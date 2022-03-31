LOCAL MUSICIANS BAND TOGETHER TO EXPRESS “LIFE’S GOOD” MESSAGE WITH AN ORIGINAL SONG

Singapore, Mar. 07, 2022 — LG’s 2021 Life’s Good Music Challenge culminates with the release of an original song composed and sung by popular local singer and songwriter, — LG’s 2021 Life’s Good Music Challenge culminates with the release of an original song composed and sung by popular local singer and songwriter, Hashy Yusof and the three winners from the Music Challenge - Juan Ezwan, Esther Lo and Zachary Tay. The collaboration marks LG’s first collaboration with homegrown music talents. The song is available on LG’s YouTube channel here

Titled “Life’s Good”— is a pop-jazz genre song that soothes the soul with its saxophone, bass synth and electric guitar sounds. The lyrics of the song hint to encourage and give hope; to inspire Singaporeans to live life to the fullest, to dare to dream, to be brave to pursue their passion and goals no matter what challenges lie ahead and eventually achieve sweet successes.

Hashy who co-wrote the song shared, “Making music is my life passion and I am thankful to be able to continue this journey with support from my family, friends and my fans. I truly enjoyed creating this piece with Juan, Esther and Zachary. We want to specially dedicate this song to those who need a burst of motivation in their life”.

The Life’s Good Music Challenge is a component of the global company’s annual Life’s Good campaign to give young people around the world the opportunity to let their creativity and talent shine. First launched in 2020, the Life’s Good Music Project calls on aspiring, young performers to share their compositions conveying the uplifting message of “Life’s Good” during difficult times.

Esther Lo and The submission entries from Juan Ezwan, and Zachary Tay stood out for their ability to give the song a unique character by injecting their personality and style into the lyrics and music, resulting in a fun, cheerful rendition of the song.

“It has been a rewarding experience to work with four multi-talented individuals to infuse the Life’s Good message into music. The message is core to our brand DNA and we will continue to advocate Life’s Good around the world and to the people in Singapore. We hope that when people listen to this specially curated song, they are encouraged and can find joy in the little things in life,” said Chun SungHo, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore.

Instagram . Catch the 2021 Life’s Good campaign on LG Singapore’s YouTube channel and





LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd



LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.



