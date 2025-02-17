Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Robot Cleaner Battery (2,330mAh)

Robot Cleaner Battery (2,330mAh)

AGM30061001

Robot Cleaner Battery (2,330mAh)

Key Features

  • LG Robot Cleaner Genuine Battery 2,330mAh
  • Hombot Roboking Battery
  • M9 Dual-Spin Mopping Robot Battery

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The battery is located on the bottom side of the robot cleaner

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Robot Cleaner
STEP 1

Turn off the main power switch on the back-left side of the robot cleaner.

 

Place a soft cloth on the floor, remove the dust bin, and flip the robot cleaner over.

Turn off the main power switch on the back left side of the robot cleaner Place a soft cloth on the floor remove the dust bin and flip the robot cleaner over

STEP 2

Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out.

 

After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner, press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery.

Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery

STEP 3

Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector.

Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector

STEP 4

Connect the 2-pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness.

 

Connect the 6-pin end of the connector to the replacement battery.

Connect the 2pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness Connect the 6pin end of the connector to the replacement battery

STEP 5

Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space.

 

Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier.

Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier

Mopping Robot Cleaner
STEP 1

Before replacing the battery, press the power switch of the mopping robot cleaner to power it off.

Before replacing the battery press the power switch of the mopping robot cleaner to power it off

STEP 2

Place a soft cloth on the floor and turn the mopping robot cleaner upside down on the cloth.

Use a screwdriver to loosen the two screws that secure the battery.

Place a soft cloth on the floor and turn the mopping robot cleaner upside down on the cloth Use a screwdriver to loosen the two screws that secure the battery

STEP 3

Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out.

Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out

STEP 4

After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner, press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery.

After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery

STEP 5

Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector.

Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector

STEP 6

Connect the 2-pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness.

 

Connect the 6-pin end of the connector to the replacement battery.

Connect the 2pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness Connect the 6pin end of the connector to the replacement battery

STEP 7

Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space.

 

Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier.

Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Parts Number

    AGM30061001

