LG UNVEILS STYLER SHOECASE AND SHOECARE AT IFA 2022, DELIVERING TOTAL SHOE CARE SOLUTION

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is revolutionising the at-home shoe care experience with the introduction of LG StylerTM ShoeCase and ShoeCare at IFA 2022. Equipped with the company’s hygiene-enhancing TrueSteamTM technology, LG’s total shoe care solution offers innovative, customised shoe management, display and storage to elevate daily lifestyles.





As the culture of collecting expensive designer, luxury and limited-edition sneakers grows among the MZ generation - Millennials and Gen Z, LG’s internal research found that these ‘sneakerheads’ would benefit greatly from a solution that not only made their cherished shoes stand out more, but also provided them with the optimal care.





LG StylerTM ShoeCase with transparent panels is a space-friendly solution for shoe storage and showcasing shoes. In addition to creating the ideal environment for storing shoes by protecting against humidity and fabric-discolouring UV light,1 the StylerTM ShoeCase represents a great way for shoe enthusiasts to show-off their favourite pairs, offering interior features such as a 360-degree rotating turntable and a modular design that makes it possible to stack up to four cases on top of one another.









Also making its debut at IFA, like many of LG’s state-of-the-art home appliances, including dishwashers and the Styler, a clothing care solution with steam technology, LG StylerTM ShoeCare employs the company’s proven TrueSteamTM technology to deliver a ‘refreshing’ shoe management experience. It also leverages the Zeo-Dry filter’s absorbent properties of zeolite to soak up moisture and help remove smells from footwear, making shoes more pleasant to wear and to have around.2





Moreover, the new LG StylerTM ShoeCare solution optimises the management of various shoe types, including leather, suede and sports footwear, with its 10 different courses. Depending on the type and fabric of the shoe, it sophisticatedly controls its use of TrueSteamTM to refresh the shoe. What’s more, LG’s revolutionary product can refresh up to four pairs of shoes in only 37 minutes (standard course) while operating at just 35 decibels, which ensures a quiet and efficient performance.







The convenient LG StylerTM ShoeCare also boasts LG’s unique multiple Moving Nozzle™, which dry out the insides of the shoes being refreshed and can be effortlessly adjusted according to the height of each pair. And, courtesy of the Dual Care System feature, users can clean two different types of shoes (with different fabric care needs) at the same time.









For a more convenient shoe care experience, users can access a range of services for the LG StylerTM ShoeCase and ShoeCare and via the ThinQ app. LG’s intuitive app lets users remotely control and monitor the StylerTM ShoeCase and ShoeCare, LG is also partnering with various lifestyle brands to bring new features and functions to its shoe care appliances, which will be made available via the ThinQ apps’ Upgrade Center.







“LG’s new StylerTM ShoeCase and ShoeCare form a total shoe care solution for hygienically cleansing, storing and displaying one’s footwear,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Utilising our latest technologies and offering convenient control and design, these ground-breaking products are ideal for consumers looking for a better, more enjoyable way to manage their shoe collection. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions for a better life at home.”









Visitors to IFA 2022 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including StylerTM ShoeCase and ShoeCare, at the company’s booth in (Hall 18, Messe Berlin).





