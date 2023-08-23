We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S MULTI V I SOLUTION REVOLUTIONISES THE CLIMATE OF HVAC SYSTEMS
Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI Technology, LG’s Multi V i Sets a New Standard for Energy Efficiency, Driving Innovation Across the Industry
SINGAPORE, Aug 23, 2023 — LG Electronics Singapore launched the new Multi V i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system today. A cutting-edge integrated system, the LG Multi V i combines innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled performance that caters to the growing market demand for advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Whether it’s a business owner seeking optimised air conditioning for a commercial space or a homeowner looking to transform their living environment, the Multi V i offers the perfect blend of advanced technology and environmental responsibility.
Recognising the ever-evolving demands of modern living and the critical need to maintain a comfortable and healthy indoor environment, LG has engineered the Multi V i to deliver intelligent climate control that adapts to specific needs but also reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint. Equipped with an advanced AI engine, the groundbreaking Multi V i offers a host of smart features designed to enhance indoor comfort and streamline management processes. With the introduction of this latest state-of-the-art system, LG aims to set a new standard in quality and comfort for HVAC solutions where innovation meets eco-consciousness.
As concerns for escalating energy costs grow along with the expectation for buildings to remain eco-friendly and efficient, adopting advanced HVAC systems emerges as a viable solution. Experience the pinnacle of comfort, energy savings, and smart technology, all encapsulated in a revolutionary system: LG Multi V i.
Using AI to Achieve Maximum Comfort
AI technology plays a pivotal role in maintaining the optimal operation efficiency of HVAC systems. With various structural considerations, such as the numbers of windows and fluctuating temperatures at different times of the day, an effective solution must detect and adapt to these changes in real-time. Through its advanced AI algorithms and data analysis, the LG Multi V i intelligently responds to its environment to provide the best performance.
With features such as AI Smart Care, the system collects and analyses data on indoor temperature, humidity, and set temperature from each indoor unit. With this information, the Multi V i automatically adapts to the most appropriate settings, with the capability to switch to power-saving mode to prevent unnecessary energy usage while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.
Combined with the AI Indoor Space Care feature, the system further enhances temperature balance by identifying nearby indoor units based on a correlation coefficient, and establishing virtual groups that work in harmony to ensure cooperative operation. Utilising real-time data collection every 30 seconds, the system employs AI algorithms, including Q-Learning, to generate a correlation formula that help multiple units cohesively adjust to disperse thermal comfort in every corner of the building.
The Multi V i's Weather Interlocking Control also leverages on AI technology to optimise HVAC performance based on real-time weather conditions. By integrating with AccuWeather, the system receives up-to-date weather information, enabling intelligent adjustments to indoor conditions, and providing comfort, regardless of external weather conditions.
Cutting Costs with Efficient Operation
LG’s latest HVAC solution takes energy management to a whole new level with its AI-powered features. The AI Smart Care, AI Smart Metering, and AI Energy Management functionalities work seamlessly together. By collecting and analysing operational power-use data and creating an Energy Pattern Model, it enables precise control of the outdoor unit based on monthly energy usage targets. This proactive approach prevents excessive power consumption and reduces monthly energy expenditure.
With the integration of AI and advanced sensor technology, the Multi V i delivers significant energy savings of up to 24.7% while reducing the time required to reach the set temperature by 28.5%.1 The system's smart capabilities not only enhance energy efficiency but also contribute to a more comfortable and sustainable indoor environment.
The AI Smart Metering feature also offers valuable insights into energy consumption and savings. By collecting operational data during AI Smart Care and normal operation, the AI engine records and stores outdoor and indoor energy usage data through the embedded 'Smart Plug logic' in the outdoor units. Utilising this data, AI algorithms generate an Energy Consumption Estimation Model that provides estimations of total energy savings for various timeframes, including daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. This information is conveniently displayed on the controller screen, allowing users to have a clear understanding of the energy footprint of the system.
As the Multi V i operates over time, the AI engine continuously evolves and improves, incorporating new algorithms and data sources to further enhance performance and efficiency.
Features for Inside and Out
In addition to its slew of features for indoor usage, LG’s new HVAC system also provides peaceful activity outdoors. Newly implemented, the Noise Target Control feature allows users to set predefined operational noise limits for outdoor HVAC units. By complying with local noise regulations, this AI-enabled VRF system minimises noise disturbances, making it an ideal choice for commercial buildings and high-density housing.
“The launch of the Multi V i is a testament to LG’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the HVAC industry,” said Justin Seong, Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. “Harnessing the latest in AI technology, the new solution surpasses the limitations of traditional HVAC systems, offering superior performance, increased energy efficiency, and a quieter environment to ensure optimal comfort.”
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Peh Min Qian
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com
Natalie Ng
APRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662
Email: natalie@aprw.asia
Ryan Martawibawa
APRW
Tel: +65 8923 5632
Email: ryan@aprw.asia
1 Based on the internal test using 24-horsepower (HP) Multi V i model with AI Smart Care operation mode and Multi V 5 model with normal operation mode following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006). Results may vary depending on model, local temperature and other environmental conditions.
Key Specifications
Category
Unit
Specification
Major
Minor
ARUN082LTE6
ARUN102LTE6
ARUN122LTE6
ARUN142LTE6
ARUN162LTE6
Cooling Capacity
Chassis
-
UXB
UXB
UXB
UXB
UXB
Heating Capacity
Rated
kW
22.40
28.00
33.60
39.20
44.80
Power Input(Cooling)
Rated
kW
25.20
31.50
37.80
44.10
50.40
Power Input(Heating)
Rated
kW
4.75
6.20
8.00
10.30
10.90
Cooling Capacity
Rated
kW
4.67
5.78
7.60
9.30
10.80
Efficiency
EER(Rated)
W/W
4.70
4.50
4.20
3.80
4.10
COP(Rated)
W/W
5.40
5.45
4.97
4.74
4.67
Power Factor
(Cooling/Heating)
Rated
-
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
Category
Unit
Specification
Major
Minor
ARUN182LTE6
ARUN202LTE6
ARUN222LTE6
ARUN242LTE6
ARUN262LTE6
Cooling Capacity
Chassis
-
UXB
UXB
UXB
UXB
UXB
Heating Capacity
Rated
kW
50.40
56.00
61.60
67.20
72.80
Power Input(Cooling)
Rated
kW
56.70
63.00
69.30
74.30
74.30
Power Input(Heating)
Rated
kW
12.40
14.60
16.70
18.65
21.20
Cooling Capacity
Rated
kW
11.20
14.60
16.70
18.00
18.30
Efficiency
EER(Rated)
W/W
4.05
3.83
3.68
3.60
3.43
COP(Rated)
W/W
5.06
4.32
4.15
4.13
4.06
Power Factor
(Cooling/Heating)
Rated
-
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
0.93 / 0.93
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/sg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lgs-multi-vi-solution-revolutionises-the-climate-of-hvac-systems.html isCopied
paste