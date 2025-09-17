Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ GX8 32-inch OLED 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 32GX850A with Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Anti-Glare Panel

LG UltraGear™ GX8 32-inch OLED 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 32GX850A with Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Anti-Glare Panel

LG UltraGear™ GX8 32-inch OLED 4K UHD Gaming Monitor | 32GX850A with Dual-Mode, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, Anti-Glare Panel

32GX850A-B
Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K UHD OLED (3840x2160)
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
  • Dual-Mode (UHD 165Hz-FHD 330Hz)
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
More
LG UltraGear™ GX8 logo.


32-inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor
with Dual-Mode

"Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 32GX850A gaming monitor. "

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 32" OLED 4K, OLED with MLA+, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dual-Mode, 003ms GtG, Anti-Glare Panel.
Display
A dramatic fantasy game scene featuring a cloaked warrior standing before a snowy mountain range with 32" OLED 4K text on the right bottom corner.

Your battlefield, masteredon 32-inch OLED 4K

With its stunning 32-inch OLED 4K (3840x2160) display, UltraGear GX8 can help improve visual clarity and detail. The OLED 4K contributes to sharper-looking images, offering a more engaging experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

OLED with MLA+

The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Deeper black, realistic color

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With DCI-P3 98.5% (Typical) color gamut, and Delta E≤2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Powerful protection from blue light

Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user's computing environment or conditions. 

speed
A monitor showing a high-speed motorcycle race on neon-lit city streets, highlighting smooth motion at 165Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion with165Hz refresh rate

To bring a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GtG), 
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, 
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘0.03ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Dual-Mode with selectable options switches between 330Hz - 165Hz

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between UHD 165Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 330Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (165Hz, 330Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.

Knight and race car showcasing 165Hz WQHD and 330Hz WFHD.

Born to Game

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

speed

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

  1. Dynamic Action Sync

    Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

  2. Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

  1. Crosshair

    The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

  2. FPS Counter

    The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference,

then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you toggle between 330Hz and 165Hz with dual-mode, split the screen into 11 layouts,

and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup. 

Short feature video demonstrating LG UltraGear’s LG Switch function, showcasing seamless input source switching and enhanced user control for an optimized gaming experience in the 2025 UltraGear monitor lineup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot.

 A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently. 

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32GX850A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
Icons for Tilt, Height, Pivot, Swivel, and wall mount.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

All specs

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

