

  • Bawełna +

    Nie

  • Ciemne pranie

    Nie

  • Delikatne

    Tak

  • Pobrany cykl

    Tak

  • Odpompowanie+Wirowanie

    Nie

  • Kołdra

    Tak

  • Łatwa pielęgnacja

    Nie

  • Eko 40-60

    Nie

  • Delikatna pielęgnacja

    Nie

  • Higieniczny (sanitarny)

    Nie

  • Intensywny 60

    Nie

  • Mieszane (Mieszane tkaniny)

    Tak

  • Odzież zewnętrzna

    Nie

  • Szybki 30

    Nie

  • Szybkie pranie

    Tak

  • Odświeżanie

    Nie

  • Płukanie+Wirowanie

    Nie

  • Ciche pranie

    Nie

  • Pielęgnacja skóry

    Nie

  • Szybki 14

    Nie

  • Odzież sportowa

    Nie

  • Pielęgnacja plam

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie parowe Steam

    Nie

  • Czyszczenie bębna

    Nie

  • TurboWash 39

    Nie

  • TurboWash 49

    Nie

  • TurboWash 59

    Nie

  • Wełna (ręczny/wełna)

    Nie

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty