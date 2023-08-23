LG’S MULTI V I SOLUTION REVOLUTIONISES THE CLIMATE OF HVAC SYSTEMS

Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI Technology, LG’s Multi V i Sets a New Standard for Energy Efficiency, Driving Innovation Across the Industry

SINGAPORE, Aug 23, 2023 — LG Electronics Singapore launched the new Multi V i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system today. A cutting-edge integrated system, the LG Multi V i combines innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled performance that caters to the growing market demand for advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Whether it’s a business owner seeking optimised air conditioning for a commercial space or a homeowner looking to transform their living environment, the Multi V i offers the perfect blend of advanced technology and environmental responsibility.





Recognising the ever-evolving demands of modern living and the critical need to maintain a comfortable and healthy indoor environment, LG has engineered the Multi V i to deliver intelligent climate control that adapts to specific needs but also reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint. Equipped with an advanced AI engine, the groundbreaking Multi V i offers a host of smart features designed to enhance indoor comfort and streamline management processes. With the introduction of this latest state-of-the-art system, LG aims to set a new standard in quality and comfort for HVAC solutions where innovation meets eco-consciousness.

As concerns for escalating energy costs grow along with the expectation for buildings to remain eco-friendly and efficient, adopting advanced HVAC systems emerges as a viable solution. Experience the pinnacle of comfort, energy savings, and smart technology, all encapsulated in a revolutionary system: LG Multi V i.

Using AI to Achieve Maximum Comfort

AI technology plays a pivotal role in maintaining the optimal operation efficiency of HVAC systems. With various structural considerations, such as the numbers of windows and fluctuating temperatures at different times of the day, an effective solution must detect and adapt to these changes in real-time. Through its advanced AI algorithms and data analysis, the LG Multi V i intelligently responds to its environment to provide the best performance.

With features such as AI Smart Care, the system collects and analyses data on indoor temperature, humidity, and set temperature from each indoor unit. With this information, the Multi V i automatically adapts to the most appropriate settings, with the capability to switch to power-saving mode to prevent unnecessary energy usage while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

Combined with the AI Indoor Space Care feature, the system further enhances temperature balance by identifying nearby indoor units based on a correlation coefficient, and establishing virtual groups that work in harmony to ensure cooperative operation. Utilising real-time data collection every 30 seconds, the system employs AI algorithms, including Q-Learning, to generate a correlation formula that help multiple units cohesively adjust to disperse thermal comfort in every corner of the building.

The Multi V i's Weather Interlocking Control also leverages on AI technology to optimise HVAC performance based on real-time weather conditions. By integrating with AccuWeather, the system receives up-to-date weather information, enabling intelligent adjustments to indoor conditions, and providing comfort, regardless of external weather conditions.

Cutting Costs with Efficient Operation

LG’s latest HVAC solution takes energy management to a whole new level with its AI-powered features. The AI Smart Care, AI Smart Metering, and AI Energy Management functionalities work seamlessly together. By collecting and analysing operational power-use data and creating an Energy Pattern Model, it enables precise control of the outdoor unit based on monthly energy usage targets. This proactive approach prevents excessive power consumption and reduces monthly energy expenditure.





With the integration of AI and advanced sensor technology, the Multi V i delivers significant energy savings of up to 24.7% while reducing the time required to reach the set temperature by 28.5%. The system's smart capabilities not only enhance energy efficiency but also contribute to a more comfortable and sustainable indoor environment.

The AI Smart Metering feature also offers valuable insights into energy consumption and savings. By collecting operational data during AI Smart Care and normal operation, the AI engine records and stores outdoor and indoor energy usage data through the embedded 'Smart Plug logic' in the outdoor units. Utilising this data, AI algorithms generate an Energy Consumption Estimation Model that provides estimations of total energy savings for various timeframes, including daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. This information is conveniently displayed on the controller screen, allowing users to have a clear understanding of the energy footprint of the system.





As the Multi V i operates over time, the AI engine continuously evolves and improves, incorporating new algorithms and data sources to further enhance performance and efficiency.

Features for Inside and Out

In addition to its slew of features for indoor usage, LG’s new HVAC system also provides peaceful activity outdoors. Newly implemented, the Noise Target Control feature allows users to set predefined operational noise limits for outdoor HVAC units. By complying with local noise regulations, this AI-enabled VRF system minimises noise disturbances, making it an ideal choice for commercial buildings and high-density housing.





“The launch of the Multi V i is a testament to LG’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the HVAC industry,” said Justin Seong, Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. “Harnessing the latest in AI technology, the new solution surpasses the limitations of traditional HVAC systems, offering superior performance, increased energy efficiency, and a quieter environment to ensure optimal comfort.”

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

www.LGnewsroom.com. The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 Email: natalie@aprw.asia Ryan Martawibawa APRW Tel: +65 8923 5632 Email: ryan@aprw.asia

# #

Based on the internal test using 24-horsepower (HP) Multi V i model with AI Smart Care operation mode and Multi V 5 model with normal operation mode following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006). Results may vary depending on model, local temperature and other environmental conditions.

Key Specifications

Category Unit Specification Major Minor ARUN082LTE6 ARUN102LTE6 ARUN122LTE6 ARUN142LTE6 ARUN162LTE6 Cooling Capacity Chassis - UXB UXB UXB UXB UXB Heating Capacity Rated kW 22.40 28.00 33.60 39.20 44.80 Power Input(Cooling) Rated kW 25.20 31.50 37.80 44.10 50.40 Power Input(Heating) Rated kW 4.75 6.20 8.00 10.30 10.90 Cooling Capacity Rated kW 4.67 5.78 7.60 9.30 10.80 Efficiency EER(Rated) W/W 4.70 4.50 4.20 3.80 4.10 COP(Rated) W/W 5.40 5.45 4.97 4.74 4.67 Power Factor (Cooling/Heating) Rated - 0.93 / 0.93 0.93 / 0.93 0.93 / 0.93 0.93 / 0.93 0.93 / 0.93





