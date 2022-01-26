NEW LG STANBYME DISPLAY SCREEN REDEFINES HOME ENTERTAINMENT IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Jan.26, 2022 — LG Electronics (Singapore) announces the launch of its new lifestyle screen – LG StanbyME, upping the ante of the company’s leadership in home entertainment and demonstrating its commitment to developing innovative products catered for consumer’s content viewing habits today. The 27-inch, self-standing touchscreen display provides new-age users unparalleled flexibility and convenience and serves as a one-of-a-kind entertainment centre for multi-functional homes.

Portable and Ergonomic Companion

The LG StanbyME features a sleek, modular stand with up to 20cm height adjustment, a 27-inch FHD IPS display screen that allows you to rotate up to 180-degrees in landscape or portrait mode (and anything in between), swivelled up to 130-degrees and tilted up to 50-degrees – offering unrivalled versatility and viewing comfort with its ergonomic design.

The wireless screen comes with a built-in battery that lasts for up to three hours on a single charge – perfect for watching a movie, for home workouts, conference calls or study sessions. Along with five concealed wheels positioned at the base of the stand, the screen is designed for ease of mobility, allowing the user to enjoy their home-centric lifestyle while moving freely from the home office to the living room, kitchen and bedroom. Besides its versatile form factors, the LG StanbyME enhances usability with intuitive control options, including remote and touch recognition.

All-in-One Smart Entertainment Solution

Adapting LG’s webOS smart TV platform, the user interface is designed exclusively for LG StanbyME and offers an enjoyable and intuitive content discovery experience. You can tailor it according to your very own viewing experience. Boasting a wide range of built-in OTT streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Facebook Watch, Netflix, YouTube, Highbrow – an ad-free video-on-demand education platform for children, no one at home will miss out on their favourite content.

The LG StanbyME offers a well-rounded entertainment experience with support for HDR10 Pro and AI Sound, bringing content to life through distinctive visuals and clear audio quality.

Unrivalled Streaming Experience

Streaming content on the LG StanbyME is a breeze with its Mobile Screen Mirroring — pairs seamlessly with the latest Android and iOS smartphones and via Near-Field Communication (NFC) to easily connect and allow users to enjoy more immersive mobile content on a bigger screen. Users with AirPlay 2 can stream, share, and mirror content from their devices effortlessly. They can also choose to use the Home app or Siri on iOS devices to control the device remotely with HomeKit and connect their laptops or PCs to StanbyME via a wired (USB, HDMI) or wireless connection for presentations.

Elegant and Understated Design

Featuring a rear cover clad in a pure beige textural fabric, the LG StanbyME complements a variety of interior décors and brings a warm yet sophisticated touch to any space. When it is not in use, the LG StanbyME can help set the mood by displaying beautiful artworks, images or a functional interface like a calendar and clock.

LG Shopee LG KrisShop, LG Lazada The LG StanbyME is priced at S$1,799 and is now available at official, and at all authorised retailers - Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, Mustafa and Parisilk.

https://www.lg.com/sg/tvs/lg-27art10akpl For more information, visit

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com Pearlene Wong

APRW

Tel: +65 9271 7890

E-mail: pearlene@aprw.asia Natalie Ng

APRW

Tel: +65 8362 3662

E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia





Key Specifications



