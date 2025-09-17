We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49 (124.46cm) UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Display
49(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
Play More, Do More
LG 49gr85dc You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
LG 49gr85dc DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
Whether you're editing, gaming, or watching a movie, every frame matters. That’s why the FPS Counter provides real-time data on loading performance – to get the most out of your experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
Key Specs
Resolution
5120 x 1440
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240hz
Display Position Adjustments
Height, Swivel, Tilt
All specs
ACCESSORY
Display Port
Yes
HDMI
Yes
USB A to B
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes
Headphone out
Yes
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
107
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240hz
Resolution
5120 x 1440
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
FEATURES
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y23
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Height, Swivel, Tilt
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
240 W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
90 W
Type
Built-in Power
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
