2022 LG GRAM LINEUP DELIVERS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND ENHANCED USER CONVENIENCE

Perfect for People on the Move, LG’s Premium Laptops Boost Productivity and Security with AI-based Features, While New Portable Monitor Extends the Digital Workspace

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the launch of its 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops in Singapore. Ideal for business travellers, digital nomads and creatives working on the go, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of supreme portability with sleek, ultra-light designs while adopting innovative software and the latest hardware to deliver even more power for everyday tasks. This year’s gram lineup also welcomes the +view, a portable monitor that allows users to enjoy more viewing surface and expand their work station effortlessly.

2022 LG gram 16 and LG gram +view offers a wide screen ratio of 32:10



The 2022 LG gram lineup features six new models: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series’ firstever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70). Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and are certified with Intel® Evo™ Platform. This year’s laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost of around 22 percent compared to 2021 gram models 1 . The 2022 LG grams guarantee excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.



LG’s premium laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality, and its newest range (models: 17Z90Q, 16Z90Q, 16T90Q and 16MQ70) serve as a testament with its WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels 2 , the new grams provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for plenty of screen real estate to meet users’ diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What’s more, LG’s advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare 3 , reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they are working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.



2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that recognizes the user and enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop 4 . It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder 5 . Delivering convenience for users using dual monitors, the mouse cursor and the window automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year’s models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, AI-noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam. The latest grams remain true to the brand’s core identity, delivering compact, ultralightweight designs without sacrificing durability or performance. With their 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio and is rugged enough to meet the U.S. military’s stringent MIL-STD-810G standard. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram laptops ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.



Versatile devices that enable users to switch between laptop and tablet in seconds, the new 16- and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 models come with pre-installed drawing and notetaking applications optimized for the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). With the combination of smoothly integrated stylus support and LG’s AI-based user interface, the latest gram convertibles offer greater work efficiency as well as a responsive and enjoyable writing and sketching experience.



For users who require a second screen while working from anywhere, LG’s new +view for LG gram (model: 16MQ70), a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C, helps to extend the digital workspace easily. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation 6 , and is a perfect match for LG gram 16; combining to provide a seamless look and a 32:10 aspect ratio IPS canvas for advanced multitasking.



“The 2022 gram series honours the brand’s identity and heritage with supreme portability, outstanding performance, and optimized user experiences,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company “Ideal for dynamic people on the move, LG gram products are designed to maximize productivity no matter where you are or what you’re working on.”



KrisShop , Lazada and Shopee as well as all authorised retailers Best Denki, Challenger, COURTS, Gain City and Harvey Norman. The new LG gram laptops lineup will be available from end May, at LG official brand stores onandas well as all authorised retailers Best Denki, Challenger, COURTS, Gain City and Harvey Norman.







To learn more about LG gram, visit www.lg.com/sg/laptops Specifications:

LG gram 17

(17Z90Q) LG gram 16

(16Z90Q) LG gram 14

(14Z90Q LG gram 16

2-in-1 (16T90Q) LG gram 14

2-in-1 (14T90Q) +view

(16MQ70) Display

Size 17-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch LCD WQXGA

(2,560 x

1,600) Anti-glare IPS,

DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) WQXGA

(2,560 x

1,600) Anti-glare IPS,

DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) WUXGA

(1,920 x

1,200) Anti-glare

IPS, DCI-P3

99%(Typ.) WQXGA (2,560 x

1,600) Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x

1,200) Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla Glass®

Victus® WQXGA

(2,560x1,600)

Anti-glare IPS,

DCI-P3

99%(Typ.) Brightness (Typ.)

350 nits



300 nits 350 nits Aspect Ratio

16:10



Weight 1,350g - Internal GPU 1,199g - Internal GPU 999g 1,480g 1,230g 670g (990g with

LG gram +view

Cover) Size

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm



354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm 360 x 245.5 x 8.3mm Battery**

80Wh



80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh - Battery Life**

Up to 17.5 hours



Up to 17.5 hours Up to 23.5 hours Up to 18.5 hours Up to 20 hours - CPU

12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Alder Lake)



- GPU

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5)





Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5)



- Memory

16GB (LPDDR5-5,200MHz, Dual Channel)



- Storage

Dual SSD Slots (NVMe™ Gen 4)



- Speakers

Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra, AI Noise Cancelling



- I/O Port HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US Type), HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

(x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, Power

Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card

HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), USB

3.2 Gen 2 (x1), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C

(x2, Power Delivery,

DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4),

Micro SD Card

2 x USB TypeC™ (DisplayPort

Alternate Mode),

1 x Display Port

Cable (USB Type

C to C Cable) Software LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional

LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover

Professional, Wacom Notes, Wacom

Bamboo Paper

- Webcam

Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor



- Accessory -



LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 &

WGP)



LG gram +view

Cover Colour

Black, Grey, White



Black Black Silver Durability

US Military Standard 810G Compliance



- Pricing (S$) 17Z90Q

- ADL i7 17Z90Q

- ADL i5 16Z90Q

- ADL i7 16Z90Q

- ADL i5 14Z90Q

- ADL i7 14Z90Q

- ADL i5 16T90Q

– ADL i7 14T90P

- ADL i7 14T90P

- ADL i5 512GB 1TB 512GB 512GB 1TB 512GB 1TB 512GB 512GB 512GB $2,699 $2,899 $2,499 $2,599 $2,699 $2,399 $2,499 $2,199 $1,899 $2,899 $2,699 $2,499 $499

*USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.

**Based on video playback time: Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player – Movies & TV / Earphone playback. Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.





# # #





About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com. for the latest news.



About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.



About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com Pearlene Wong APRW Tel: +65 9271 7890 Email: pearlene@aprw.asia Ryan Martawibawa APRW Tel: +65 8923 5632 Email: ryan@aprw.asia





