LG BEGINS ROLLOUT OF 2022 SOUNDBAR LINEUP IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, 10 May, 2022



The Flagship Model LG S95QR

As the flagship model of the 2022 lineup, the S95QR is the complete package and an ideal solution for home cinema buffs, offering an 810W output, 9.1.5 channels and center up -firing speakers. LG’s top-of-the-line soundbar features a total of five up-firing channels – three on the soundbar itself, and two in the wireless rear speakers – to create an expansive, dynamic soundscape that surrounds users and draws them deeper into the onscreen action and to make Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content even more immersive.

The premium S95QR also features upgraded wireless rear speakers this year, sporting six channels compared to the four of its predecessor. With two up-firing drivers complementing four front/side drivers, S95QR’s rear speakers distribute sound evenly across an impressively wide 135-degree angle. This enhanced capability gives users more flexibility when it comes to speaker placement and is especially helpful for those with limited space.





Improved Connectivity

The S95QR, and other select 2022 LG Soundbars, 2 are equipped with a more sensitive receiver that allows for greater distances between the soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers without adversely affecting audio quality. LG’s premium models also ensure uninterrupted viewing and listening pleasure thanks to improved wireless connection stability that largely prevents any drops or lag in audio output. Meanwhile, Music Mode featuring Meridian Audio’s Horizon technology enables the 2022 soundbars to up-mix two channel audio to 7.1-channels for more realistic acoustic surround sound. LG’s latest high-end models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, LG’s latest high-end models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 3 allowing movie buffs to enjoy authentically cinematic experiences from the comfort of their own living room or private theater. New for this year, LG’s soundbars welcome IMAX Enhanced support, 4 which delivers a new level of audio three-dimensionality when playing compatible content.

Gamers will love the 2022 soundbar lineup’s support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), which help make console gaming more immersive by perfectly syncing the sound with the gameplay on screen. 5 Music aficionados will likewise be pleased by LG Soundbar’s support for high-quality music streaming services.