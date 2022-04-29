LG EXPANDS ON EXISTING LINEUP WITH LATEST RANGE OF OLED AND QNED TVS

SINGAPORE, Apr. 28, 2022 — LG Electronics (Singapore) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED and QNED TV lineup. A pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, LG has been consistently perfecting their craft, which has allowed the company to secure its leadership position in the global premium TV market for nine years. — LG Electronics (Singapore) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED and QNED TV lineup. A pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, LG has been consistently perfecting their craft, which has allowed the company to secure its leadership position in the global premium TV market for nine years. 1









Certified by international product testing agency, Intertek, for providing 100 percent color volume and consistency, LG QNED TVs offer outstanding colour vibrancy across a wide viewing angle, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy the ultimate LCD viewing experience.2 Featuring the company’s acclaimed self-lit OLED technology, LG 2022 OLED TVs leverage on its precise pixel-level controls to deliver the deepest blacks, incredibly realistic colors, and an infinite contrast ratio. Providing consumers with more options, LG developed its exclusive Quantum Dot NanoCell technology for QNED TV range, raising the bar for LCD picture quality with elevated contrast and brightness, while producing rich and accurate colours that bring content of any genre to life.Certified by international product testing agency, Intertek, for providing 100 percent color volume and consistency, LG QNED TVs offer outstanding colour vibrancy across a wide viewing angle, allowing everyone in the room to enjoy the ultimate LCD viewing experience.

LG α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor





The new and improved LG α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor employs a deep-learning algorithm to enhance the upscaling performance of the latest OLEDs and 8K QNED Mini LED TVs, giving images a more three-dimensional quality by making onscreen elements more distinct from one another.

Equipped in the OLED G2, C2 and Z2 series models, the α9 Gen 5 also boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture. What’s more, LG’s latest processor boosts audio quality via the AI Sound Pro feature, enabling the TVs’ built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.



LG OLED evo









LG QNED Precision Dimming Technology Featuring LG’s most advanced OLED panel and the new α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, LG’s Evo technology is built into the 2022 G2 (LG OLED Evo Gallery Edition) and C2 series, taking home entertainment experiences to new heights. LG OLED Evo technology offers higher brightness, clarity and detail, for lifelike images that almost pops off the screen. Brightness is enhanced even further by the new Brightness Booster Max (G2 series) and Brightness Booster (C2 series), which are enabled by the increased processing power of the α9 Gen 5 3 . Models from both G2 and C2 series have been recognized with CES 2022 Innovation Awards 4

6. Among the many stellar features enabled by the powerful processor is AI Picture Pro, which analyzes and fine tunes each frame, using Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to adjust the tone curve across over 5,000 blocks of each frame. The result is sharper, more dynamic images and far less of the visually distracting halo effect.







Acclaimed Picture Quality Unique to the QNED series, LG’s proprietary Precision Dimming technology further enhances the image quality of the new QNED Mini LED TVs, ensuring greater peak brightness and deeper, more nuanced blacks. With up to approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs – each only 1/40 the size of a conventional LED – and thousands of local dimming zones, LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs offer precise brightness control that makes every scene look and feel more realistic 5 . The 8K QNED Mini LED TVs are also equipped with LG’s new α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor with deep-learning. Among the many stellar features enabled by the powerful processor is AI Picture Pro, which analyzes and fine tunes each frame, using Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to adjust the tone curve across over 5,000 blocks of each frame. The result is sharper, more dynamic images and far less of the visually distracting halo effect.









Both LG OLED and QNED TVs continue to set the standard for unrivalled picture quality. The panels used in this year’s lineup have again been certified by Intertek for providing 100 percent colour fidelity and 100 percent colour volume – indicating that 2022 LG TVs deliver accurate colour reproduction, and can express every single tone and hue of the original source no matter how bright or dark the onscreen action 7 . Additionally, all 2022 models are certified flicker-free by Underwriters Laboratories.

Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail

8 ® through their speaker system. LG’s latest OLEDs and QNED TVs are the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. Unlocking even more from Dolby Vision content, this new Dolby innovation reveals incredibly crisp images with a greater sense of depth and added texture. For equally immersive audio, the latest LG TV lineups provide dynamic, immersive sound with Dolby Atmosthrough their speaker system.









Upgraded UX

9, Room to Room Share enables cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there’s no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV







Optimized for Gaming For the utmost in user convenience, LG’s 2022 TVs are equipped with webOS 22, the newest version of LG’s innovative Smart TV platform. webOS 22 offers a number of new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that allow each member of the household to tailor their viewing experience and enjoy easier access to their preferred channels, apps and content services. Expect exceptional convenience with features such as NFC Magic Tap via LG ThinQ which allows for a simple screen mirroring from mobile to TV, Room to Room Share enables cable or satellite content mirroring via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in the home, so there’s no need for an additional set-top-box on the second TV 10 , and Always Ready which turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use.







With the Game Optimizer menu, users will also enjoy being able to quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. Features like the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience with the lights off, settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) can be selected via Game Optimizer. New for 2022, LG adds a sports mode to their existing display presets for various game genres, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy.





Widest Range of Screen Sizes Ever LG 2022 OLED and QNED TVs, including the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning 8K QNED Mini LED 86QNED99 11 , boast compelling gaming-specific features that makes PC and console gaming immensely satisfying. With a 0.1 millisecond response time (GtG), low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC), LG TVs offer seamless cloud gaming via built-in support for Google Stadia and GeForce NOW.With the Game Optimizer menu, users will also enjoy being able to quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. Features like the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience with the lights off, settings for G-SYNCCompatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) can be selected via Game Optimizer. New for 2022, LG adds a sports mode to their existing display presets for various game genres, joining the previously available options of first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy.

G2 series comes the world’s first 97-inch OLED TV, a new 83-inch model as well as the 77-, 65- and 55-inch options. Its refined Gallery Design lets users mount the TVs flush to the wall for a seamless, sophisticated look and better spatial integration in the viewing environment.



Offering more choice to consumers, LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup welcomes new screen sizes and stylish designs. Thecomes the world’s first 97-inch OLED TV, a new 83-inch model as well as the 77-, 65- and 55-inch options. Its refined Gallery Design lets users mount the TVs flush to the wall for a seamless, sophisticated look and better spatial integration in the viewing environment.

C2 series offers the most screen sizes of this year’s lineup with a total of six options to choose from. Ideal as a smaller entertainment room or for those who enjoy console and PC gaming, the first-ever 42-inch OLED TV adds to the C2 series’ broad range of 83-, 77-, 65-, 55- and 48-inch models. New for this year, the upgraded C2 series features thinner bezels that help deliver more immersive viewing experiences and an elegant slender design. Completing the 2022 OLED TV line-up are the B2 series in 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and A2 series in 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch.





LG’s 2022 QNED TV lineup offers consumers an expanded selection of sizes to choose from, ranging from the truly cinematic to the more space-friendly. The QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 comes in 86, 75 and 65-inch models, delivering a total viewer immersion on a grand scale. For those with less space or a preference for more modest proportions, QNED85 and QNED80 are available in 55-inch versions.



The LG’soffers the most screen sizes of this year’s lineup with a total of six options to choose from. Ideal as a smaller entertainment room or for those who enjoy console and PC gaming, the first-ever 42-inch OLED TV adds to the C2 series’ broad range of 83-, 77-, 65-, 55- and 48-inch models. New for this year, the upgraded C2 series features thinner bezels that help deliver more immersive viewing experiences and an elegant slender design. Completing the 2022 OLED TV line-up are thein 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch andin 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch.LG’s 2022 QNED TV lineup offers consumers an expanded selection of sizes to choose from, ranging from the truly cinematic to the more space-friendly. The QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 comes in 86, 75 and 65-inch models, delivering a total viewer immersion on a grand scale. For those with less space or a preference for more modest proportions, QNED85 and QNED80 are available in 55-inch versions.



The 2022 LG OLED and QNED TV line-ups are now available through LG official brand stores on KrisShop , Lazada , and Shopee

Please refer to the specification sheets for price and technical features.





The 2022 LG OLED and QNED TV line-ups are now available through LG official brand stores on, andand all authorized retailers and distributors - Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Giant Supermarket, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, Hao Mart, Mega Discount Store, Mustafa, NTUC FairPrice and Parisilk.Please refer to the specification sheets for price and technical features.

www.lg.com/sg/tvs For more information on LG’s 2022 TVs, visit

