LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SINGAPORE. Apr. 11, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has been honoured by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with a Performance Award for the fifth year in a row.





Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association currently with more than 350 member companies and representing the world’s HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.





For the Performance Award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the Performance Award.





A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI’s stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row from 2019 to 2021 that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), and Room Fan Coil Units.





One of the more-than-fifty LG products evaluated included the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, which utilizes the company’s own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to provide outstanding performance and energy efficiency. In Singapore, the popular LG Multi V system is designed to meet the energy efficiency tick rating required by National Environmental Agency, delivering cost savings for consumers in the long run.





Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG’s solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used.





The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.





“Earning the AHRI Performance Award for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution,” said Justin Seong, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Air Solutions. “The trust customers have in our products is a major reason for our ongoing success in Singapore. By offering innovative, energy-efficient solutions, we hope to encourage more businesses to take an active role in building a greener nation.”





