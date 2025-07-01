LG 31.5” 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. Enjoy a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality in your own space.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
31.5” 4K UHD Display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) display with HDR 10 and up to 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colors. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilize various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
Simple design
Optimize your space, enhance your style
The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body, combined with the slim-flat stand, blends into your office or home, occupying minimal space. It allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
Stylish space-saving design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Swivel -20°~20°, Tilt -5°~21°
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
USB-C port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with Magic Remote
With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country.
**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
Our smart monitor offers 2xHDMI, 2xUSB, and USB-C ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display. It allows a clutter-free desk setup for ideal space utilization.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.
*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 429.4 x 49.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 463.3 x 230
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000 : 1
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
LG Smart Monitor
-
Year
2025
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
5W x2
