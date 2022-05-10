We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BEGINS ROLLOUT OF 2022 SOUNDBAR LINEUP IN SINGAPORE
LG’s New Soundbars Deliver Immersive, High-quality Audio, User-friendly Features, and Eco-conscious Design
Taking home cinema to a whole new level, LG’s latest high-end soundbars1 provide powerful and precise multi-channel audio that leverages the world’s first center up-firing speaker to create an exceptionally realistic soundstage. The center up-firing speaker enhances the clarity of dialogue and ‘positions’ sounds more accurately in space to make movies and other content feel more lifelike.
The Flagship Model LG S95QR
LG’s latest high-end models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X,3 allowing movie buffs to enjoy authentically cinematic experiences from the comfort of their own living room or private theater. New for this year, LG’s soundbars welcome IMAX Enhanced support,4 which delivers a new level of audio three-dimensionality when playing compatible content.
Specifications:
|*22 new USP
|S95QR
|S90QY
|S80QY
|S75Q
|S65Q
|Pricing (S$)
|$1,999
|$1,499
|$899
|$699
|$499
Sound
|Total wattage
|810W
|570W
|480W
|380W
|420W
|Channels
|9.1.5
|5.1.3
|3.1.3
|3.1.2
|3.1
|Rear Speakers
|4.0.2
|Option
|Option
|-
|-
|Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
|O
|O
|O
|O
|-
|IMAX Enhanced
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
|AI Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
|Meridian / Hi-Res Audio
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Convenienc
|VRR, ALLM
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
|HDMI(eARC)
4K Pass-Through w/Dolby Vision
|O
|O
|O
|O
|X
|LG TV Synergy
TV Sound Mode Share, Soundbar Mode Control
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Multiple AI Compatible
Works with Google/Alexa, Airplay2
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
|WOWCAST compatible
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
| Eco
|Eco Friendly Product
SGS / UL ECV
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Energy Star
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
