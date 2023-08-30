About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

27GP95R-B

27GP95R-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front view
Be the Game Changer

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)**
Display
UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
4K & VRR Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Enjoy the Supreme Color and Speed Simultaneously

Thanks to the new UltraGear™ 27GP95R monitor, you can enjoy a whole new level of gaming immersion with UHD 4K resolution, ultra-fast speed.

UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

27GP95R Monitor with shooting gaming inscreen. A console game is beside monitor.
4K & Up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Compatible with New Generation Gaming Standard

LG 27GP95R is capable of processing UHD 4K video and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz from HDMI 2.1. This allows console gamers to enjoy immersive gaming experience.

*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using a HDMI 2.1 cable.

The DSC feature is embedded in the graphic card
Display Stream Compression

UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 160Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GP95R supports 4K resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR, is G-SYNC® compatible, and it covers 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, reducing visual loss.

In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Nano IPS, VESA Display HDR ™ 600 technology provides vibrant colors and details.
UHD 4K Nano IPS HDR 600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology expresses accurate and vivid colors and scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers dynamic contrast on the large UHD 4K screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most out of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

IPS 1ms minimizes reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new level of gaming performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
144Hz (O/C160Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

An ultra-fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) means images appear smoothly.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

UltraGear™ gaming monitor is awarded VESA AdaptiveSync Display Certification. It focuses on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enabling smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP95R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® compatible monitor, giving you tear-free and stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and 4-side virtually borderless with Oxide TFT tech. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

4-side virtually borderless

4-side virtually borderless

Tilt

Tilt

Height

Height

Pivot

Pivot

Build an Immersive Battle Station

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The "conventional" image illustrates an LG model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.47

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

OverClocking

YES

VRR

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

95W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

735 x 522 x 220

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.4

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder(Hook)

USB A to B

YES

What people are saying

front view

27GP95R-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible