LG UltraFine™ 32" IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraFine™ 32" IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

32QP880N-B

LG UltraFine™ 32" IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

32QP880N-B
Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All specs

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2727 x 0.2727

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Others (Features)

Auto Pivot

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440@75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

190W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 240

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 635.5 x 470

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

11

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

