LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Enjoy the Supreme Color and Speed Simultaneously
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using a HDMI 2.1 cable.
In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
UltraGear™ gaming monitor is awarded VESA AdaptiveSync Display Certification. It focuses on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enabling smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GP95R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® compatible monitor, giving you tear-free and stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and 4-side virtually borderless with Oxide TFT tech. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Build an Immersive Battle Station
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use
Dynamic Action Sync
React Faster to Opponents
*The "conventional" image illustrates an LG model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
735 x 522 x 220
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.4
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
USB A to B
-
YES
