Film pokazuje gościa w pensjonacie hanok oglądającego film, słuchającego muzyki i jedzącego śniadanie z urządzeniami LG.

Miesięcznik LG | Czerwiec

Relaksujący weekend w
koreańskim hanoku

Przeczytaj o parze, która prowadzi pensjonat w stylu tradycyjnego hanoku,

oraz podróżniczce, która się u nich zatrzymuje.

Towarzyszą im telewizor LG OLED, soundbar, lodówka i CineBeam.

Widok na pensjonat hanok.

Na końcu cichej uliczki w Seulu stoi tradycyjny koreański dom, czyli hanok. Pewna para prowadzi w nim pensjonat. Gdy w Seulu chce się doświadczyć spokoju, zazwyczaj jedzie się na wycieczkę pod miasto. Tymczasem w samym Seulu również można znaleźć niejedną oazę miejskiego spokoju. Ten hanok jest taką właśnie bezpieczną przystanią. Zanim przyjadą goście, gospodarze zawsze zamiatają w nim podłogę i parzą herbatę, aby ciepło przywitać podróżników.

"Staraliśmy się zachować piękno zabytkowego hanoku, jednocześnie chroniąc gości przed niewygodą pobytu w starym budynku. Staramy się zachować równowagę między tradycją a komfortem".

W tym wydaniu Miesięcznika LG odkrywamy świat pensjonatu Seung i Hyuka i podpatrujemy, jak spędzili czas z jednym z gości, których przyciąga urok ich hanoku.

Poznaj gospodarzy

 

"Cześć! Jesteśmy Seung i Hyuk. Od dwóch lat prowadzimy pensjonat w stylu hanoku."

Kiedy byłam mała, jeździłam do hanoku mojej babci, więc zawsze miałam słabość do tradycyjngo koreańskiego budownictwa. Kiedy znaleźliśmy ten dom, wiedzieliśmy, że musi być nasz. Mamy nadzieję, że nie jest to zwykłe miejsce na nocleg, ale raczej przestrzeń, gdzie przyjezdni doświadczają ponadczasowego piękna Korei.

Gospodarze stoją przed pensjonatem hanok.

Ciszę wypelnia serdeczne powitanie

 

Dzisiejszym gościem jest podróżniczka z USA, która chce pozwiedzać miasto i odpocząć.

Chcemy, aby goście już od progu odczuli spokój natury i niespieszny upływ czasu. Aby pomóc naszym gościom poczuć klimat, w salonie puszczamy na telewizorze z soundbarem covery piosenek K-pop zagrane na tradycyjnych instrumentach.

Gdy delikatna muzyka płynie z telewizora i soundbara, odbijając się od odsłoniętych krokwi, latwo zrozumieć, że technologia pasuje do atmosfery tego tradycyjnego domu.

Gość siedzi przed telewizorem LG OLED i czyta książkę.

 

Seans jak w kinie

 

Gdy zachodzi słońce i na dziedzińcu robi się ciemno, delikatne oświetlenie i szum wiatru za ścianą przekształcają drewnianą werandę w przytulne kino.

"Jedną z głównych atrakcji tego domu jest kameralny dziedziniec. Kiedy jest ładna pogoda, organizujemy dla naszych gości specjalne pokazy na świeżym powietrzu. To chwila, kiedy naprawdę czuć ducha hanoku.

"Czułam się, jakbym oglądała ten film po raz pierwszy, mimo że już go widziałam. Może to dlatego, że byłam w tak wyjątkowym miejscu". - Gość

 

Gość ogląda film wyświetlany na ekranie z CineBeam

Śniadanie na spokojnie

 

"Rano przygotowujemy proste i lekkie śniadanie dla naszych gości. Zazwyczaj serwujemy koktajle owocowo-warzywne oraz jogurt. Zapewniamy także garnek i przepis, aby goście mogli samodzielnie zrobić nurungji. W ten sposób zaczyna się dzień: spokojnie, miło i po domowemu.

Gospodarze przygotowują prosty posiłek ze świeżych składników z lodówki LG. Dzisiejsza przyjezdna je śniadanie w pokoju, z którego może podziwiać widok przez duże okna. Śniadanie w tym hanoku to coś więcej niż tylko posiłek dla ciała. Ono odżywia także duszę.

Gospodarz serwuje gościom śniadanie.

Serdeczne pożegnanie z wyjątkowym miejscem

 

Już czas ruszyć dalej.

Muzyka na powitanie, film z projektora na dziedzińcu hanoku i proste, ale pokrzepiające śniadanie... Podróżniczka przechodzi przez hanok po raz ostatni. Zabierze ze sobą wspomnienia z podróży solo, która w hanoku przerodziła się niemal w rodzinne wakacje.

Gospodarz przytula gościa podczas pożegnania.
Rozejrzenie się po pensjonacie hanok.

Mówią w różnych językach, ale spojrzenia, które ze sobą wymieniają po raz ostatni, są pełne uniwersalnego szacunku.

 

Nadszedł czas, aby podróżniczka ruszyła w dalszą drogę po świecie, a właściciele hanoku przygotowali się na przybycie kolejnego gościa.

Dlaczego tak lubią swoje urządzenia domowe LG?

LinearCooling®

Dbamy o świeżość owoców, warzyw i innych składników.

Mobilne kino domowe

Wygoda, mobilność i użyteczność zawsze, gdy chcesz coś obejrzeć.

WOW Synergy

Realistyczny obraz i harmonijny dźwięk zapewniają wrażenie zanurzenia w rozrywkę, jak w kinie.

Oferta specjalna

16/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Poznaj spokojny pensjonat Seung i Hyuka i skorzystaj z oferty specjalnej na instalację produktów LG, dzięki której i Ty będziesz mieć spokojną głowę.

Uprzyjemnij swoje życie