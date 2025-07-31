Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Obraz przedstawiający promocję na wymianę telewizora LG

PRZEJDŹ NA NOWY, WYŻSZY POZIOM

Idealna okazja na wymianę telewizora na nowszy, lepszy model.

7 lipca – 15 sierpnia

Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Wybierz swoją promocję lub nawet połącz je wszystkie razem

Kup nowy telewizor z rabatem 5%, oddając nam stary do eko-utylizacji, a wybierając telewizor z linii 2025 możesz dokupić soundbar z rabatem i jeszcze odebrać zestaw dla gracza XBOX Cloud Gaming.

Wymień stary telewizor na nowy i zyskaj rabat 5%

Rabat 30-99% na soundbar z telewizorem 2025

Przejdź na większy i lepszy telewizor

Zestaw do grania w XBOX Cloud z telewizorem 2025

5% rabatu za wymianę TV Rabat 30-99% na soundbar Większy i lepszy ekran Zestaw gracza Xbox Cloud

Obraz przedstawiający promocję na wymianę telewizora LG: zamień stary telewizor na większy model

Wymień swój stary telewizor na nowy i zyskaj natychmiastowy rabat 5%

Zobacz wszystkie produkty

Promocja na telewizory LG: przy zakupie wybranych modeli QNED evo AI 2025 soundbar taniej

Rabat nawet do 99% na soundbar przy zakupie wraz z telewizorem 2025

Skomponuj swój własny zestaw TV + Soundbar

Zobacz wszystkie produkty

Wybierz gotowe zestawy Telewizor + Soundbar

Zobacz wszystkie zestawy

Upgrade to larger LG TV models and enjoy bigger savings, with discounts increasing by screen size.

RABAT 5% ZA ZWROT STAREGO TV

Przejdź na większy i lepszy technologicznie telewizor oszczędzając 5%

Zobacz więcej produktów

Zestaw gracza Xbox do telewizora LG

Wakacyjny zestaw gamingowy XBOX z telewizorami LG 2025

Zobacz promocję