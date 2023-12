LG BEGINS ROLLOUT OF 2022 SOUNDBAR LINEUP IN SINGAPORE

The premium S95QR also features upgraded wireless rear speakers this year, sporting six channels compared to the four of its predecessor. With two up-firing drivers complementing four front/side drivers, S95QR’s rear speakers distribute sound evenly across an impressively wide 135-degree angle. This enhanced capability gives users more flexibility when it comes to speaker placement and is especially helpful for those with limited space.

Improved Connectivity

LG’s latest high-end models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 3 allowing movie buffs to enjoy authentically cinematic experiences from the comfort of their own living room or private theater. New for this year, LG’s soundbars welcome IMAX Enhanced support, 4 which delivers a new level of audio three-dimensionality when playing compatible content.

The S95QR, and other select 2022 LG Soundbars, 2 are equipped with a more sensitive receiver that allows for greater distances between the soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers without adversely affecting audio quality. LG’s premium models also ensure uninterrupted viewing and listening pleasure thanks to improved wireless connection stability that largely prevents any drops or lag in audio output. Meanwhile, Music Mode featuring Meridian Audio’s Horizon technology enables the 2022 soundbars to up-mix two channel audio to 7.1-channels for more realistic acoustic surround sound.

Gamers will love the 2022 soundbar lineup’s support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), which help make console gaming more immersive by perfectly syncing the sound with the gameplay on screen. 5 Music aficionados will likewise be pleased by LG Soundbar’s support for high-quality music streaming services.

As one would expect, LG’s latest soundbars provide a seamless user experience with effortless control and convenient connectivity. LG WOWCAST – a Wi-Fi audio dongle that mounts to the back of the TV – enables lossless multi-channel audio (up to 7.1.4 channels) without a cable connection between soundbar and TV. 6 What’s more, LG TV owners can control the new soundbar models using their TV’s remote control, or via smart devices using only their voice. And by turning on TV Sound Mode Share, they can enjoy the benefits of LG TV’s advanced audio processing on LG Soundbar’s more powerful speakers. 7 The 2022 soundbars also come with AI Room Calibration, which intelligently adjusts low-frequency performance to the room’s dimensions for optimized sound delivery.

Environmentally-Conscious Design

® certified thanks to their minimal and efficient use of power. LG Soundbar continues to set the standard for environmentally-conscious design, employing reused and easily recyclable materials, consuming a minimal amount of power during operation, and shipping in eco-friendly packaging. All 2022 models have received SGS Eco-Product recognition from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland for their minimal environmental impact, and feature polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials that meets the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) 8 . Furthermore, LG’s sustainably designed soundbars contain parts fabricated from recycled plastic resin and have been validated by UL’s Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP). LG’s 2022 soundbars are ENERGY STARcertified thanks to their minimal and efficient use of power.

The 2022 LG Soundbar lineup will be available at LG official brand stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as all authorised retailers Audio House, Harvey Norman and Mega Discount Store.







Specifications:





*22 new USP S95QR S90QY S80QY S75Q S65Q Pricing (S$) $1,999 $1,499 $899 $699 $499 Sound Total wattage 810W 570W 480W 380W 420W Channels 9.1.5 5.1.3 3.1.3 3.1.2 3.1 Rear Speakers 4.0.2 Option Option - - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X O O O O - IMAX Enhanced O O O - - AI Room Calibration Pro O O O - - Meridian / Hi-Res Audio O O O O O Convenienc









VRR, ALLM O O O - - HDMI(eARC)

4K Pass-Through w/Dolby Vision O O O O X LG TV Synergy

TV Sound Mode Share, Soundbar Mode Control

O O O O O Multiple AI Compatible

Works with Google/Alexa, Airplay2

O O O - - WOWCAST compatible

O O O - - Eco



Eco Friendly Product

SGS / UL ECV O O O O O Energy Star O O O O O





































































About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, and automotive components. Its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

