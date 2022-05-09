We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2022 LG GRAM LINEUP DELIVERS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND ENHANCED USER CONVENIENCE
Perfect for People on the Move, LG’s Premium Laptops Boost Productivity and Security with AI-based Features, While New Portable Monitor Extends the Digital Workspace
SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the launch of its 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops in Singapore. Ideal for business travellers, digital nomads and creatives working on the go, the new models continue the brand’s legacy of supreme portability with sleek, ultra-light designs while adopting innovative software and the latest hardware to deliver even more power for everyday tasks. This year’s gram lineup also welcomes the +view, a portable monitor that allows users to enjoy more viewing surface and expand their work station effortlessly.
2022 LG gram 16 and LG gram +view offers a wide screen ratio of 32:10
The 2022 LG gram lineup features six new models: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series’ firstever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70). Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and are certified with Intel® Evo™ Platform. This year’s laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost of around 22 percent compared to 2021 gram models1. The 2022 LG grams guarantee excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.
LG’s premium laptops are synonymous with superb picture quality, and its newest range (models: 17Z90Q, 16Z90Q, 16T90Q and 16MQ70) serve as a testament with its WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) resolution IPS panels2, the new grams provide sharp, vibrant images with high brightness, 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for plenty of screen real estate to meet users’ diverse productivity and entertainment needs. What’s more, LG’s advanced IPS displays are now anti-glare3 , reducing distracting reflections and making it easier for users to see what they are working on, regardless of ambient light conditions.
2022 LG gram laptops elevate the user experience with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that recognizes the user and enhances security and convenience. LG Glance by Mirametrix® automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop4 . It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder5 . Delivering convenience for users using dual monitors, the mouse cursor and the window automatically move to whichever screen the user is looking at. Additionally, this year’s models offer an optimized environment for video conferencing with features such as face log-in, AI-noise cancelling and a built-in Full HD webcam. The latest grams remain true to the brand’s core identity, delivering compact, ultralightweight designs without sacrificing durability or performance. With their 4-way super-slim bezel design, each model offers an excellent screen-to-body ratio and is rugged enough to meet the U.S. military’s stringent MIL-STD-810G standard. On top of that, all 2022 LG gram laptops ship in eco-conscious packaging that presents thoughtful reusability after unboxing – cleverly converting to a desk calendar and pencil holder.
Versatile devices that enable users to switch between laptop and tablet in seconds, the new 16- and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 models come with pre-installed drawing and notetaking applications optimized for the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). With the combination of smoothly integrated stylus support and LG’s AI-based user interface, the latest gram convertibles offer greater work efficiency as well as a responsive and enjoyable writing and sketching experience.
For users who require a second screen while working from anywhere, LG’s new +view for LG gram (model: 16MQ70), a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C, helps to extend the digital workspace easily. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation6 , and is a perfect match for LG gram 16; combining to provide a seamless look and a 32:10 aspect ratio IPS canvas for advanced multitasking.
“The 2022 gram series honours the brand’s identity and heritage with supreme portability, outstanding performance, and optimized user experiences,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company “Ideal for dynamic people on the move, LG gram products are designed to maximize productivity no matter where you are or what you’re working on.”
The new LG gram laptops lineup will be available from end May, at LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada and Shopee as well as all authorised retailers Best Denki, Challenger, COURTS, Gain City and Harvey Norman.
To learn more about LG gram, visit www.lg.com/sg/laptops.
Specifications:
|LG gram 17
(17Z90Q)
|LG gram 16
(16Z90Q)
|LG gram 14
(14Z90Q
|LG gram 16
2-in-1 (16T90Q)
|LG gram 14
2-in-1 (14T90Q)
|+view
(16MQ70)
|Display
Size
|17-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|16-inch
|LCD
|WQXGA
(2,560 x
1,600) Anti-glare IPS,
DCI-P3 99%(Typ.)
|WQXGA
(2,560 x
1,600) Anti-glare IPS,
DCI-P3 99%(Typ.)
|WUXGA
(1,920 x
1,200) Anti-glare
IPS, DCI-P3
99%(Typ.)
|WQXGA (2,560 x
1,600) Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla Glass®
Victus®
|WUXGA (1,920 x
1,200) Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla Glass®
Victus®
|WQXGA
(2,560x1,600)
Anti-glare IPS,
DCI-P3
99%(Typ.)
|Brightness (Typ.)
350 nits
|300 nits
|350 nits
|Aspect Ratio
16:10
|Weight
|1,350g - Internal GPU
|1,199g - Internal GPU
|999g
|1,480g
|1,230g
|670g (990g with
LG gram +view
Cover)
|Size
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm
|354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8mm
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8mm
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.9mm
|360 x 245.5 x 8.3mm
|Battery**
80Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|-
|Battery Life**
Up to 17.5 hours
|Up to 17.5 hours
|Up to 23.5 hours
|Up to 18.5 hours
|Up to 20 hours
|-
|CPU
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor (Alder Lake)
|-
|GPU
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i7, i5)
|-
|Memory
16GB (LPDDR5-5,200MHz, Dual Channel)
|-
|Storage
Dual SSD Slots (NVMe™ Gen 4)
|-
|Speakers
Stereo Speaker (1.5Wx2), HD Audio with DTS X Ultra, AI Noise Cancelling
|-
|I/O Port
|HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US Type), HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
(x2), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2, Power
Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4), Micro SD Card
|HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), USB
3.2 Gen 2 (x1), USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C
(x2, Power Delivery,
DisplayPort, Thunderbolt™ 4),
Micro SD Card
|2 x USB TypeC™ (DisplayPort
Alternate Mode),
1 x Display Port
Cable (USB Type
C to C Cable)
|Software
|LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional
|LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover
Professional, Wacom Notes, Wacom
Bamboo Paper
|-
|Webcam
Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor
|-
|Accessory
|-
LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 &
WGP)
|LG gram +view
Cover
|Colour
Black, Grey, White
|Black
|Black
|Silver
|Durability
US Military Standard 810G Compliance
|-
|Pricing (S$)
|17Z90Q
- ADL i7
|17Z90Q
- ADL i5
|16Z90Q
- ADL i7
|16Z90Q
- ADL i5
|14Z90Q
- ADL i7
|14Z90Q
- ADL i5
|16T90Q
– ADL i7
|14T90P
- ADL i7
|14T90P
- ADL i5
|512GB
|1TB
|512GB
|512GB
|1TB
|512GB
|1TB
|512GB
|512GB
|512GB
|$2,699
|$2,899
|$2,499
|$2,599
|$2,699
|$2,399
|$2,499
|$2,199
|$1,899
|$2,899
|$2,699
|$2,499
|$499
*USB naming conventions have changed: USB 3.0 (or USB 3.1 Gen 1) and USB 3.1 (or USB 3.1 Gen 2) are now USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1, respectively.
**Based on video playback time: Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player – Movies & TV / Earphone playback. Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.
# # #
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com. for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Peh Min Qian
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com
Pearlene Wong
APRW
Tel: +65 9271 7890
Email: pearlene@aprw.asia
Ryan Martawibawa
APRW
Tel: +65 8923 5632
Email: ryan@aprw.asia
