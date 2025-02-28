Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Voucher Douglas

Voucher DOUGLAS do 2000 zł w prezencie

Kup AGD LG i ciesz się prezentem: voucherem do drogerii Douglas o wartości nawet 2000 zł.

  • Organizatorem promocji jest LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
  • Promocja trwa od 01.01.2025 do 28.02.2025 (rejestracja produktu do 14.03.2025)
  • Każdy voucher jest ważny do 7 listopada 2029 roku
  • Voucher trzeba wykorzystać jednorazowo (nie można go podzielić na kilka części), jednak możesz użyć go do opłacenia części zakupów i resztę dopłacić gotówką
  • Możesz zrealizować voucher zarówno w stacjonarnej perfumerii DOUGLAS, jak i jako kartę upominkową w sklepie internetowym www.douglas.pl
Sprawdź regulamin

Jak skorzystać z promocji?

  1. Kup produkt AGD objęty promocją
  2. Zachowaj dowód zakupu
  3. Zarejestruj produkt tutaj
  4. Odbierz nagrodę, voucher do DOUGLAS o wartości:
    • 400 zł, jeśli wydasz 2000 zł*
    • 600 zł, jeśli wydasz 4000 zł*
    • 1000 zł, jeśli kupisz lodówkę LG MoodUP (model GBG719MDNN)
    • 2000 zł, jeśli kupisz dwudrzwiową lodówkę LG MoodUP (model GMV960NNME) lub pralkosuszarkę LG WashTower (model WT1210BBF)

* Liczy się łączna wartość produktów AGD na paragonie.

Sprawdź szczegóły
Kupony LG Member Days

Wszystkie aktualne promocje w jednym miejscu