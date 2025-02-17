Robot Cleaner Battery (2,330mAh)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Robot Cleaner
STEP 1
Turn off the main power switch on the back-left side of the robot cleaner.
Place a soft cloth on the floor, remove the dust bin, and flip the robot cleaner over.
STEP 2
Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out.
After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner, press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery.
STEP 3
Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector.
STEP 4
Connect the 2-pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness.
Connect the 6-pin end of the connector to the replacement battery.
STEP 5
Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space.
Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier.
Mopping Robot Cleaner
STEP 1
Before replacing the battery, press the power switch of the mopping robot cleaner to power it off.
STEP 2
Place a soft cloth on the floor and turn the mopping robot cleaner upside down on the cloth.
Use a screwdriver to loosen the two screws that secure the battery.
STEP 3
Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out.
STEP 4
After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner, press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery.
STEP 5
Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector.
STEP 6
Connect the 2-pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness.
Connect the 6-pin end of the connector to the replacement battery.
STEP 7
Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space.
Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
-
Parts Number
AGM30061001
