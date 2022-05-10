About Cookies on This Site

LG BEGINS ROLLOUT OF 2022 SOUNDBAR LINEUP IN SINGAPORE

CORPORATE 05/10/2022
Print

LG’s New Soundbars Deliver Immersive, High-quality Audio, User-friendly Features, and Eco-conscious Design

 

SINGAPORE, 10 May, 2022 — LG Electronics (Singapore) announced the rollout of the 2022 LG Soundbar lineup, delivering a range of stellar, new models that elevate the home entertainment experience with immersive sound, convenient features, and stylish, eco-minded design.

Taking home cinema to a whole new level, LG’s latest high-end soundbars1 provide powerful and precise multi-channel audio that leverages the world’s first center up-firing speaker to create an exceptionally realistic soundstage. The center up-firing speaker enhances the clarity of dialogue and ‘positions’ sounds more accurately in space to make movies and other content feel more lifelike.

 


 


The Flagship Model LG S95QR
As the flagship model of the 2022 lineup, the S95QR is the complete package and an ideal solution for home cinema buffs, offering an 810W output, 9.1.5 channels and center up -firing speakers. LG’s top-of-the-line soundbar features a total of five up-firing channels – three on the soundbar itself, and two in the wireless rear speakers – to create an expansive, dynamic soundscape that surrounds users and draws them deeper into the onscreen action and to make Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content even more immersive.

 

The premium S95QR also features upgraded wireless rear speakers this year, sporting six channels compared to the four of its predecessor. With two up-firing drivers complementing four front/side drivers, S95QR’s rear speakers distribute sound evenly across an impressively wide 135-degree angle. This enhanced capability gives users more flexibility when it comes to speaker placement and is especially helpful for those with limited space.

 


 

Improved Connectivity
The S95QR, and other select 2022 LG Soundbars,2 are equipped with a more sensitive receiver that allows for greater distances between the soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers without adversely affecting audio quality. LG’s premium models also ensure uninterrupted viewing and listening pleasure thanks to improved wireless connection stability that largely prevents any drops or lag in audio output. Meanwhile, Music Mode featuring Meridian Audio’s Horizon technology enables the 2022 soundbars to up-mix two channel audio to 7.1-channels for more realistic acoustic surround sound.

LG’s latest high-end models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X,3 allowing movie buffs to enjoy authentically cinematic experiences from the comfort of their own living room or private theater. New for this year, LG’s soundbars welcome IMAX Enhanced support,4 which delivers a new level of audio three-dimensionality when playing compatible content.
 
Gamers will love the 2022 soundbar lineup’s support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), which help make console gaming more immersive by perfectly syncing the sound with the gameplay on screen.5 Music aficionados will likewise be pleased by LG Soundbar’s support for high-quality music streaming services.
 
As one would expect, LG’s latest soundbars provide a seamless user experience with effortless control and convenient connectivity. LG WOWCAST – a Wi-Fi audio dongle that mounts to the back of the TV – enables lossless multi-channel audio (up to 7.1.4 channels) without a cable connection between soundbar and TV.6 What’s more, LG TV owners can control the new soundbar models using their TV’s remote control, or via smart devices using only their voice. And by turning on TV Sound Mode Share, they can enjoy the benefits of LG TV’s advanced audio processing on LG Soundbar’s more powerful speakers.7 The 2022 soundbars also come with AI Room Calibration, which intelligently adjusts low-frequency performance to the room’s dimensions for optimized sound delivery.

 

Environmentally-Conscious Design
LG Soundbar continues to set the standard for environmentally-conscious design, employing reused and easily recyclable materials, consuming a minimal amount of power during operation, and shipping in eco-friendly packaging. All 2022 models have received SGS Eco-Product recognition from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland for their minimal environmental impact, and feature polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials that meets the Global Recycled Standard (GRS)8. Furthermore, LG’s sustainably designed soundbars contain parts fabricated from recycled plastic resin and have been validated by UL’s Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP). LG’s 2022 soundbars are ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to their minimal and efficient use of power.
 
The 2022 LG Soundbar lineup will be available at LG official brand stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as all authorised retailers Audio House, Harvey Norman and Mega Discount Store.


For more information on the 2022 LG Soundbar lineup, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/soundbars.
 

 

# # #

Specifications:

 *22 new USPS95QRS90QYS80QYS75QS65Q
 Pricing (S$)$1,999$1,499$899$699$499

Sound

Total wattage810W570W480W380W420W
Channels9.1.55.1.33.1.33.1.23.1
Rear Speakers4.0.2OptionOption--
Dolby Atmos / DTS:XOOOO-
IMAX EnhancedOOO--
AI Room Calibration ProOOO - -
Meridian / Hi-Res Audio OO O O O
Convenienc




 		VRR, ALLMOOO--
HDMI(eARC)
4K Pass-Through w/Dolby Vision		OOOOX
LG TV Synergy
TV Sound Mode Share, Soundbar Mode Control
OOOOO
Multiple AI Compatible
Works with Google/Alexa, Airplay2
OOO--
WOWCAST compatible
OOO--
 Eco

Eco Friendly Product
SGS / UL ECV		OOOOO
Energy StarOOOOO

 





























 





About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, and automotive components. Its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
 
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

 

 

 

Local Media Contacts:

 

 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

 

Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com

 

Pearlene Wong

APRW

Tel: +65 9271 7890

Email: pearlene@aprw.asia

Ryan Martawibawa

APRW

Tel: +65 8923 5632

Email: ryan@aprw.asia

 

 

 

1 Models S95QR, S90QY, and S80QY
2 The optional SPQ8-S Wireless Rear Speaker Kit is compatible with S90QY and S80QY. S80QR comes with a two-channel Rear Speaker kit.
3 Models supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: S95QR, S90QY, S80QY, S75Q.
Models supporting IMAX Enhanced: S95QR, S90QY, S80QY.
Models supporting VRR and ALLM: S95QR, S90QY, S80QY
LG WOWCAST sold separately. Models supporting LG WOWCAST: S95QR, S90QY, S80QY.
All 2022 LG Soundbar models support TV Sound Mode Share.
Materials certified by UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for recycled content And polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials that meets the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) apply to 2022 LG Soundbar models S95QR, S90QY, S80QY, S65Q. Amount of recycled fabric varies by model
