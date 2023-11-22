About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Apresentação do Windows 11

LG gram with Windows 11. A smiling man is holding LG gram.

Torne o dia-a-dia mais fácil

Nos momentos mais atarefados, deixe o Windows 11 ajudá-lo a realizar as suas tarefas. Encontre o que procura de uma forma mais rápida com a funcionalidade de pesquisa otimizada, que lhe permite efetuar pesquisas na Web e no PC a partir de um único local.

Mais fácil de utilizar

Tudo o que adora no Windows, ainda melhor. O novo design simplificado permite-lhe procurar e encontrar o que procura de uma forma mais fácil. Além disso, as novas funcionalidades inteligentes antecipam as suas necessidades e ajudam-no a realizar as suas tarefas de uma forma rápida, divertida e fácil.

O desempenho que deseja, a segurança de que necessita

Ao investir num PC Windows 11, está a investir no futuro. Além de contarem com o desempenho e os pixéis necessários para alimentar a sua paixão, ajudam também a protegê-lo e aos seus conteúdos.

Produtividade sem limites

O Windows 11 proporciona mais formas de maximizar a sua eficiência. Quer se trate de uma tarefa complexa ou apenas entediante — as novas ferramentas de multitasking ajudam-no a realizar as suas tarefas de uma forma mais rápida, fácil e com estilo.

Encontre o que procura mais rápido

O novo design simplificado e a experiência navegação fácil permitem que procure e encontre o que procura de uma forma mais fácil. Além disso, graças à nova funcionalidade de pesquisa, poderá efetuar pesquisas na Web e no PC a partir de um único local.

Ambiente de trabalho organizado, mente desobstruída.

Esquemas de encaixe, ambientes de trabalho e uma reancoragem harmoniosa. Desfrute de funcionalidades que lhe permitem otimizar a organização dos conteúdos no ecrã, para que possa dar vida às suas melhores ideias.

Tudo o que necessita para estar no seu elemento

Novos gestos táteis1. Navegação e escrita avançada através de voz2. Introdução de texto com caneta3. Crie à sua maneira com o Windows 11.

Proteja os seus dados e muito mais

Além de proporcionar controlo sobre os seus dados e oferecer proteção contra malware, o Microsoft Edge também pode analisar a Web para determinar se as suas palavras-passe foram comprometidas. Além disso, o Microsoft Edge oferece a melhor proteção contra ataques de phishing e malware no Windows 11!4

Liberte o seu potencial

Funcionalidades inovadoras, aplicações premium, armazenamento adicional na cloud e segurança avançada — o Windows 11 e o Microsoft 3655 possuem tudo o que necessita para alcançar o sucesso.

[1] É necessário um PC com funcionalidades táteis.
[2] Depende de hardware. Necessita de um PC Windows com suporte para microfone.
[3] É necessário um tablet ou PC com suporte para caneta. A caneta pode ser vendida separadamente.
[4] De acordo com um teste independente efetuado pela CyberRatings.org, o Microsoft Edge oferece a melhor proteção contra malware e phishing em comparação com o Chrome e outros browsers populares no Windows 10 e 11.
Relatório de Proteção Contra Phishing: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Relatório de Proteção Contra Malware: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] Subscrição vendida separadamente.