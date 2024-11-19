Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ubezpieczenie_3lata_1600x600v2

3 lata komfortu
w Sklepie LG

01/01/2023 - 01/02/2023

 

Kup wybrany telewizor, sprzęt AGD, laptop lub monitor w sklepie LG online lub naszych salonach LG Brand Store
i odbierz ﻿bezpłatne ubezpieczenie - gwarancja pełnego komfortu przez 3 lata.

Ubezpieczenie Twojego produktu LG

Jak uzyskać spokój i komfort na 3 lata

1) Kup produkt objęty promocją w sklepie LG.com/pl lub w salonach LG Brand Store
2) Zarejestruj go w przeciągu 14 dni od daty zakupu na stronie promocji StrefaLG.pl/promocja/komfort3lata
3) Twój wniosek zweryfikujemy do 48 godzin
4) Po zatwierdzeniu Twojego zgłoszenia, otrzymasz mailem certyfikat dający trzy lata ubezpieczenia od uszkodzeń i/lub trzeci rok gwarancji! (rodzaj pakietu zależy od produktu).

PAKIET "KOMFORT 3 LATA PREMIUM"

Ubezpieczenie przypadkowego uszkodzenia produktu przez 3 latai dodatkowa gwarancja na trzeci rok.

Pakiet PREMIUM to pełen komfort i spokój przez 3 lata, bo obejmuje:
(1) ubezpieczenie ryzyka uszkodzenia sprzętu wskutek nieszczęśliwego wypadku, zalania, przepięcia lub utraty sprzętu wskutek kradzieży przez pełne 3 lata, oraz
(2) ubezpieczenie na usterki produktu w trzecim roku użytkowania - czyli działa, jak dodatkowy trzeci rok gwarancji.

Produkty objęte pakietem KOMFORT 3 LATA PREMIUM:
Telewizory LG OLED oraz LG QNED, wybrane produkty AGD, laptopy LG gram z ekranem 16" i 17", monitory OLED i monitory ERGO.*

*Szczegółowa lista produktów objętych promocją jest zawarta w regulaminie.

PAKIET "KOMFORT 3 LATA STANDARD"

Ubezpieczenie dające dodatkowy, trzeci rok gwarancji.

Wszystkie produkty LG są objęte standardową gwarancją na dwa lata, a ten pakiet daje ubezpieczenie od wystąpienia usterki produktu w trzecim roku użytkowania.
Jednym słowem - dostajesz trzeci rok gwarancji!

Produkty objętem pakietem KOMFORT 3 LATA STANDARD:
telewizory LG NanoCell, laptopy LG gram z ekranami 14" i 15,6"
oraz wybrane monitory UHD.*

*Szczegółowa lista produktów objętych promocją jest zawarta w regulaminie.

Informacje, rejestracja i regulamin promocji

Czas trwania promocji: 01/01/2023 - 01/02/2023

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Informacje, rejestracja, regulamin

Czas trwania promocji 01/01/2023 - 01/02/2023.
Promocja obowiązuje tylko na produkty zakupione w oficjalnym sklepie LG.com/pl lub salonach LG Brand Store w Warszawie i Wrocławiu (szczegółowa lista produktów i przysługujących pakietów ubezpieczeń znajduje się w Regulaminie).

Promocja obejmuje wszystkie zamówienia złożone i opłacone do dnia 31 grudnia 2023r. do godz. 23:59

UWAGA! Zakupiony produkt musi zostać zarejestrowany na StrefaLG.pl w terminie maksymalnie 14 dni od daty zakupu.
W przypadku niedotrzymania terminu rejestracji produktu w przeciągu 14 dni, nagroda nie będzie przyznana (wymóg Ubezpieczyciela). Rejestracja, udział w promocji i otrzymanie ubezpieczenia jest całkowicie bezpłatne.

Ogólne Warunki Ubezpieczenia (OWU), Karta Produktu ubezpieczenia, wzór dokumentu Ubezpieczenia i Regulamin promocji jest dostępny na stronie rejestracji www.StrefaLG.pl (link poniżej)

Ubezpieczycielem produktów LG w tej promocji jest Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellschaft in Liechtenstein AG.
Przedstawicielem Ubezpieczyciela w Polsce prowadzącym Centrum Likwidacji Szkód jest WAGAS S.A.

